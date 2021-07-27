Let's go back and try again: How surfer Italo Ferreira won gold after his board broke on his first wave

Italo Ferreira holds a broken board on his opening wave of the men's Gold Medal match at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The match that got Brazil's Italo Ferreira the inaugural gold medal in Olympic surfing began with his "good board" breaking on his first wave.

"That board gives me good speed, the other one is more slow," he said. "It’s super hard out there, but I knew that there was a lot of opportunities around. That’s why I started to catch a lot of waves and get scores.”

And finally, it was all about getting back up.

“I was super confident. When I broke a board, I was like, ‘let’s get on the beach and get another board, go back and try again’. And that’s what I did,” he said.

The reigning World Surf League champion described the winning moment as "one of the best days of my life for sure."

"I was so nervous at the beginning, but I just tried to surf and have fun. Because two months ago, I was busy with training and thinking and dreaming, and now I’ve got the gold medal."

“The dream came true,” he added.