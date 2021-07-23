Rower Mohamed Sbihi made history during Friday's opening ceremony as Team Great Britain's first Muslim flag bearer.
Sbihi is a two-time Olympic medalist, including gold in the coxless four at Rio 2016, and says he hopes he can inspire the next generation of athletes.
“To know I’m the first person of Muslim faith to have this role and duty is a very proud moment,” Sbihi told the Independent.
“We need more representation and hopefully this starts that process of getting young Muslim kids involved in all types of sport.
“I was in London and Rio to see Mo Farah win his medals as a refugee who came to the country very young and as a practising Muslim. That was inspiring."
Sailor Hannah Mills is the other flag bearer for Team GB ahead of her attempt to defend the title she won in Rio five years ago.