Smoke rises in Bakhmut, Donetsk, Ukraine on July 10.

Live Updates

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 3:04 a.m. ET, July 11, 2022
1 min ago

Deaths climb to 18 in Donetsk apartment building wreckage: Ukrainian emergency services

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

Rescue personal and firefighters look for survivors after a building was partially destroyed by a strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Saturday. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukraine's emergency services said Monday the death toll from a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in Donetsk has risen to 18.

The State Emergency Service said six people had been rescued from under the rubble of the building in Chasiv Yar, which was hit on Saturday evening.

It said two people were still under the rubble and in contact with the rescuers.

19 min ago

Kharkiv hit by three missiles, no casualties: Ukrainian emergency service

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

The city of Kharkiv came under missile fire by Russian forces three times on Monday, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

The service said there were no injuries but an 86-year old woman was rescued from underneath the rubble of a six-story residential building.

The service said two other missiles hit a yard near a warehouse as well as a school building in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

1 hr 57 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

By CNN Staff

Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russian troops in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Authorities have asked residents to evacuate both areas.

Here are the latest headlines: 

  • At least 15 bodies have been found in the rubble after a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk.
  • Disappointment at Canada: Ukraine officials have expressed "deep disappointment" over Canada's decision to return the Nord Steam 1 turbine to Germany. The Ukrainian foreign and energy ministries blasted the return of the turbine as “bending the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia."
  • $368 million in additional humanitarian aid: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States for the latest batch of humanitarian aid announced Saturday. The aid includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition, 155mm artillery ammunition and demolition munitions.
  • Beijing's alignment with China: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuked China for supporting Russia after he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for more than five hours on Saturday. In a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken also raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow.
  • Ukraine makes a "precise hit": Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson's regional council, said Sunday Ukraine had made "a precise hit" on an enemy military unit on Pestelia Street in Kherson city. He told Ukrainian television: "Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire]."
  • “Almost all” of Luhansk occupied: Most of the region in eastern Ukraine is now occupied by Russian forces and 300,000 people from the area have been internally displaced, the Ukrainian head of Luhansk’s regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said on Saturday. 
1 hr 58 min ago

15 bodies recovered from the wreckage of apartment building struck by Russian rocket, officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Rescuers pull a body from a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Sunday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukrainian emergency services say the number of dead after a Russian rocket strike against an apartment building in the Donetsk region has risen to 15.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 1pm local time on Sunday, 15 bodies had been found and five people rescued from the rubble of the apartment block in the town of Chasiv Yar.

"Language contact was established and maintained with three persons under the rubble, measures are being taken to rescue them," it said.

"According to preliminary information, 24 people including one child may still be under the rubble," the emergency service said.

What happened? The apartment block was hit on Saturday evening. The town has seen a growing number of Russian missile and rocket attacks as Russian forces try to gain ground in Donetsk. 

1 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine blasts Canada's decision to return Nord Steam 1 turbine to Germany

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

Ukrainian officials have expressed "deep disappointment" at a decision by the Canadian government to return a repaired turbine that is part of Russia’s gas pipeline to Europe. 

The Ukrainian foreign and energy ministries blasted the return of the turbine as “bending the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia," and urged the Canadian government to rethink.

“This dangerous precedent goes against the rule of law and has only one consequence – it will reinforce Moscow's sense of impunity,” the ministries said in a statement.

Why is it important? The turbine, part of the compressor station at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea, had been sent to the manufacturer, Siemens, in Canada for maintenance. Ukraine argued that returning it would go against sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion. But Russia’s Gazprom reduced the supply of gas to Germany by 40% in June, citing delays in the return of the turbine.

The transfer of the Nord Stream-1 turbine will allow Russia to continue using energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe,” the ministries said.

The energy ministry suggested Ukraine can “completely replace” the Nord Stream 1 pipeline with its own capacity to transport natural gas to Europe.

1 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine claims "precise hit" on Russian military unit in occupied Kherson

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Ukraine's campaign to attack Russian supply lines and ammunition storage sites far behind the front lines continued this weekend, with Ukrainian officials reporting another long-range strike against Russian military positions in the southern region of Kherson. 

Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson's regional council, said Sunday there had been "a precise hit" at the military unit of the occupiers on Pestelia Street in Kherson city.

The unit was hit twice on Sunday morning, Khlan claimed.

Images and video geolocated to Kherson showed a thick column of grey smoke rising into the air Sunday morning.

"Eyewitnesses report the cries of Russians under the rubble. The occupiers shoot in the air when someone tries to get closer," Khlan said.
He told Ukrainian television: "Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire]."

Khlan also spoke about the difficulty for civilians trying to leave the region.

"Regarding evacuation from Kherson region, there is no humanitarian corridor. People leave at their own risk through Vasylivka towards Zaporizhzhia; the queue of cars can last one to two weeks," Khlan said.

He claimed: "The occupiers demand money for departure or even take away personal belongings from our people. In case of leaving towards the Crimea, there are risks of being taken to the filtration camps."

There is anecdotal evidence that hundreds of Kherson residents have crossed into Crimea and then traveled through Russia or Turkey.

What happened? Sunday's attack follows a series of explosions near the airport in Kherson on Saturday, and at what appears to have been an ammunition storage site in the Donetsk region. 

The official Russian news agency TASS has reported four explosions in the sky over Kherson city caused by what it said were Russian air defense systems.

TASS said its correspondent in Kherson reported smoke on Perekopskaya Street in the middle of the city. 

"Leave Kherson": Earlier on Friday, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, called on residents to evacuate the Kherson region.

"I urge you to evacuate as soon as possible, by all means. Don't wait," Vereshchuk said.
"People must look for an opportunity to leave because our Armed Forces will de-occupy. There will be huge battles," she said.

She warned residents they could be used as human shields by the Russians and staying in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is dangerous.

1 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine welcomes US humanitarian aid package

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States for the latest infusion of humanitarian aid announced Saturday.

Kuleba tweeted Sunday: "Grateful to the US and @SecBlinken for the unfaltering support for Ukraine. Additional humanitarian, financial, and military aid is crucial as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric aggression."

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had tweeted: "Our commitment to the people of Ukraine is resolute. The United States is providing nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian aid to support people inside Ukraine and refugees forced to flee their country to seek safety in the midst of Russia's brutal war."

His announcement followed the US Defense Department's authorization Friday of security assistance of up to $400 million – the fifteenth instalment of equipment drawn from US defense inventories.

The equipment included four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition, 155mm artillery ammunition and demolition munitions.

"The United States has committed $2.2 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last three weeks as we support their fight to defend their democracy," the Defense Department said.

1 hr 59 min ago

Russia claims to have shot down three Ukrainian jets over Donetsk region

By CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

Russian fighter jets shot down two Ukrainian SU-25 fighters and one MIG-29 jet over the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Konashenkov also claimed Russian forces had destroyed two hangars storing US-manufactured M777 howitzers in Kostiantynivka, north of Donetsk. 

The Ukrainian regional military administration said one person had been killed there in the last 24 hours.

Konashenkov also said Russian forces had targeted a Ukrainian artillery unit and weapons storage in a ceramics factory in Sloviansk, killing over 100 personnel. CNN is unable to verify the claim. 

The Ukrainian military reported heavy fire across several parts of the front line in the Donetsk region on Sunday, but said Russian forces had made no new gains in their attempts to advance westward.

1 hr 59 min ago

Large explosions overnight in Russian-controlled part of Donetsk

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Social media footage that emerged on Sunday shows a large fire and multiple explosions in or near the town of Shakhtarsk, which is under the control of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The fire caused several secondary explosions and appeared to be across a wide area.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the video, but over the past few weeks the Ukrainian military has stepped up missile and rocket attacks against Russian supply and ammunition stores far behind the front lines, using newly received long-range western weapons.

The DPR's territorial defense force has not reported the attack. However, it said the Ukrainians had opened fire on a district of Donetsk city overnight using 155mm artillery.