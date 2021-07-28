World
Tokyo Olympics

Rise of Covid-19 in US

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1445 GMT (2245 HKT) July 28, 2021
3 hr 19 min ago

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa retires with heatstroke and leaves court in wheelchair

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Paula Badosa of Team Spain is helped away from the court in a wheelchair after having to retire from her women's singles quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Paula Badosa of Team Spain is helped away from the court in a wheelchair after having to retire from her women’s singles quarterfinal match on Wednesday. David Ramos/Getty Images

Spain’s Paula Badosa was forced to retire from her women’s singles quarterfinal match against Czech Marketa Vondrousova due to heatstroke on Wednesday.

Badosa lost the first set 6-3 before requiring a medical timeout on Court 4 ahead of the start of the second set.

After lengthy treatment, the Spaniard was unable to continue and announced her retirement from the match, before leaving the court in a wheelchair.

"I have suffered a heat stroke as you all have seen, and I did not feel fit to continue competing in the match," Badosa said, in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.

"Along with the pressure of the competition, how special these days are, these are things that happen in sport -- and today, I had to go through that terrain.

“It was a shame to end my participation this way. The conditions have been demanding from day one, we tried to adapt as best as possible, but today the body has not resisted as needed,” Badosa added.

Marketa Vondrousova, Naomi Osaka’s conqueror, advances to the women’s semifinals where she’ll face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The 23-year-old Badosa subsequently withdrew from her mixed doubles match with compatriot Pablo Carreño Busta.

The Spaniards had been due to face Polish pair Iga Swiatek and Lukasz Kubot in the first round on Wednesday.

Badosa and Carreño Busta were replaced in the draw by France's Fiona Ferro and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The French pair ended up losing 6-3 7-6 to the Polish duo.

“I leave with a feeling of pride for having given absolutely everything for my country, for having represented it in the most professional way that I could," Badosa said.
"I am going to focus on recovering, working to be well and giving myself the opportunity to return to an event like this,” said Badosa.

Her retirement comes after both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev publicly criticized the scheduling of matches at Tokyo 2020.

Both players have said it would be preferable to start the matches later in the evening when conditions have cooled down.

During his singles match against Fabio Fognini, Medvedev told the umpire: "I'm a fighter, I will finish the match, but I can die.

"If I die, is the ITF going to take (sic) responsible?"

3 hr 42 min ago

Refugee Team cyclist Masomah Ali Zada says she represents "the rights of women in Afghanistan"

From CNN's Matias Grez

Afghan refugee road cyclist Masomah Ali Zada prepares for a training session at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, on July 1, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Afghan refugee road cyclist Masomah Ali Zada prepares for a training session at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, on July 1, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Masomah Ali Zada competed in the first time trial of her career on Wednesday -- and it came on the biggest stage of all.

The 25-year-old finished almost 14 minutes behind gold medal winner Annemiek van Vleuten, but Ali Zada knows her participation at Tokyo 2020 is bigger than medals.

Born in Afghanistan, Ali Zada and her family eventually found asylum in France in 2017 after she began receiving threats for cycling competitively.

“It was so, so good," she said. "My first time trial, my first Olympic Games. As a first experience, I’m so happy with it because I worked for it, and I tried to use all the sacrifice from several months. I don’t have any regrets.”

According to her profile on the Olympics website, Ali Zada was pushed off her bike, taunted and abused while out cycling in Afghanistan.

Her struggles were revealed in the documentary 'Les Petit Reines de Kaboul' -- 'The Little Queens of Kabul' -- and prompted French lawyer Patrick Communal to help move Ali Zada out of Afghanistan.

“I’m so happy to represent the Refugee Olympic Team because I will send a message of hope and peace for 82 million people who are obliged to leave their country because of different reasons," she said after the race.

And also I’m here to represent the rights of women in Afghanistan and for all countries like Afghanistan, where people think that women don’t have rights. So I’m here for two objectives -- the rights of women and also for the refugees.

