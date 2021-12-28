World
Live Updates

The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:45 a.m. ET, December 28, 2021
13 Posts
1 min ago

Your top questions about the new CDC Covid-19 isolation guidelines, answered 

From CNN's Holly Yan

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a new testing site inside the Times Square subway station on December 27, 2021 in New York City. After a week of record-breaking positive COVID test rates, New York City officials and agencies are working to ramp up testing accessibility and turnaround times.
A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a new testing site inside the Times Square subway station on December 27, 2021 in New York City. After a week of record-breaking positive COVID test rates, New York City officials and agencies are working to ramp up testing accessibility and turnaround times. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

CNN readers from around the world have asked more than 150,000 questions (and counting) about coronavirus. We’re reading as many as we can and answering some of the most popular questions here.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new isolation guidelines have sparked new questions about how to follow the measures and safely plan for New Year's Eve events. 

Here are answers to some key questions:

Q: What should I do if I test positive for Covid-19? How long do I need to isolate?

A: “Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Dec. 27 update.

The update did not explicitly say how long infected people who still had symptoms need to isolate. The CDC has previously said people with symptomatic Covid-19 should isolate for 10 days.

“To calculate your 10 full day isolation period, day 0 is your first day of symptoms,” the CDC said Dec. 9. “Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms developed.”

The decision to reduce isolation times for those who are asymptomatic after 5 days was motivated by research showing the majority of Covid-19 spread “occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said Dec. 27.

“Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Q: What should I do if I was recently exposed to someone who now has Covid-19? How long do I have to quarantine?

A: It depends on whether you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, the CDC says.

Those who have received a booster shot “do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure,” the CDC said in a Dec. 27 update.

“For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days,” the CDC said.

“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.”

For anyone who was exposed to someone with Covid-19, it’s a good idea to get tested 5 days after exposure, the CDC said.

“If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19,” the CDC said.

Read the full Q&A here.

31 min ago

Several US states at or near all-time peak Covid-19 hospitalization levels

From CNN's Matthew Hilk

US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Edward Rauch Jr., prepares to enter a room of a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, on December 17, 2021. - Beaumont Hospital is assisted by 23 military medical personnel from the US Army, sent by the Department of Defense, to assist during the health system's fourth Covid-19 surge.
US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Edward Rauch Jr., prepares to enter a room of a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, on December 17, 2021. - Beaumont Hospital is assisted by 23 military medical personnel from the US Army, sent by the Department of Defense, to assist during the health system's fourth Covid-19 surge. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Even as hospitalizations rise more gradually compared to surging Omicron case numbers, some parts of the US are seeing Covid-19 hospitalizations at or near all-time records for the pandemic. 

Four states — Michigan, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire — hit their all-time pandemic peak hospitalization numbers this month, according to a CNN review of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

All four have seen hospitalizations decline in the last few days.

Other areas are seeing hospitalization numbers near pandemic peaks.

Washington, DC, with 363 hospitalized as of Monday, is nearly tied with its peak of 383 in January. Ohio, Indiana and Delaware are all seeing hospital numbers at least 80% as high as their all-time records last winter, according to a CNN analysis of HHS data.

 

33 min ago

Austria turned away some British arrivals after they didn't meet the latest Covid-19 requirements to enter

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Austrian airport authorities turned back about 100 British travelers after it was determined that they did not adhere to the latest requirements for entry in place for safety against Covid-19, according to the Innsbruck Airport deputy head Patrick Dierich.

Those varied from not being boosted in addition to carrying a negative PCR test — a new requirement which came into effect on the Dec. 25 for four countries including the UK — to not being vaccinated at all but carrying a PCR test, and other mishaps, Dierich tells CNN.

About 90% of British arrivals were in possession of the correct requirements. But 60 passengers were checked, found to be wanting of the right requirements and flown straight back, Dierich said. About 40 passengers were put up in an Innsbruck hotel and flown out the next day.

“For the most part, they were understanding, but of course frustrated,” he added, expressing surprise that British authorities and the different airlines carrying these passengers had not checked their paperwork, including the entry requirements.

Last week, Austria announced tougher new entry restrictions, but it is unclear when they were made public for English-speaking travelers. The Austrian health ministry now has those restrictions published on its website.

The Austrian authorities agreed to those restrictions last Wednesday, says the ORF national public broadcaster; three days before they came into effect.

37 min ago

Madrid's New Year's Eve celebrations to go ahead

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon and CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid 

The Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the Community, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director General of Public Health, Elena Andradas, in an appearance to update information on the epidemiological and care situation by coronavirus in the region, on 28 December, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. During his speech, they detailed that the Community of Madrid has performed 93,000 coronavirus tests in a single day last week. In addition, 50,000 more tests have been added in hospitals during the last five days.
The Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the Community, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director General of Public Health, Elena Andradas, in an appearance to update information on the epidemiological and care situation by coronavirus in the region, on 28 December, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. During his speech, they detailed that the Community of Madrid has performed 93,000 coronavirus tests in a single day last week. In addition, 50,000 more tests have been added in hospitals during the last five days. (Marta Fernandez Jara/Europa Press/Getty Images)

The Spanish capital of Madrid will be the only big city in Spain, and one of the few in Europe, to ring in the New Year with a large celebration.

Berlin, London, Paris and Rome have all canceled their traditional festivities. 

Organizers in Madrid have capped celebrations in the Puerta del Sol square, in the city centre, at 7,000 people, roughly 60% of the crowd expected in 2019, before the pandemic hit. People in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing rules, the organizers said.

