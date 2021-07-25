Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during qualification on July 25. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Day two of the Tokyo Olympics and the action and headlines are coming thick and fast.

A total of 18 gold medals will be won on Sunday -- you can see the full schedule here.

Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome has been crowned the first Olympic skateboarding gold medallist -- and it felt sad that no Japanese fans were there to witness it.

There has also been drama in the pool. Chase Kalisz wins the first US swimming gold in the men’s 400m medley, while Tunisia’s Kalisz Hafnaoui pulls off a major upset by winning the 400m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Yui Ohashi won gold in the women’s 400m individual medley and Australia smashed the world record in women’s freestyle relay.

There has been a fascinating story emerging in taekwondo, where Iranian refugee Kimia Alizadeh is through to the quarter-finals in the women’s -57kg category after defeating Team GB’s two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones.

Some big names are crashing out of the tennis, including Andy Murray, who was forced to withdrew from the men’s singles with a thigh strain, but is set to remain in the doubles, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the women’s singles.

Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, starts her Olympic campaign Sunday in gymnastics qualifying.

Just before Tokyo 2020 got underway, the five-time Olympic artistic gymnastics medallist, became the first Olympic athlete to have a personalised Twitter icon -- the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone generates a goat in a leotard performing a split leap with a gold medal around its neck shows up.

Away from the action, 10 new games-related cases of Covid-19 have been reported, including an unnamed US athlete.

The Dutch rowing team appears to have an outbreak after a coach tested positive following a rower on Friday.

Meanwhile US golf star Bryson DeChambeau tested positive before leaving the United States and is out.

The IOC has said masks on the Olympic podium are a “must-have.”

And keep an eye on the weather at the Olympics.

The sweltering conditions continue to impact events, with tennis players given extra recovery time between games and sets due to the extreme heat.

Tropical Storm Nepartak is also approaching Tokyo, meaning rowing events have already been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday and Thursday.