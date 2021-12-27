South Korea approves emergency use of Pfizer's oral Covid-19 pill

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer/AP)

South Korea approved emergency use of Pfizer’s oral Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, on Monday, as the country continues to record high numbers of critically ill coronavirus patients.

Experts concluded after reviewing Pfizer’s clinical trial result that the drug can be given to patients over 12 with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, according to Food and Drug Safety Minister Kim Gang-lip.

Paxlovid should be taken within five days of symptoms presenting, Kim said.

South Korea reported 4,207 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 55 deaths, bringing the country’s total caseload to 611,670, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

As of Monday, 1,078 critically ill patients are in intensive care units.