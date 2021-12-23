Do not "extrapolate" South Africa’s experience of Omicron across the world, warns Africa CDC

John Nkengasong, director of African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, holds a press conference on coronavirus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 28, 2020. (Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the world should not “extrapolate” South Africa’s experiences with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“It seems like we are seeing less severity of the Omicron variant amongst people infected in terms of a level of hospitalization in South Africa,” John Nkengasong told a regular media briefing Thursday.

Let’s be careful not to extrapolate what we are seeing in South Africa across the continent or across the world. We still have to gather more data from countries that are seeing more of the Omicron variant before we can come out with a definitive position,” he continued.

Nkengasong also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and highlighted how vaccine inequality has hampered Africa's immunization rate.

“Let’s not talk about boosters…[Africa] just barely crossed the 10 percent line, in terms of those who have received their two doses,” he told reporters.