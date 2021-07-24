Athletes under pressure as they contend with 'spiking temperatures' and 'oppressive' humidity

Fans watch the Men's road race at Fuji International Speedway. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Five hundred excited spectators gathered Saturday at one of Japan’s rare public viewing sites in Shizuoka prefecture to watch the men’s road cycling race.

“Tokyo was chosen to host the Olympics. Even though the Games were delayed a year and are being held in very tough circumstances without spectators, as a Japanese person I feel proud the Games are happening,” Joji Matsubara, a Shizuoka resident and local spectator, told CNN.

Matsubara, who said he was lucky to get a ticket to the public viewing event, out of 2,000 other applicants, said he had been looking forward to watching the road race.

The race sees athletes begin at Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park, cycle through Kanagawa and Yamanashi prefectures and make their way to the finish line on the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama in Shizuoka prefecture, which is around 2 hours from Tokyo.

The Fuji Speedway is allowing 10,000 ticket holders to witness the last leg of the road race in a venue that usually seats more than 20,000 people.

The public viewing site in Oyama city allows spectators to watch the road cycling race on a screen, enjoy a small bouldering wall and is one of the few events open to the public in Japan.

Currently, spectators will be able to attend less than 12% of Olympic venues during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

The peloton passes through the Fuji International Speedway circuit during the Men's road race on July 24. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Just five of the 42 total Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Tokyo is home to 25 of the venues, with the rest in seven prefectures.

Tokyo venues and four prefectures -- Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Fukushima -- will not have spectators at Olympic competition venues.

Miyagi, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures with a total of five venues can be filled to 50% of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 spectators.

In Shizuoka prefecture, only three locations are organizing public viewing sites for the road cycling race.