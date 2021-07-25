USA Basketball defeated by France for first Olympic loss since 2004

France's Evan Fournier goes for the basket past United States' Draymond Jamal Green during a basketball game on Sunday, July 25. (Eric Gay/AFP/Getty Images)

The United States men’s basketball team was defeated by France 83-76 in the team’s opening game of group play.

The loss snaps a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2004 Summer Games in Athens when Team USA lost to Argentina.

France ended the game on a 16-2 run to seal the win, behind Evan Fournier’s team-leading 28-point effort.

Team USA will next play Iran on Wednesday.