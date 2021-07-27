Jordan Chiles replaces Simone Biles in the team final. Here's what we know about the gymnast.

Jordan Chiles is competing in the Olympics women's team gymnastics event after Simone Biles withdrew.
The 20-year-old took up gymnastics at the age of seven.
"My parents could not keep me from cartwheeling down the aisle of any open space or walking on my hands instead of my feet. People kept asking if I was in gymnastics. I had a lot of energy so they put me in gym. When I watched the 2008 Olympics, I knew I wanted to be an Olympian. But I didn't really understand the concept of how to do that," she said, according to the her athlete information page on the Tokyo Olympics website, which adds that her ambition is to win gold at the Olympic Games and the world championships.
Chiles underwent left wrist surgery to repair torn cartilage in August 2019 and she dislocated her toe in early 2019.
Her heroes are US gymnasts Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber, according to her athlete page.