The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 10:13 a.m. ET, July 25, 2021
1 hr 2 min ago

Simone Biles on US women's gymnastic team's errors in qualifying: "there are little things we need to work on"

Simone Biles of the United States competes on balance beam on July 25.
Simone Biles of the United States competes on balance beam on July 25. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gymnast Simone Biles commented after she and her teammates faltered in the early rounds of women’s artistic gymnastics qualifications at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

“I feel we did a pretty good job. Obviously, there are little things we need to work on, so we’ll go back and practice and work on that, just so we can do our best performance at team finals (on Tuesday), because that’s what matters. We’re really striving for top three (finish).”

The US team currently stands in second place behind ROC after three of five subdivisions.

US high-performance team coordinator Tom Forster said the team "had great performances today and some not-so-great ones, but the errors we made are mental."

"These girls have been training incredibly well, so it’s things we have some time to work on before finals, and we’ll do it," he said.

On the reasons for the USA team’s errors, which included some extra steps and unsteady landings, Forster said, “If you’ve ever been in competition, it’s just nerves of being in competition.”

Forster said that Biles' errors, including taking three large steps on her balance beam dismount, was a "surprise," adding, "I’ve never seen her do that before."

“That was a surprise. She’s been incredibly consistent and I’m sure she feels bad, but I’m super proud of the way she trained. She’s been a great leader for us. Sometimes, just like in other sports, great athletes drop the ball in the end zone or a quarterback throws an interception. It happens. Those steps are mental errors.”

He said the second-place position in qualifying could be "a great awakening" for the US team.

1 hr 48 min ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to emulate gold medal-winning grandfather

From CNN's Matias Grez

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their tennis match on July 25.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their tennis match on July 25. Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who won a gold medal the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Sergei Salnikov, Tsitsipas' paternal grandfather, was a footballer and part of the Soviet Union national team that was crowned Olympic champion 65 years ago.

“I never had the opportunity to meet him," Tsitsipas said of Salnikov, who passed away in 1984.
"My mom told me stories of his career and how he got it [gold] ... he kind of inspires me in a way. I know what kind of athlete he was, with all the achievements and all the trophies. I’m proud of him.
“It’s something good, a legacy that is being carried on in the family. I’m happy to be the next in the family to be competing at the Olympics.”

Tsitsipas came through a tough opening round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, winning 6-3 3-6 6-3 to become the first Greek man to win a singles match at the Olympics since 1924.

“I’m happy with the way the game evolved," he said. "I got the game back into my hands, especially after having such a poor first set.” 

Players are banned from receiving on-court coaching at matches, something Tsitsipas doesn't agree with.

“Many people say it’s an individual sport and we should be finding solutions on our own, but you have Formula One and other individual sports that get not just coaching, but loads of coaching," he argued.
“I see no reason to have a specific time during a match when you can have your coach come and coach you.
“There are so many people watching [tennis matches]. Sometimes I feel anyone can hire anyone and coach you without the umpire knowing. Things like this can happen, trust me.”
3 hr 4 min ago

Abe family wins two gold medals for Japan

From CNN's Matias Grez

Hifumi Abe of Japan, top, and Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia compete during their judo match on Sunday, July 25.
Hifumi Abe of Japan, top, and Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia compete during their judo match on Sunday, July 25. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Sunday is proving to be a fruitful day for Japan at its home Games, but in particular for the Abe family with siblings Uta and Hifumi crowned Olympic champions within an hour of each other.

Uta took gold in the women's -52kg category while her older brother Hifumi topped the podium in the men's -66kg category.

It takes Japan's gold medal haul to five -- and six medals overall.

In the men's -66kg, Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili took silver and the bronze medals went to An Baul of South Korea and Brazil's Daniel Cargnin.

France's Amandine Buchard took silver in the women's -52kg category, with Chelsie Giles of Team GB and Italy's Odette Giuffrida taking the bronze medals.

3 hr 35 min ago

Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion says she was impacted by family absence in shock defeat

Jade Jones of Great Britain sits dejected after losing against Kimia Alizadeh Zonouzi of the IOC Refugee Team after a Taekwondo round on July 25.
Jade Jones of Great Britain sits dejected after losing against Kimia Alizadeh Zonouzi of the IOC Refugee Team after a Taekwondo round on July 25. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

As athletes get used to no fans in attendance at the majority of Tokyo 2020 events, some are also finding it tough without the support of family members at the Olympics.

"Usually I have my whole family there, so when I am scared when I come out it gives me that extra push to go for it, so I got trapped in that fear mode today," two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones told the BBC after the Briton suffered a shock defeat to Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic team.

“I just think I put too much pressure on myself. Coming out I felt scared and too much pressure and then the whole tournament has been so different to what I’m used to," added an emotional Jones, who was aiming to become the first British woman to win Olympic gold at three consecutive Games.

Fellow Briton Bianca Walkden, who will compete in the +67kg category and is Jones' housemate in Manchester, England, was left in tears by her teammates' defeat as she watched from the sidelines.

3 hr 41 min ago

Tokyo reports more than 1,700 new Covid-19 cases amid Olympic Games

From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo

A volunteer has their body temperature checked at the entrance of Nippon Budokan on July 25.
A volunteer has their body temperature checked at the entrance of Nippon Budokan on July 25. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Tokyo reported 1,763 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the second official day of competition for the Olympic Games, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Last Sunday, the Japanese capital reported 1,008 new Covid-19 cases.

