The Russian Olympics Committee clinches the gold in men's gymnastics
The Russian Olympic Committee has captured the gold medal in men's all-round gymnastics.
Nikita Nagornyy, Denis Abliazin and Artur Dalaloyan and David Belyavskiy together scored a total of 262.500, which is the top mark.
Japan claimed the silver with a total of 262.397, and China took the bronze medal with a score of 261.894.
What is the Russian Olympic Committee? Due to a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance, Russian athletes aren’t competing under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until Dec. 16, 2022. They are officially recognized as members of ROC, an abbreviation of Russian Olympic Committee.
1 hr 59 min ago
Olympic champion Tom Daley hopes his gold medal can provide "hope" to LGBT community
From CNN's Ben Morse, Rebecca Wright and Will Ripley
Team Great Britain's Tom Daley ended his long wait to top an Olympic podium after winning the men's synchronized 10-meter diving competition with his partner Matty Lee on Monday.
In December 2013, Daley came out on YouTube and almost eight years later, the Briton says he is proud of the LGBT representation that he has witnessed at the Games.
"When I was a little boy, I felt like an outsider, and felt different. And I felt like I was never going to be anything, because who I was wasn't what society wanted me to be," he said.
He said that he hopes they don't feel "so frightened and scared and alone."
"To be able to see out LGBT people performing at the Olympic Games, I hope [that] can give young kids hope," he said, adding that he hopes they are "able to see that no matter who you are, where you come from, you can become an Olympic champion, because I did."
Daley’s husband, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, posted a video on Instagram of him screaming and celebrating the win from Canada as they watched the live event from afar. The couple have a three-year-old son together.
In comments after the event, Daley said he also felt he’d grown since becoming a husband and father.
“My husband, he said to me that my story wasn't finished, and that my son ... needed to be there to watch me win an Olympic gold medal,” he said.
Kosovo’s Nora Gjakova further extended the country’s golden Olympic judo record by winning the women’s under-57kg final on Monday.
Two-time world champion Gjakova defeated France’s Sarah-Léonie Cysique to claim her maiden gold medal.
Gjakova’s gold is Kosovo’s second of the Tokyo Games after Distria Krasniqi’s victory in the women’s under-48 kg category on Saturday.
It’s Kosovo’s third Olympic medal in total since the country made its debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Majlinda Kelmendi earned the country’s first historic gold in the women's under 52kg at Rio 2016.
Defending champion Kelmendi, though, was eliminated in her first round contest in Tokyo on Sunday.
3 hr 23 min ago
The Olympics are in full swing. Here's what you need to know
Here are some highlights from the first Monday of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (in 2021).
Big surprises and upsets:
In the performance of a lifetime, Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer won the cycling gold medal, after she raced so far ahead that she was out of sight of the other cyclists. She only took up the sport in 2014 and does not have a professional contract at the moment.
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui shocked the swimming world by winning gold in the 400m freestyle. During the preliminary round, he qualified in 8th place with the slowest qualifying time of all finalists.
The US men's basketball team, flush with NBA stars, lost its first game to France. The French used the size of three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and a magnificent performance from fellow NBAer Evan Fournier to shock the Americans, who could not capitalize on multiple attempts to close out the game.
Some firsts:
Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo and Fencer Lee Kiefer is the first US woman to win gold in individual foil.
At just 13, Nishiya Momiji of Japan, is now one of the youngest gold medal winners in Olympic history, after she won the women's street skateboarding event. She is just months older than the current female record-holder, American diver Marjorie Gestring, who was 13 years and 267 days old when she won gold at the Berlin Games in 1936.
What's on tap today in Japan:
Swimming: Britain's Adam Peaty won the 100m breaststroke gold, while Ariarne Titmus beat American great Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle final.
Rugby sevens: Rio 2016 winner Fiji beat host Japan 24-19 in the morning, while New Zealand, another favorite, took care of business against South Korea 50-5. A second round of matches will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. in Japan.
Covid-19 continues to loom large:
The Games have been overwhelmingly unpopular among the Japanese public, according to polls. But the mood appears to be shifting as Japan brings in gold medals.
Meanwhile, Tokyo continues to report a rising number of daily new coronavirus cases, with at least 153 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, organizers said Monday.
The full schedule can be found on the Olympics website here.
1 hr 48 min ago
All three Olympic women skateboarding medalists are teenagers
From CNN's George Ramsay in Tokyo
When the three athletes on an Olympic podium have a combined age of 42, you know — in the words of English rock band The Who — that the kids are alright.
That was the case as women's street skateboarding made its bow at the Olympics, with 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan taking gold ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal — also 13 — and 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, also from Japan.
Tokyo reported more than 1,400 new Covid-19 cases, nearly double of last Monday's number
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
Tokyo reported 1,429 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, nearly doubling the amount of new cases from the previous Monday when the capital reported 727 new cases, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
This daily jump is the highest increase reported on a Monday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. Mondays typically see lower daily increases of new cases.
Meanwhile, at least 153 cases have been linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, organizers said Monday.
2 hr 23 min ago
Are Japan’s gold medal wins softening the country’s mood at the Games?
From CNN's Emi Jozuka, Blake Essig and Daishi Kusunoki in Tokyo
Polls have consistently shown that the Games have been overwhelmingly unpopular among the Japanese public amid health and safety concerns.
Still, the mood appears to be shifting as competitions kick-off and Japan brings in gold medals.
IOC official Mark Adams said nearly 70 million watched the opening ceremony, with the Olympic broadcast services saying it was the most-watched event in Japan over the past decade.
Even though the buzz and excitement is a far cry from what you would expect for a city hosting the Olympics -- people are trying to experience the Games in any way possible.
Minoru Omori, a shopkeeper in Tokyo’s Koto ward -- home to ten Olympic venues -- was elated when he found out Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Summer Games.
His district decked out Tokyo 2020 banners and posters and was expecting a tourist boom, but then the pandemic struck.
He told CNN he was happy the event hadn’t been cancelled but that the spectator ban in the capital was for the best.
I’ve been glued to the TV every night because I enjoy watching the Olympics and following the wins and the upsets," Omori told CNN. I think the athletes have been training hard for this moment. Just being able to see their effort makes me happy, and I think Tokyo did a good job in pulling all this off.
1 hr 49 min ago
South Korean dominance in archery continues as men’s team secures gold
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
South Korea claimed gold in the archery men's team event on Monday, extending their reign and winning the country's third archery gold at the Tokyo Games.
The men’s team dominated Chinese Taipei in Monday’s final with a 6-0 clean sweep victory.
Five of the last six men’s team Olympic titles have been won by South Korea -- the only exception was Italy breaking their winning streak at London 2012.
The country has already swept two gold medals in archery, with the women's team tying the longest gold streak in Olympic history with nine medals.
Kim Je-deok secured the mixed title with An San.
1 hr 49 min ago
Americans sweep both skeet shooting gold medals today and set new Olympic records
From CNN's Jacob Lev and CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
American skeet shooters Vincent Hancock and Amber English captured a gold medal in their respective events and set new Olympic records.
English, a first-time Olympian, won her gold after earning 56 points, beating Italy's Diana Bacosi in a dramatic final. China's Wei Meng claimed bronze.
Hancock, who also won gold medals in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, missed only one shot all series to score an Olympic record of 59 points. Denmark's Jesper Hansen won silver and Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi won bronze.
English and Hancock's wins give the United States seven gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and 14 medals overall.
Their victories follow William Shaner's, who won the Men's 10m rifle for Team USA on Sunday.