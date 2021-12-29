Mainland China reported 152 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, including 151 reported from the city of Xi'an in the northwestern Shaanxi province, health authorities announced Wednesday.

Since December 9, Shaanxi Province has reported a total of 982 locally transmitted cases, of which 962 were confirmed from the capital city Xi'an.

Wednesday marked the sixth day of lockdown for the city's 13 million residents that started last Thursday. It is China's largest lockdown since the restrictions in Wuhan, which sealed off 11 million people in 2020.

New rules: Public venues and transportation have been closed except for essential services like supermarkets and hospitals. Travel to and from the city is suspended except for special circumstances requiring official approval.

Before Monday, only one member of each household was allowed to leave to buy groceries and other necessities every other day. The city tightened measures to the highest level on Monday as cases continued to rise, banning all residents from leaving home unless permitted for mass testing. Groceries are instead supposed to be delivered to people's doors.

Under the current policy, people in communities that don't have cases or close contacts of cases can only have one person per household leave their home for groceries every other day. This can only happen after the entire community tests negative for Covid-19 in the latest round of mass testing that started Wednesday.

Users on the Chinese social media site Weibo have complained they can't get enough food since the government tightened measures. Over 52,000 posts were published on Weibo with the hashtag “Difficult to buy groceries in Xi’an,” which has got more than 260 million views.

I can't go out and things are expensive and I can't buy them," one Weibo user commented. "We can eat dry rice for a few days. But the baby needs milk powder."

"The night before lockdown, we laughed at the citizens who went to the supermarket panic buying. The municipal government said that the food supply was sufficient. As a result, we found we were really stupid and believed this kind of nonsense," another Weibo user said.

As a result of the backlash, some districts in Xi'an have stepped up efforts to provide basic necessities, Chinese media People's Daily reported.

