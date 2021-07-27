Tokyo adds record number of new Covid-19 cases amid Olympic Games

Tokyo has reported its highest-ever increase of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 2,848 new cases on Tuesday.

The capital’s previous daily record of new cases was reported on January 7, with 2,520 new cases, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The record comes amid the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in its fourth day of official competition.

At least 160 Covid-19 cases have been reported as linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games as of Tuesday, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers.

The Japanese capital is currently under a state of emergency in effect until August 22.