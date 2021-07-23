World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Aditi Sangal, John Sinnott, Matias Grez, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:10 p.m. ET, July 23, 2021
47 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
59 min ago

Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony.
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is competing for Japan in the Games, lit the cauldron at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The relay to the cauldron, the Olympic torch's final destination, has been largely spectator-free in isolated events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cauldron stays lit during the entire Games.

More on Osaka: Born in Osaka, Japan, to a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father, the four-time Grand Slam tennis champion moved to the United States at age 3.

Tennis journalist Akatsuki Uchida has called her "an icon of a new generation in Japan, which is more diverse."

In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing her mental health. She revealed she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

Osaka was fined $15,000 for not participating in any news conferences there.

In an essay for TIME magazine, she said the press conference format between journalists and athletes is "out of date."

"I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it's still so new to me and I don't have all the answers. I do hope that people can relate and understand it's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk about it," she wrote.

1 hr 24 min ago

The Tokyo Olympics torch is now lit

Torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony.
Torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Olympics torch was lit after the Games were declared open and the flag was raised.

Arriving from Greece, it is designed in the shape of a Sakura, or a cherry blossom.

1 hr 41 min ago

The Olympic flag is now raised next to Japan's flag

The Olympic flag is raised alongside the Japanese flag during the Opening Ceremony.
The Olympic flag is raised alongside the Japanese flag during the Opening Ceremony. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games open, the Olympic flag was raised next to Japan's flag.

1 hr 46 min ago

Japan's emperor declares the Tokyo 2020 Games open

Japan's Emperor Naruhito declares the Olympic Games open.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito declares the Olympic Games open. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After athletes from around the globe paraded at the Opening Ceremony, Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games open.

The Games are slated to go on until Sunday, Aug 8, 2021.

1 hr 33 min ago

IOC president welcomes Refugee Olympic Team: "We welcome you with open arms and offer you a peaceful home"

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach speaks during the Opening Ceremony.
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach speaks during the Opening Ceremony. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, used his remarks during the Opening Ceremony to welcome the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

"You had to flee from your homes because of violence, hunger or just because you were different. Today, we welcome you with open arms and offer you a peaceful home. Welcome to our Olympic community," Bach said. "In this Olympic community we are all equal and respect the same rules."

According to the IOC website, 29 athletes will compete for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Refugee Olympic Team parades during the Opening Ceremony.
The Refugee Olympic Team parades during the Opening Ceremony. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

"These athletes will act as a symbol of hope for refugees worldwide and bring global attention to the magnitude of the refugee crisis. The athletes were named to the team by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee," the website says.

Bach also acknowledged the challenges of the pandemic, and praised the global athletes for their perseverance in training to compete at the Games.

2 hr 15 min ago

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off

Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together.

Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance.

"Imagination has the power to unite and to move us forward. By singing this much-loved song in relay, we will spread its powerful message all over the world," a guide to the Ceremony explained. 

2 hr 14 min ago

1,800 drones formed a glowing globe in the Tokyo sky

Drones fly over the stadium in the form of a globe during the Opening Ceremony.
Drones fly over the stadium in the form of a globe during the Opening Ceremony. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Toward the end of the Opening Ceremony, 1,800 drones flew together to form a globe in the night sky. As the glowing drones soared over the stadium, performers sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.

The rendition of "Imagine" included musical stars such as John Legend and Keith Urban.

2 hr 16 min ago

The parade of athletes at the Opening Ceremony has ended

A general view shows inside the Olympic Stadium as fireworks are set off.
A general view shows inside the Olympic Stadium as fireworks are set off. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The parade of athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony has just ended.

Over 200 nations sashayed their way into Tokyo's National Stadium as they went head-to-head to determine who had come up with the most striking uniform for the Ceremony.

2 hr 36 min ago

Japan's emperor is at the opening ceremony without any other family members due to Covid-19

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right, and President of the IOC Thomas Bach wave during the Opening Ceremony.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right, and President of the IOC Thomas Bach wave during the Opening Ceremony. Natacha Pisarenk/AP

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is attending the opening ceremony without any other member of the imperial family, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

This is a stark reminder of the the coronavirus pandemic's toll and its current state in Japan as cases continue to rise.

With all the struggles and difficulties that the International Olympic Committee has faced to stage the Games in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, president Thomas Bach believes it will be a moment of "joy and relief."