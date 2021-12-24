Travel misery for Australians as dozens of flights canceled on Christmas Eve over Covid

Christmas travel plans for many Australians were thrown into chaos on Friday after dozens of domestic flights to and from Sydney were canceled.

At least 80 flights were affected, Sydney airport’s head of communications, Josh Clements, told CNN.

The domestic airlines that fly to and from Sydney are Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin, and Rex.

Qantas and Rex said none of their domestic flights have been canceled.

A Jetstar spokesperson attributed the late cancellations to “a large number of our frontline team members” being “required to test and isolate as close contacts." Jeststar did not comment on the number of flights canceled.

The airline apologized for impacting customers' travel plans and said they have rescheduled the majority of passengers onto later flights.

Virgin Airlines did not immediately responded to CNN's request for comment.