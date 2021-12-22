UK reports more than 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began

Royce Hall on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as UCLA lecturers and students celebrate after a strike was averted Wednesday morning. Lecturers across the UC system were planning to strike Wednesday and Thursday over unfair labor practices. UCLA on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Several University of California campuses will require Covid-19 boosters and will move the start of the winter session online, as Covid-19 cases tick up during the holiday break.

The president of the university system, Michael Drake, encouraged chancellors at each campus to implement a plan for the next term.

“The emergence of this new and fast-moving variant, coupled with student travel to and from campus and the prevalence of gatherings over the holidays, will present our campuses with a unique set of public health challenges as we begin the New Year,” according to a letter from Drake.

UCLA will begin the winter quarter as planned on Jan. 3, but classes will be held remotely for the first two weeks. Booster shots will be required for all eligible students, faculty and staff.

UC Irvine encourages boosters and testing before returning to campus. “At the present time, however, we know it is not prudent to return to in-person instruction immediately after winter break,” according to a letter from UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman.

UC Riverside, in addition to an online start, says its approach will be aggressive. “All students must take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus, or immediately upon their arrival, then sequester and test again five days after arriving on campus. If you test positive before returning to campus, do not come to campus until you have completed your home isolation period and your symptoms have improved,” said an announcement from Chancellor Kim Wilcox. Boosters are “strongly” encouraged for those who are eligible but are required for all health care workers and medical students by Jan. 31.

“This shift in instructional delivery will give us two weeks to identify COVID-19 cases and take appropriate measures to mitigate further spread through our campus community,” said an online update to UC Santa Cruz students.

UC San Diego, shifting to an online start for the winter quarter, will require testing twice a week of those who are unvaccinated or did not receive a booster shot. The tests must be three to five days apart, according to a note to students on its website.

UC Santa Barbara recommends a booster ahead of the winter session. “The decision to delay in-person teaching is related to supporting students and instructors, particularly those who either test positive over winter break and cannot travel back to campus on time, or who test positive upon arrival and need to isolate,” said the campus announcement.

UC Davis will start classes remotely for one week instead of two and will require booster shots for all students, staff and faculty. The school will also continue to test everyone – every two weeks for vaccinated and every four days for those who are not vaccinated. Anyone without an exemption will be required to get a booster shot.

UC Berkeley will plan for an in-person spring semester, which starts mid-January. It is one of the UC’s two campuses that uses a semester system rather than quarters. The university said on its website that remote instruction during the fall semester was challenging for students and instructors.

CNN has requested more information from UC Merced about its January instruction plans.

The UC system has more than 285,000 students, 227,000 faculty and staff across 10 campuses, five medical centers, three affiliated national laboratories, and a statewide agriculture and natural resources program.