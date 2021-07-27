Brazil’s Italo Ferreira makes history as the inaugural Olympic surfing gold medalist
Brazil's Italo Ferreira entered the Olympic history books on Tuesday by becoming the first-ever gold medallist in surfing.
The reigning World Surf League champion defeated Japan's Kanoa Igarashi to take the title, with Australia’s Owen Wright collecting the bronze medal.
American Carissa Moore faces South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the women's gold medal contest later on Tuesday to round off the first Olympic surfing competition.
"It is like a bath." Kayakers land in hot water at Tokyo 2020
After three days of hot weather, Tokyo became blanketed in thick cloud and rain overnight, with skies beginning to clear by Tuesday afternoon local time.
The earlier drop in temperature might have been a welcome relief for athletes competing in the women’s canoe slalom semifinals at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, where the water is said to be a touch too warm.
“It is like a bath. It is like paddling in bathwater,” Australia’s Jessica Fox said after competing in the heats on Sunday.
“It is beautiful, it is an amazing venue, but the water is really quite warm, so it is all about the ice baths and the ice towels and as much ice as possible. It gets pretty warm in Penrith in Australia, but this is the warmest by far, for me.”
Fox was fastest in today's semifinals -- where a handful of team members and officials gathered in the stands -- and is the favorite to win gold later on.
"This one sucks more than the others" says Naomi Osaka after shock Tokyo 2020 defeat
Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka says she struggled with the pressure of competing in her first Olympics after losing in straight sets on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was considered one of the strong favorites for the gold medal and was the chosen athlete to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
“I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this. I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year (it) was a bit much," she said.
Osaka had not played since dropping out of the French Open last month, citing mental health issues.
She has spoken openly about her struggles with dealing with the expectations that come with being one of the world's best players.
“I’ve taken long breaks before and I’ve managed to do well. I’m not saying that I did bad right now, but I do know that my expectations were a lot higher," she added. “I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to cope with that pressure so that’s the best that I could have done in this situation. “How disappointed am I? I mean, I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others.”
Owen Wright, who overcame traumatic brain injury, wins first-ever Olympic surfing medal
Wright's injury came after wiping out at a competition in Hawaii about seven years ago. He missed the 2016 season while recovering, but made a full recovery the next year.
Wright said he "teared up" upon his win, according to the Olympic Channel Podcast.
Japan's Kanoa Igarashi and Brazil's Italo Ferreira will face off for the gold later today.
The creative way Philippines gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz trained during lockdown
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is now a household name in her home country after becoming the first-ever Philippines athlete to win an Olympics gold medal.
Her path to Olympic glory was, like her peers, upended by the pandemic. When the Philippines went lockdown, Diaz was forced to get creative while training. She posted videos of herself training with broomsticks, weights and water bottles late last year.
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka loses in third round to Marketa Vondrousova
Four-time major champion and world no.2 Naomi Osaka lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of women’s tennis singles at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Osaka was considered a favorite to win the tournament in her home country, but is out earlier than expected after an underwhelming showing, finishing with 32 unforced errors.
This is the first time the 23-year-old Japanese superstar has lost on a hard court before the quarterfinalssince the 2020 Australian Open, when she lost in the third round to American Coco Gauff.
Osaka was born in Osaka, Japan, and was given the honor of lighting the Olympic cauldron to officially open the Games.
Vondrousova, a 2019 French Open finalist, advanced with a 6-1, 6-4 win. The 22-year-old will next face either Spain’s Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.
It's a big day in Tokyo. Here's what to look for at the Olympics on July 27
It's Tuesday, Tokyo 2020's fourth official day of competition. The US and Japan are tied for the lead in the gold medal tally, with eight each. Next is China with six and the Russian Olympic Committee with 5. The US has the most medals overall, with 19.
Big-ticket Tuesday: Plenty of major medal events are taking place throughout the day, starting with swimming. America's Lydia Jacoby, Russia's Evgeny Rylov, Australia's Kaylee McKeown and Great Britain's Tom Dean all won gold medals.
The first-ever Olympic surfing competition will conclude later in the day, while at night, Simone Biles and the American women's gymnastic team will look to retain their crown in the team competition.
A storm is coming: Tropical Storm Nepartak is expected to make landfall north of Tokyo on Tuesday evening local time, delivering up to 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) of rain to some regions. Tokyo is forecast to get as much as 25 millimeters (1 inch) of rainfall in some areas through Wednesday, along with gusty tropical storm-force winds.
While the storm will be a boon for surfers – the finals were brought forward a day because of the weather – it could put a dampener on other outdoor activities, like archery and softball. However, Nepartak could provide much-needed relief from sweltering heat that has affected athletes at the start of the Games.
Full day for Team USA: The women's gymnastics team is just one of several marquee American teams and athletes competing Tuesday. The US women's softball team will take on host Japan in the gold medal game tonight, and the US women's football team takes on Australia – its first match since opening the tournament with a shock loss to Sweden.
The heavily favored US women's basketball team will also make its Tokyo 2020 debut today, facing off against Nigeria. The Americans, led by US flag-bearer Sue Bird and star guard Diana Taurasi, are going for their seventh straight gold medal. Bird and Taurasi have four gold medals each.
5 fresh Covid-19 cases have been identified in the Olympic Village
Five new Covid-19 cases were reported from the Olympic Village Tuesday, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers.
Two were athletes residing in the village. Tokyo 2020 is not revealing the names or nationalities of those who test positive for coronavirus.
So far, 21 cases have been identified in the Olympic Village, organizers said. A total of 160 Covid-19 cases tied to the Olympics have been identified so far.
Four swimming medal events took place Tuesday morning in Tokyo. Meet the winners
Great Britain makes a splash: British swimmers Tom Dean and Duncan Scott finished first and second respectively in the men’s 200m freestyle – the highest British finish in the event ever. Britain's previous best in the men's 200m freestyle was Robert Crenshaw's fourth at the 1900 Olympics, with compatriot James Guy achieving the same result in the 1916 Games.
Brazil's Fernando Scheffer came in third in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Kaylee McKeown sets a record, then nails her interview: The 20-year-old Australian set the Olympic record for the women's 100m backstroke to win gold, just a month after she set the world record in the same event.
The adrenaline was clearly flowing when she was interviewed by Australia's 7 News after her big win. When asked by the network if she had a message for her mother Sharon and sister Taylor, who were watching, she responded: "“F*** yeah!", before realizing she swore and covering her mouth. Then she followed it up with a celebratory "Woo!"
Her mother jokingly said "I'll have a word to her later," in an interview with 7 News.
Canada's Kylie Masse clinched silver and American Regan Smith took home bronze.
The Russians dethrone the Americans: Russian swimmers Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov finished first and second respectively in the men’s 100m backstroke final – the first time Team USA failed to win gold in the event in more than two decades.
American Ryan Murphy, who won gold in the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and holds the world record, collected bronze.
Alaska's first Olympic swimmer wins gold: Lydia Jacoby, 17, was an unexpected winner in the women's 100m breaststroke.
Jacoby is the first-ever Olympic swimmer from Alaska. She went to high school in Seward, a picturesque city in the south of the state with a population of fewer than 3,000 people.
South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed silver, while bronze went to Lilly King of the US.