There have been 137 Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, according to organizers.

Additionally, below is the list of athletes CNN has reported so far who have dropped out of Tokyo 2020 due to a positive Covid-19 test or were placed in Covid-19 protocol in recent weeks.  

  • Total number of athletes who tested positive in Japan: 13
  • Total number of athletes who tested positive or placed in protocol prior to departing for Japan: 12
  • Not clear where the athlete tested positive: 1

(*players tested positive in Japan)

Team USA: 6

Katie Lou Samuelson - Women's 3x3 Basketball  

Coco Gauff - Women's Tennis  

*Kara Eaker - Women's Gymnastics  

*Taylor Crabb - Men's Beach Volleyball 

Bradley Beal - Men's Basketball

Bryson DeChambeau - Golf 

Rest of the World: 20

*Simon Geschke - German Cyclist 

Frederico Morais - Portuguese surfer

*Finn Florijn - Dutch Rower 

Amber Hill - Great Britain Shooting   

Dan Evans - Great Britain Tennis    

Johanna Konta - Great Britain Tennis  

Hector Velazquez - Mexico Baseball   

Sammy Solis - Mexico Baseball   

Alex de Minaur - Australia Men's Tennis  

Ilya Borodin - Swimmer on Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

*Thabiso Monyane - South Africa Men's Football   

*Kamohelo Mahlatsi - South Africa Men's Football   

*Pavel Sirucek - Czech Republic Men's Table Tennis   

*Candy Jacobs - Netherlands Women's Skateboarding   

*Fernanda Aguirre - Chile Women's Taekwondo   

*Ondrej Perusic - Czech Republic Men's Beach Volleyball  

*Reshmie Oogink- Netherlands Taekwondo

*Marketa Nausch- Czech Woman's Volleyball

*Michal Schlegel - Czech Men’s Cyclist 

John Rahm - Spain Men’s Golf

4 hr 36 min ago

Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 7 seconds

Here's a photo animation of the Olympics on day two:

3 hr 19 min ago

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time, taking him out of Tokyo 2020

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

Jon Rahm tees off at the 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 16, in Sandwich, England.
Jon Rahm tees off at the 149th Open at Royal St George's Golf Club on July 16, in Sandwich, England. (David Cannon/R&A/Getty Images)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, the world No. 1 one of the favorites for Olympic gold, has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, this time ending his chances to participate at Tokyo 2020.

Rahm tested positive on his third Covid-19 test prior to departing for Tokyo, according to the Spanish Golf Federation.

Rahm was required to undergo three tests in compliance with guidelines for those who have recently been in the United Kingdom.

In June this year, Rahm was withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour announced.

The 26-year-old later won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, his first major victory, after recovering from the virus. 

Rahm will not be replaced for the Games, the federation added, given the lack of time.

Adri Arnau will be the only member representing Men's Spanish Golf.

5 hr 29 min ago

Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer produces stunning upset in women's road race to win gold

From CNN's Matias Grez

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer celebrates winning the women’s road race on July 25.
Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer celebrates winning the women's road race on July 25. (Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Austrian cyclist Anna Kiesenhofer put in the ride of a lifetime to stun a field of big names and take the gold medal in the women's road race.

The 30-year-old broke away from the other two riders in the leading group more than 40 kilometers from the end, seemingly far too early to hold onto the lead she had established, but Kiesenhofer held firm to win Austria's first cycling gold medal since 1896!

It's not only on the road where Kiesenhofer excels, having also studied for a master’s degree in mathematics at the University of Cambridge, England and a PhD in applied mathematics at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain.

Remarkably, Kiesenhofer, who only took up the sport in 2014, doesn't currently have a professional contract -- that seems likely to change very soon.

According to the Olympics website, Kiesenhofer said her ambition was "to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo."

It's fair to say she's done a bit more than that.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, who was one of the heavy favorites to win, took silver and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini took bronze for the second Olympics in a row.

6 hr 17 min ago

Trick lists for the men’s skateboard street medallists 

From CNN's John Sinnott

Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil competes in the street skateboarding finals on July 25.
Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil competes in the street skateboarding finals on July 25. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Earlier on Sunday, Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding after the men's street final, with Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler claiming silver and American Jagger Eaton taking bronze.

Below is list of tricks that the trio performed in the final.

And hat tip to the final's skateboard commentators: half cab crooked grind, nollie 5-0 grind, nollie 180 feeble grind, tailslide to fakie, switch tailslide, kickflip backside tailslide, cab lipslide is quite a tongue twister.

Yuto Horigome

TRICK

1) nollie Cabellerial boardslide

2) nollie Cabellerial frontside lipslide

3) nollie 270 noseslide

4) nollie 180 switch backside 5-0 grind revert

Kelvin Hoefler

RUN 1 & 2 - half cab crooked grind, nollie 5-0 grind, nollie 180 feeble grind, tailslide to fakie, switch tailslide, kickflip backside tailslide, cab lipslide

TRICK

1) half cab crooked grind revert

2) Cabellerial backside noseblunt

Jagger Eaton

RUN 1& 2 - backside lipslide, backside tailslide, kickflip, halfcab blunt to regular, switch frontside crooked grind, switch backside lipslide

TRICK

1) switch backside 180 to 5-0

2) backside flip fakie nosegrind