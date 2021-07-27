Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka loses in third round to Marketa Vondrousova

It's Tuesday, Tokyo 2020's fourth official day of competition. The US and Japan are tied for the lead in the gold medal tally, with eight each. Next is China with six and the Russian Olympic Committee with 5. The US has the most medals overall, with 19.

Big-ticket Tuesday: Plenty of major medal events are taking place throughout the day, starting with swimming. America's Lydia Jacoby, Russia's Evgeny Rylov, Australia's Kaylee McKeown and Great Britain's Tom Dean all won gold medals.

The first-ever Olympic surfing competition will conclude later in the day, while at night, Simone Biles and the American women's gymnastic team will look to retain their crown in the team competition.

The full schedule can be found here.

A storm is coming: Tropical Storm Nepartak is expected to make landfall north of Tokyo on Tuesday evening local time, delivering up to 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) of rain to some regions. Tokyo is forecast to get as much as 25 millimeters (1 inch) of rainfall in some areas through Wednesday, along with gusty tropical storm-force winds.

While the storm will be a boon for surfers – the finals were brought forward a day because of the weather – it could put a dampener on other outdoor activities, like archery and softball. However, Nepartak could provide much-needed relief from sweltering heat that has affected athletes at the start of the Games.

Full day for Team USA: The women's gymnastics team is just one of several marquee American teams and athletes competing Tuesday. The US women's softball team will take on host Japan in the gold medal game tonight, and the US women's football team takes on Australia – its first match since opening the tournament with a shock loss to Sweden.

The heavily favored US women's basketball team will also make its Tokyo 2020 debut today, facing off against Nigeria. The Americans, led by US flag-bearer Sue Bird and star guard Diana Taurasi, are going for their seventh straight gold medal. Bird and Taurasi have four gold medals each.