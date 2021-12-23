The first person in Germany has died with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Thursday. Data from the RKI shows that the person was between the age of 60 and 79.

There were 810 new Omicron cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday – an increase of 25% from the previous day – bringing the total number of Omicron cases to 3,198, the data showed. Of these, 48 people are being treated in hospital, the RKI said.

The RKI data also showed that Omicron infections are most frequently detected in the 15 to 34 year-old age group, with nearly 1,500 cases. For the age group of 34 to 59 year-olds, 1,050 infections have been recorded.

The RKI said the only cases counted are those that are detected by whole-genome sequencing or a variant-specific PCR test.

Earlier this week, the head of the RKI said that the Omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in two to three weeks' time.

On Thursday, Germany recorded 44,927 new cases within 24 hours and 425 deaths related to Covid-19. Overall, 109,749 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, the RKI said.