Ali Zada says representing women's rights in Afghanistan and the Refugee Olympic team are both "important to me in my heart and my head."

Ali Zada competes in the women's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on Wednesday.
Ali Zada competes in the women's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on Wednesday. Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s my responsibility to try to work for the rights of women in Afghanistan and also for all the countries where people think that women don’t have rights, and also to send a message of hope and peace for all the refugees around the world," she adds.

When I started cycling, some people in Afghanistan did not agree with it because it’s a new thing for the people to see a girl who rides a bike.

“Even here, in the hotel with the other cyclists, they look at me strangely. I think they’ve never seen a girl with a scarf on a bicycle. But in Afghanistan, I’m sure if they see regularly a woman on a bike, they will accept it.”

Ali Zada says her father is one of her main sources of inspiration and says he sent her a message on the morning of the race.

"When I was in Afghanistan, he was the only one who always supported me," she recalls.

“Even when I wanted to stop, he pushed me: ‘No, you have to continue, you cannot stop it, you have to continue until the end.’

So he sent me a message this morning and said: ‘Do your best.’ I hope that he will be happy.”
4 hr 51 min ago

The British men's rugby team joins a string of athletes taking the knee in protest before play

From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Tom Booth

Team GB players take a knee during the Rugby Sevens Men's semifinal match between New Zealand and Great Britain on July 28.
Team GB players take a knee during the Rugby Sevens Men's semifinal match between New Zealand and Great Britain on July 28. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Great Britain's men's rugby team took the knee in protest before their Olympic match against Argentina.

Many athletes have been taking the knee at the Olympics, including multiple women's soccer teams. Though the gesture is not against the rules, it has set a tone.

It's been almost five years since former NFL player Colin Kaepernick knelt pre-game during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality. Since then -- and especially following George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020 -- athletes around the world have made the gesture in solidarity with the social justice movement and against the oppression of people of color.

Currently, the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 prohibits athletes from protesting at Olympic sites. In July, the governing body added an amendment to the rule, allowing athletes to express their views in mixed zones, press conferences and during interviews, as well as prior to the start of competition.

However, more than 150 athletes, sports organizations, human rights and social justice experts have signed an open letter calling on the IOC to allow athletes the "fundamental human right" to protest, including at the podium.

"We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice," the letter read, "and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion."

4 hr 29 min ago

Fiji defeats New Zealand to defend Rugby Sevens Olympic title

From CNN's Matias Grez

Fiji's player pray prior to the men's semi-final rugby sevens match against Argentina on July 28.
Fiji's player pray prior to the men's semi-final rugby sevens match against Argentina on July 28. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

When Fiji clinched the Rugby Sevens gold medal at Rio 2016 — the first Olympic medal the country had won in its history — prime minister Frank Bainimarama announced a new public holiday.

The small island nation, with a population of just 900,000, now has another reason to celebrate after the 'Flying Fijians' successfully defended their Olympic crown, beating New Zealand 27-12 in Wednesday's gold medal match.

There were powerful scenes after the final whistle, as the squad got down on one knee to pray in a huddle, with some of the team moved to tears.

Members of Team Fiji react after winning the men's final rugby sevens match on Wednesday.
Members of Team Fiji react after winning the men's final rugby sevens match on Wednesday. Ben Stansall/AFP/ Getty Images

After the match, PM Bainimarama tweeted his delight with the historic gold medal.

"Vinaka [thank you], boys –– that win was worth more than Gold," he wrote.

"Your love for this game, for each other, and for your country has shown again that when Fijians unite, we can achieve greatness –– no matter what the world throws our way.

GO FIJI GO!!!!"

Perhaps another public holiday is in order?

4 hr 56 min ago

Japan is winning Olympic golds at a record rate

Research by Aline Sauvegrain Tanabe, Maria Matsuda and Hanako Sasaki in Tokyo

Yuto Horigome of Team Japan poses with his gold medal at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals medal ceremony on July 25, in Tokyo, Japan.
Yuto Horigome of Team Japan poses with his gold medal at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals medal ceremony on July 25, in Tokyo, Japan. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Japan is winning gold medals at a higher rate than its previous Olympic appearances, according to statistics gathered by CNN.

