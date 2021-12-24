Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson speaks with police officers as he makes a constituency visit to Uxbridge police station on December 17, 2021 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge the public to get their Covid-19 boosters in his Christmas message Friday,

"In his annual message to the nation, he will encourage the public to come forward for their booster -- as a gift not only to their families but the whole country," Downing Street said in a statement.

Johnson will also thank those involved in the vaccination campaign and urge the public to exercise caution over Christmas, as Omicron cases continue to rise.

More than 30 million people across the United Kingdom are vaccinated with a booster.

The UK reported 119,789 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, according to government data. Earlier this week, Johnson said no further Covid-19 restrictions will be put in place before Christmas.