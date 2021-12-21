Preliminary data suggests Omicron may be less likely to cause severe disease in the lungs

New research adds to growing evidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be less likely to cause severe disease in the lungs and appears to be less sensitive to current vaccines compared with other variants – but a booster dose can help improve protection.

Researchers from the United Kingdom, Japan and South Africa analyzed blood serum samples from vaccinated people and found that neutralization of Omicron was not detectable for most people who received two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines; but a third dose of vaccine – or booster shot – rescued neutralization in the short term.

"The Omicron variant appears to be much better than Delta at evading neutralising antibodies in individuals who have received just two doses of the vaccine. A third dose ‘booster’ with the Pfizer vaccine was able to overturn this in the short term, though we’d still expect a waning in immunity to occur over time," Ravi Gupta, an author of the study, which was posted Tuesday to the preprint server biorxiv.org, and a professor at the University of Cambridge's Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease, said in a statement Monday.

To better understand how Omicron may infect our cells, Gupta and his colleagues also tested how pseudoviruses infected cells within a mini model of parts of the lungs. The researchers found that Omicron has lower infectivity of lung cells compared with the Delta variant.

"We speculate that the more efficient the virus is at infecting our cells, the more severe the disease might be. The fact that Omicron is not so good at entering lung cells and that it causes fewer fused cells with lower infection levels in the lab suggests this new variant may cause less severe lung-associated disease," Gupta said in the statement.

"While further work is needed to corroborate these findings, overall, it suggests that Omicron’s mutations present the virus with a double-edged sword: it’s got better at evading the immune system, but it might have lost some of its ability to cause severe disease," he added.