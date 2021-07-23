People protest ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ahead of the opening ceremony's start, protesters took to the streets of Tokyo to voice their opposition to the staging of the Olympics in Japan.

Positive Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Japan and that has ensured many events will take place without spectators in attendance.

Protesters marched down some of the capital city's busiest streets with banners to make their feelings known about the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers' decision to host the Games given the pandemic.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has already been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.