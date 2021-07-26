Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, just became one of the youngest gold medal winners ever
Teenager Nishiya Momiji of Japan has won the women's street skateboarding event.
At just 13 years old, she is now one of the youngest gold medal winners in Olympic history.
She is just months older than the current female record-holder, American diver Marjorie Gestring, who was 13 years and 267 days old when she won gold at the Berlin Games in 1936.
Momiji's win came just a day after fellow Japanese skater Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding for the men's street competition.
The silver medalist was another 13-year-old, Brazilian star Rayssa Leal. Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, took bronze.
1 hr 22 min ago
The Olympics are in full swing. Here's what you need to know
The Olympics began only on Friday, and already the Games have given us several incredible moments and surprises. Here's what you need to know on the first Monday of Tokyo 2020 (in 2021).
Is the Japanese public getting on board with the Games? The Japanese government's decision to trudge forward with the Olympics was not a popular one at home. A petition to cancel the Games netted 350,000 signatures in May. Before the Games formally kicked off on Friday, nearly eight out of 10 (78%) people in Japan said they did not think the Olympics should have gone ahead as scheduled, according to an Ipsos Mori survey.
But has the spirit of the Olympics proven contagious? Japan faired particularly well during the first weekend of competition, netting five gold medals — including the first-ever skateboarding gold. Only China, with six, has more.
Some people have taken to turning up outside events, even though they can’t get in. And more than 70 million people in the country tuned in to watch the opening ceremony, according to Yiannis Exarchos, the CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services.
"Interest in the Games is booming," he said. "Until today, I think more than 80% of all Japanese have watched some part of the Games."
Big surprises and upsets: It's only been a few days, and already the Olympics have given us the feel-good stories of triumph and human achievement they're known for.
Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer turned in the performance of a lifetime to eclipse a field of big names and win the women's road race. She only started the sport in 2014 and does not have a professional contract at the moment.
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui shocked the swimming world by winning gold in the 400m freestyle. During the preliminary round, he qualified in 8th place with the slowest qualifying time of all finalists.
The US men's basketball team, flush with NBA stars, lost its first game to France Sunday night. The French used the size of three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and a magnificent performance from fellow NBAer Evan Fournier to shock the Americans, who could not capitalize on multiple attempts to close out the game.
Some other firsts: Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo and Fencer Lee Kiefer is the first US woman to win gold in individual foil.
What's on tap today in Japan:
Swimming: Britain's Adam Peaty won the 100m breaststroke gold, while Ariarne Titmus beat American great Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle final.
Skateboarding: Thefirst gold is on the line in the women's street final.
Rugby sevens: Rio 2016 winner Fiji beat host Japan 24-19 in the morning, while New Zealand, another favorite, took care of business against South Korea 50-5. A second round of matches will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. in Japan.
The full schedule can be found on the Olympics website here.
1 hr 51 min ago
US wins men's swimming 4x100m freestyle relay
The United States has won the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics with a winning time of 3:08.97.
It’s the fifth gold medal for the US at the Games and 12th medal overall.
Italy finished second for the silver medal with a time of 3:10.11, and Australia claimed bronze with 3:10.22.
2 hr 28 min ago
Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo Games continue to rise
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has risen to 153, up 16 from the previous day, according to Games organizers.
One of the new cases reported was a resident of the Olympic Village, bringing the total number of infections from the village to 16.
Three of the new cases were identified as athletes but were not residents of the village. The remaining cases are identified as contractors, media, or Games-concerned personnel.
Tokyo 2020 is not revealing the names or nationalities of the Covid-19 cases.
4 hr 11 min ago
Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten crossed the finish line and thought she'd won gold. She hadn't
From CNN's Sana Noor Haq and Matias Grez
Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten threw her arms up in the air, her face a picture of ecstasy and joy.
That's what you do when you think you've won Olympic gold — except she hadn't.
That honor went to Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer, who capitalized on her rival's confusion in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's road race on Sunday to secure a shock win.
"When I crossed the line, I thought I had won," said silver medalist Van Vleuten.
Here's what happened: Kiesenhofer gave the performance of a lifetime to eclipse a field of big names and win the race, finishing in just under four hours.
The 30-year-old Austrian broke away from the leading group more than 40 kilometers from the end, holding her own on a demanding 147-kilometer course in the intense heat to win Austria's first cycling gold medal since 1896.
Kiesenhofer spent much of the rest of the race so far ahead of the chasing pack that she was out of sight of the other cyclists.
US men's basketball team lose at the Olympics for first time since 2004
From CNN's Claire Colbert and Homero De la Fuente
France beat the US men's basketball team 83-76 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, ending Team USA's 25-game Olympic winning streak that dates back to 2004.
Team USA had an eight-point lead with four minutes left in the game, but the French team mounted a 16-2 run, highlighted by leading scorer Evan Fournier's go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute left to seal the win. It was the opening game for both teams.
The loss is Team USA's first since the team lost to Argentina in the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.
US head coach Gregg Popovich said he was "disappointed" in the loss, but not necessarily surprised.
"When you lose a game, you're not surprised, you're disappointed. I don't understand the word surprise. That sort of disses the French team, so to speak, as if we were supposed to beat them by 30 or something," Popovich said.
A South Korean broadcaster has apologized for its Olympic "inexcusable mistake"
From CNN's Jake Kwon, Kara Fox and Will Ripley
The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was a gratuitously enjoyable affair, with bulging muscles and beaming athletes proudly walking the Parade of Nations — and into our hearts.
The made-for-TV spectacle was an entry way for some viewers to learn more about countries and athletes that they are less familiar with. But in trying to bridge that knowledge gap, one South Korean broadcaster failed spectacularly, drawing from a bank of offensive stereotypes to depict several countries.
When Haiti's athletes walked onto the stadium, a caption posted on screen by South Korea's MBC network read: "The political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president."
When Syrian athletes entered, MBC aired a caption that said: "Rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years."
Another MBC caption described the Marshall Islands as "once a nuclear test site for the US." And when Ukraine's athletes entered the parade, MBC showed an image of the Chernobyl disaster — the world's worst nuclear accident.
When Italy walked on, the broadcaster pulled up an image of a pizza. For Norway, a salmon fillet was shown. An image of Dracula was used for Team Romania. And for Team El Salvador, a country where Bitcoin is legal tender, a picture representing the cryptocurrency was shown.
The broadcaster's gaffe led to a deluge of online criticism, with one South Korean Twitter user writing: "MBC wow, how would it be if South Korea was introduced as the country of Sewol ferry disaster?"
On Saturday, MBC issued a formal apology to the "countries concerned and our viewers." "The images and captions are intended to make it easier for the viewers to understand the entering countries quickly during the opening ceremony," the statement said. "However we admit that there was a lack of consideration for the countries concerned and inspection was not thorough enough. It is an inexcusable mistake."
The broadcaster also promised a full review of its editorial process, vowing no more Olympic blunders.