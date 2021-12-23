World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 0738 GMT (1538 HKT) December 23, 2021
1 hr 6 min ago

Japan records first locally transmitted Omicron cases

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Japan recorded its first locally transmitted cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, according to officials in Osaka prefecture.

Of the four people who tested positive for Omicron in Osaka, three did not have any travel history or any close contact with people who had traveled abroad, authorities said.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a news conference, “it is seen to be the first community spread in the country.”

The three people with no travel history are members of the same family — a man and a women in their 30s, and a girl under age 10. They developed mild symptoms on Saturday and Sunday and have been hospitalized.

1 hr 19 min ago

South Korea reports record high critically ill Covid-19 patients for second straight day

From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea reported a record number of critically ill Covid-19 patients for the second day in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Some 1,083 patients are in intensive care units as of Wednesday, the KDCA said.

The country also reported its highest single-day rise in coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic with 109 fatalities from Wednesday, according to the KDCA.

Here's a quick rundown of South Korea's Covid outbreak:  

  • ICU bed occupancy is at 79.2%
  • That leaves 278 beds available
  • There were 6,919 new Covid-19 cases reported from Wednesday
  • Among the new cases, 6,856 cases were locally transmitted, with the capital Seoul reporting 2,695 infections
  • As of 12 a.m. local time Thursday, 85.3% of the population have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
  • 82.2% of the population have received a second dose
  • And 26.7% have received a booster shot

1 hr 21 min ago

Australia's New South Wales reports record Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong

Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) reported record new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, with 5,715 infections.

The daily total is almost 2,000 cases higher than the previous day. And it was only on Tuesday that NSW reported more than 3,000 daily cases for the first time during the pandemic.

Covid cases are rising rapidly in Australia, with the Omicron variant posing a new threat just as states and cities were beginning to loosen restrictions.

One death nationwide was reported from Wednesday: a man in his 40s who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, NSW Health said in a release.

NSW — Australia's most populous state — currently has 347 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 45 in intensive care, 13 of whom require ventilation.

The state has recorded 112,307 total Covid-19 cases, NSW Health said.

Victoria cases rise: The neighboring southern state of Victoria reported 2,005 new cases on Thursday — an increase of more than 500 infections from the previous day, according to a media release from the Health Department.

There are 398 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Victoria, with 72 in intensive care, and 39 of those on a ventilator.

1 hr 37 min ago

The FDA authorized the first pill to treat Covid-19. Here are key things to know

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht and Amanda Sealy

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat Covid-19.

This is the first antiviral Covid-19 pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized.

High-risk individuals age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test are eligible for this treatment and will need to have it prescribed by a doctor.

The pill "should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of symptom onset," according to an FDA statement.

Paxlovid combines a new antiviral drug named nirmatrelvir and an older one called ritonavir and is administered as three pills given twice a day for five days.

Last week, Pfizer released updated results that showed the treatment cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if given to high-risk adults within a few days of their first symptoms. If given within the first five days of symptoms, the efficacy was similar: 88%.

"This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home, will change the way we treat COVID-19, and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare and hospital systems," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

In November, the Biden administration said it would purchase 10 million treatment courses for $5.3 billion. President Joe Biden said he was encouraged by the "promising data" from Pfizer and added the drug would "mark a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic."

The FDA emphasized in a statement that Paxlovid is not for pre- or post-exposure prevention of Covid-19 and "is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended."

1 hr 37 min ago

Why it's so hard to find a Covid-19 test right now in the US

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

With coronavirus cases surging once again, frustrated Americans are struggling to get tested days before Christmas as long lines and increased demand overwhelm some facilities across the country.

The catalyst has been the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in the US in a matter of weeks and has led to a slew of new measures to combat the spread.

With millions traveling or planning to join large family gatherings, there is a rush to get tested — and many people are running out of luck, either with getting tests at clinics or with buying at-home test kits.

Long lines were seen this week in New York City, Boston and Miami, as well as Ohio and Minnesota.

At the same time, CVS Health and Walgreens — the two largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the US — are limiting the number of at-home Covid kits customers can buy due to significant demand, they announced.

The demand is only going to grow, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"We do have some testing. But what we're going to need, I think, over the course of the next two to eight weeks is going to be remarkable. We are going to see this big surge nationwide," he predicted.

And while the Biden administration plans to provide 500 million new tests by next month, the holiday test surge is happening now.

A former assistant secretary of the US Health and Human Services Department is concerned the co pledge on tests will not meet the demand, he said.

"Unless we have a billion or 2 billion a month, I think we're still going to have to be selective to make sure that we keep people who can die from the disease from dying from the disease," Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir told CNN.

Read more about Covid-19 testing in the US:

With rising Covid-19 cases ahead of holiday plans, the availability of testing is becoming severely strained