The host country is second in the medal table with 20 total Olympic medals so far: 11 of which are gold, four silver and five bronze.

At the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016, Japan won 41 total medals — including 16 gold — its highest total and gold medal count.

Just five days into the Tokyo 2020 Games, Japan has won nearly half its highest medal count and is quickly closing in on its gold record.

In both Rio and London 2012, Japan had won 17 medals after the first five days of competition.

Tokyo previously hosted the Games in 1964, where Japan also won 16 gold medals — and 29 total medals — for the country.

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

4 hr 57 min ago

Novak Djokovic moves into quarterfinals to maintain quest for "Golden Slam"

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the men's singles third round tennis match on Wednesday.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the men's singles third round tennis match on Wednesday. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic moved into the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday to maintain his quest for a ‘Golden Slam.’

The 20-time grand slam champion defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-1 in under 90 minutes.

The ‘Golden Slam’ comprises winning all four grand slams — plus the Olympic singles gold — in one calendar year.

Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year. He will need to win the US Open in September to complete the grand slam.

An Olympic gold would make the 34-year-old the first ever male player to seal the ‘Golden Slam.’

Germany's Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved this landmark, completing the feat in 1988.

Djokovic will meet Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.

4 hr 58 min ago

Slovenian Primoz Roglic claims gold in men’s cycling time trial

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes in the men's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on July 28.
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes in the men's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on July 28. Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Primoz Roglic sealed gold in the men’s cycling time trial event on Wednesday to win Slovenia’s second gold of the Games.

The 31-year-old was forced out of the recent Tour de France due to a series of crashes in the first week, but his Tokyo gold completes a stunning comeback.

Roglic, who finished 10th at the Time Trial in Rio 2016, took the title in a time of 55:04.19.

The Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin secured silver — the same result he achieved five years ago in Rio.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis completed the podium as he secured bronze.

4 hr 58 min ago

Fans can't join as Fukushima celebrates its recovery from a nuclear disaster with baseball

From CNN's Blake Essig, Emiko Jozuka and George Ramsay

The Fukushima Azuma stadium is pictured on July 21.
The Fukushima Azuma stadium is pictured on July 21. Kyodo News via Getty Images

The city of Fukushima hoped to celebrate its recovery from a decade-old nuclear disaster with the return of baseball to the Olympics. But with the current pandemic situation, authorities decided to hold seven games — six softball and one baseball — at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium without spectators, handing a disappointment to the city.

That's despite fans being allowed to attend other sporting events outside the Olympics in the region.

"We have genuinely dreamed of people all over the world coming to visit Fukushima, and we expected them to find out the attractiveness of Fukushima," Akinori Iwamura, a former Major League Baseball player and now manager of semi-pro baseball side, the Fukushima Red Hopes, tells CNN. "Although we have not recovered our towns fully, we wanted to tell everyone how Fukushima has been rebuilt in the last ten years. It is pretty unfortunate to have no spectators at the games."

Baseball is returning to the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus, and enjoys considerable popularity in Japan.

Read the full story here.

6 hr 32 min ago

"Dame Time" at Tokyo 2020 as Lillard leads USA basketball to blow-out win over Iran

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Damian Lillard of Team USA shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi during a men's basketball preliminary round game in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday, July 28.
Damian Lillard of Team USA shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi during a men's basketball preliminary round game in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday, July 28. Charlie Neibergall/Pool/AP

The United States men’s basketball team put the shock loss to France behind them with a thumping 120-66 victory over Iran on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard finished with a game high 21 points, including six threes in the first half.

Wednesday’s victory keeps the men’s basketball team on course for a fourth straight gold medal.

Team USA next faces the Czech Republic in the team’s final group game on Saturday.