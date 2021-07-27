World
Tokyo Olympics

Capitol riot committee hearing

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 10:04 a.m. ET, July 27, 2021
1 min ago

Simone Biles after USA silver medal win: "I’m proud for how the girls stepped up"

From left, American gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on July 27.
From left, American gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Team USA took silver in the women's gymnastics team event after superstar Simone Biles withdrew. Following the event, Biles said she is proud of how her team stepped up.

"For me, I’m proud for how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do. I owe this to the girls, it has nothing to do with me. I am very proud of them," she said.

Asked what she told the rest of the team when she withdrew, Biles said she told them, "you have done all the training, you can do this without me, and it will be just fine."

After withdrawing from the event, Biles told the BBC she is "dealing with things internally."

“I’m just dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days,” she said.

Biles’ withdrawal from the women’s team gymnastics event came after she scored a disappointing score of 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation of the team event.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirmed shortly afterwards in a tweet that Biles would play no further part in the team event without providing a reason for the withdrawal.

14 min ago

Russian gymnast after team's gold medal: "The impossible is possible now"

From CNN's George Ramsay

Russia's Angelina Melnikova, left, is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics team final on July 27.
Russia's Angelina Melnikova, left, is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics team final on July 27. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who just won gold in the women’s team final along with the rest of the Russian Olympic Committee, said "the impossible is possible" following the win.

“We still can’t believe it’s happening. The impossible is possible now," she said after the event. “We worked extremely hard, we were basically in a closed training camp for a year and a half, working for this moment.”

Melnikova cried after finishing her floor routine earlier today.

“I knew that it was depending on me and I was feeling overwhelming happiness and I knew I did it. I knew I had done my job," she said.

The Russian Olympic Committee edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday. USA, the defending champions. settled for silver with 166.096.

This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.

12 min ago

Simone Biles on Sunday: "I have the weight of the world on my shoulders"

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Simone Biles unexpectedly withdrew from the Olympics women's team gymnastics event after a "medical issue" today, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics. Team USA then fell to the Russian Olympic Committee, earning a silver medal in the competition.

On Sunday, as Biles began to prepare for the team finals, she took to social media to describe the pressure she faces as a world-renowned gymnast.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Biles said competing often leaves her feeling as if she has "the weight of the world on my shoulders."

Biles said she tries to "brush it off and make it seem like the pressure doesn't affect me" and described the Olympics as "no joke."

In the post from Sunday, Biles wrote, "it wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"

The severity and exact nature of Biles' medical issue remains unknown. However, Biles was spotted in good spirits as she cheered on her teammates in the final rounds of the team gymnastics finals.

40 min ago

Japan wins softball gold at Tokyo Summer Olympics

From CNN's David Close

Yu Yamamoto #5 of Team Japan returns to the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against Team USA during the softball final on July 27, in Yokohama, Japan.
Yu Yamamoto #5 of Team Japan returns to the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against Team USA during the softball final on July 27, in Yokohama, Japan. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Japan defeated the United States 2-0 to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan was led by three-time Olympian Yukiko Ueno. The 39-year-old pitcher started and completed the game to secure the shutout.

The hosts beat the US the last time they faced off in an Olympic final when Japan won gold at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. 

With the loss, the US earns silver while Canada takes the bronze medal.

29 min ago

US Women's soccer team advances to quarterfinals for 7th straight Olympics

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Alex Morgan scores a goal that is ruled out, during the Women's Football Group G match between USA and Australia on July 27.
Alex Morgan scores a goal that is ruled out, during the Women's Football Group G match between USA and Australia on July 27. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) has advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals after its scoreless draw with Australia on Tuesday.

This is the seventh straight Olympics where the US has clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.

Alex Morgan had a goal disallowed in the first half after she was ruled out for being offside as the USA finished in second place in Group G play. This is the second time the USA finished second in its group at the Olympics. The first time was in 1996 as United States went on to win the gold medal.

USWNT finished with fewer than six points in the group stage of a world championship event for the first time in history.

The United States will face the winner of Group F, either Brazil or the Netherlands, on Friday in Yokohama.

51 min ago

Russian Olympic Committee wins women's team gymnastics all-around final

Team ROC celebrates winning the gold medal during the gymnastics Women's Team Final on July 27.
Team ROC celebrates winning the gold medal during the gymnastics Women's Team Final on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday, with a score of 169.528.

After four rotations, the ROC ended with a total score of 169.528 points, and defending champions Team USA settled for silver with 166.096.

This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.

ROC's Vladislava Urazova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Lilia Akhaimova together add to the men's team's gold medal on Monday.

1 hr 25 min ago

After Biles' withdrawal, USA closes the gap with Russian Olympic Committee

From CNN's George Ramsay at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Jordan Chiles celebrates with Grace McCallum after her performance on the balance beam, as Simone Biles looks on.
Jordan Chiles celebrates with Grace McCallum after her performance on the balance beam, as Simone Biles looks on. Mike Blake/Reuters

The US team look in good spirits after the third rotation – and with good reason.

Jordan Chiles, who has stepped in for Simone Biles, got high-fives and hugs from her teammates as she completed her beam routine. USA has closed the gap on the Russian Olympic Committee to 0.800, trailing 128.030 to 127.230.

Biles is a lively presence on the sidelines, jumping up and down in support of her teammates.

1 hr 29 min ago

Jordan Chiles replaces Simone Biles in the team final. Here's what we know about the gymnast.

Jordan Chiles of Team United States reacts as she competes in the balance beam during the Women's Team Final on July 27.
Jordan Chiles of Team United States reacts as she competes in the balance beam during the Women's Team Final on July 27. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles is competing in the Olympics women's team gymnastics event after Simone Biles withdrew.

The 20-year-old took up gymnastics at the age of seven.

"My parents could not keep me from cartwheeling down the aisle of any open space or walking on my hands instead of my feet. People kept asking if I was in gymnastics. I had a lot of energy so they put me in gym. When I watched the 2008 Olympics, I knew I wanted to be an Olympian. But I didn't really understand the concept of how to do that," she said, according to the her athlete information page on the Tokyo Olympics website, which adds that her ambition is to win gold at the Olympic Games and the world championships.

Chiles underwent left wrist surgery to repair torn cartilage in August 2019 and she dislocated her toe in early 2019.

Her heroes are US gymnasts Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber, according to her athlete page.

1 hr 48 min ago

USA Gymnastics: Simone Biles "will be assessed daily" for clearance on future competitions

Simone Biles will be assessed daily to get medical clearance for future competitions, USA Gymnastics said in a tweet after Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics event.

USA Gymnastics confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Biles’ withdrawal from the gymnastics team event competition was due to a “medical issue.”