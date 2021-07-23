Shirtless Olympian Pita Taufatofua is back as Tonga's flag-bearer

Pita Taufatofua, right, of Team Tonga carries the flag with Malia Paseka as they lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony. Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images

He's back, in all his oiled shirtless glory — Pita Taufatofua, the flag-bearer for Tonga at the Tokyo Olympics, once again walked out and turned up the heat at the Games.

Taufatofua first caught everyone's attention at the 2016 Rio Olympics wearing traditional Tongan dress and covered in coconut oil. He also competed at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018, representing Tonga in cross-country skiing (And yes, he appeared shirtless at that Opening Ceremony, too).

This year, however, it seems that Taufatofua has a bit of competition when it comes to baring his chest: Rillio Rio Rii, a Vanuatu flag-bearer, also came out shirtless and covered in oil as well.

Eyes and fire emojis all around.