Madrid is the only one of Spain's largest cities to carry on with its New Year's Eve celebrations. Barcelona and Valencia have canceled their fireworks displays in a bid to get people to to stay at home.

Six regional governments in northern Spain have agreed to coordinate early closing hours for restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The six regions —Aragon, Basque Country, Navarra, Asturias, Cantabria and La Rioja — have a lot of movement between them and authorities in each wanted similar closing hours, the Aragon health department press department said. 

The restrictions are similar to those implemented last week in Catalonia — a region that includes the city of Barcelona, known for its busy nightlife — where authorities announced rules to close non-essential businesses by 1 a.m. They also imposed a curfew between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in towns with more than 10,000 residents where Covid-19 cases are high.

The measures combined put restrictions on nearly 14 million people, about 29% of Spain’s population. 

The Spanish Health Ministry’s latest data, issued late Monday, shows an increase in the rate of Covid-19 infections, from 911 cases per 100,000 last Thursday to 1,206 cases per 100,000.

There were 214,619 new Covid-19 cases since last Thursday, and officials have said the Omicron variant is rapidly gaining in Spain. 

35 min ago

Flight attendants' union criticizes new CDC isolation requirements

From Greg Wallace

Flight attendants wearing protective masks walk through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Flight attendants wearing protective masks walk through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The Association of Flight Attendants has criticized the CDC's new isolation guidelines for those who test positive for Covid-19, saying it will be on the lookout for employees being pressured to return to work prematurely. 

The CDC on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

The association notes that the five-day period only applies to those who are asymptomatic. 

“The CDC gave a medical explanation about why the agency has decided to reduce the quarantine requirements from 10 to five days, but the fact that it aligns with the number of days pushed by corporate America is less than reassuring," the association said in a statement.
1 hr 32 min ago

Apple closes all New York City stores to browsing

From CNN’s Kate Trafecante

Customers inside an Apple store in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Customers inside an Apple store in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Customers will not be able to browse at Apple's New York City stores as Covid-19 cases there rise. But they can buy products online and pick them up in person, Apple spokesperson Monica Fernandez said. 

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. 

"We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

1 hr 38 min ago

New curfews in Indian capital with schools and gyms closed as case numbers rise

From Swati Gupta in New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister of Delhi, addresses a gathering during a rally at Khudiyan village lambi constituency on December 16, 2021 in Muktsar, India.
Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister of Delhi, addresses a gathering during a rally at Khudiyan village lambi constituency on December 16, 2021 in Muktsar, India. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

Authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi have put further Covid-19 restrictions in place, including a nightly curfew, after a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases over the past few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the measures Tuesday after the city registered two consecutive days of a positive testing rate above 0.5%, the threshold that triggers an alert to be issued.

A curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to 50% capacity, while the opening hours of stores in malls and markets will also be restricted. All health complexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will be closed until further notice. 

 Despite the new measures, Kejriwal sought to keep the city's resident's calm.

“You do not have to worry. Firstly, the cases are mild and weak and secondly, your government is 10 times more prepared to handle the cases," he said. 

India reported more than 6,300 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the health ministry said. The country has also recorded 653 cases of the Omicron variant so far, of which 165 of those are in the wider state of Delhi. 

India's national drug regulator also issued approvals Tuesday for two more domestically produced vaccines, the Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax coronavirus vaccines, and emergency use of Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir.

36 min ago

Holiday travel chaos continues with thousands more flights canceled or delayed

By Robert North, CNN Business

Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Dulles International Airport on December 27. Thousands of flights have been canceled as a surge in Covid-19 cases impacts airline staff.
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Dulles International Airport on December 27. Thousands of flights have been canceled as a surge in Covid-19 cases impacts airline staff. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled globally so far on Tuesday, as the surge in Omicron causes huge disruption during one of the industry's busiest periods.

According to the tracking website FlightAware, 2,046 flights had been canceled as of 4.20 a.m. ET. More than 600 of them were either domestic US flights, or international flights flying in or out of the country. More than 2,000 other flights have been delayed.

Much of the disruption has been caused by staff calling in sick, several major airlines have reported.

Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day. In the US, more than 1,200 flights were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday alone. More than 3,000 flights were cancelled on Monday according to FlightAware.

36 min ago

US bracing for post-Christmas Omicron surge

From CNN's Holly Yan and Aya Elamroussi

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, wears a face mask during the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. Fauci says the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. To date the Biden administration has balked at the idea, anticipating legal entanglements.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, wears a face mask during the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. Fauci says the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. To date the Biden administration has balked at the idea, anticipating legal entanglements. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Covid-19 numbers keep soaring as travelers scatter back across the country after Christmas and Americans prepare for another holiday weekend.

The US is now averaging more than 198,000 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Sunday data from Johns Hopkins University. That's 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since January 19.

"I think we're going to see half a million cases a day — easy — sometime over the next week to 10 days," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN on Sunday.

About 71,000 Americans were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

With the highly contagious Omicron variant, "We're certainly going to continue to see a surge (in cases) for a while," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve on Friday, small gatherings of fully vaccinated people will be safe, Fauci said. But he advised people to avoid large parties where they don't know the vaccination status of all guests.

"When you are talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"There will be other years to do that. But not this year."

Read the full story here:

New York's latest vaccine mandate begins Monday as Omicron spreads
