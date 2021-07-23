Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The $1.5 billion stadium built for the 2020 Olympics can hold nearly 70,000 people, but athletes from around the world will be parading at the opening ceremony in a near-empty venue.

Only about 950 VIPs will take part in the event, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Hidemasa Nakamura told CNN. The total will include around 800 foreign guests and 150 from Japan, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.

This is because Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Japan, which led to a ban on spectators at all events at Tokyo venues.

Meanwhile, authorities have identified 110 coronavirus cases tied to the Olympics, the event's organizers said Friday.

Given the circumstances, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who will declare the Olympics open, will be attending without any other member of the imperial family, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is pictured at the opening of a session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, on January 18. Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Japanese automaker Toyota has confirmed its CEO, Akio Toyoda, will not be attending the ceremony.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the next Summer Games in 2024, has arrived in Tokyo for the opening ceremony.

First Lady Jill Biden is also going to be present at the event. She's scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace ahead of the opening ceremony.