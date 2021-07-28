By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 8:27 a.m. ET, July 28, 2021
1 hr 1 min ago
"A particularly challenging time": President of World Athletics Seb Coe on mental health at Tokyo 2020
From CNN's Ben Church
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says Tokyo 2020 has shone a spotlight on the pressure elite athletes are under when competing at the Olympic Games.
His comments come after superstar athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka both said they experienced mental health issues when struggling to perform at their best this week.
“It has its challenges at the best of times, but we also accept the challenges are now more profound, given the year-and-a-half of the restrictions and some of the challenges they had to confront around training and lockdown," Coe told reporters. "This is a particularly challenging time for all competitors."
Coe, a four-time Olympic medalist, said the fact families weren't able to travel to Tokyo has contributed to athletes' struggles and says federations must step up and provide that missing support structure.
“The advice I would give any athlete is reach out," he said. "Reach out to your colleagues, reach out to your friends. Don’t be afraid to show vulnerability. It’s a badge of honor in a way to want that help.”
1 hr 19 min ago
US gymnast Sunisa Lee has overcome her father's accident to compete in the Olympics
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
18-year-old gymnast Sunisa Lee is one of the athletes competing for the US in the Olympics. Despite the intense spotlight of the Games, her parents are confident she can handle the pressure, especially since she has persevered through a big family tragedy at home.
In 2019, Lee's father John suffered an accident that left him paralyzed, and he says that put her under a lot of stress.
"Sunisa's been competing under pressure all the way, I think, ever since I got injured in 2019 up to now, up to the point where she made the Olympics," he said.
Lee admitted that the team panicked when Simone Biles dropped out of the women's all-around team final. But the US went on to win the silver.
"She handled it pretty well, you know, up until now. Going forward, she'll be OK," Lee's father said.
The Minnesota native did acknowledge the pressure she was under in conversation with her parents, her father said.
"She said there's a lot of pressure on her. But I told her that, you know, she went through a lot, she's experienced pressure all the time," he said, "I think she worries, but I think she can do OK."
Lee's parents also expressed their concern for Biles, and said that while the news of her withdrawal is shocking, they hope she is OK and gets the help she needs. They also wished Biles' replacement, Jade Carey, the best.
1 hr 24 min ago
Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa retires with heatstroke and leaves court in wheelchair
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
Spain’s Paula Badosa was forced to retire from her women’s singles quarterfinal match against Czech Marketa Vondrousova due to heatstroke on Wednesday.
Badosa lost the first set 6-3 before requiring a medical timeout on Court 4 ahead of the start of the second set.
After lengthy treatment, the Spaniard was unable to continue and announced her retirement from the match, before leaving the court in a wheelchair.
"I have suffered a heat stroke as you all have seen, and I did not feel fit to continue competing in the match," Badosa said, in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.
"Along with the pressure of the competition, how special these days are, these are things that happen in sport -- and today, I had to go through that terrain.
“It was a shame to end my participation this way. The conditions have been demanding from day one, we tried to adapt as best as possible, but today the body has not resisted as needed,” Badosa added.
Marketa Vondrousova, Naomi Osaka’s conqueror, advances to the women’s semifinals where she’ll face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.
The 23-year-old Badosa subsequently withdrew from her mixed doubles match with compatriot Pablo Carreño Busta.
The Spaniards had been due to face Polish pair Iga Swiatek and Lukasz Kubot in the first round on Wednesday.
Badosa and Carreño Busta were replaced in the draw by France's Fiona Ferro and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The French pair ended up losing 6-3 7-6 to the Polish duo.
“I leave with a feeling of pride for having given absolutely everything for my country, for having represented it in the most professional way that I could," Badosa said. "I am going to focus on recovering, working to be well and giving myself the opportunity to return to an event like this,” said Badosa.
Her retirement comes after both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev publicly criticized the scheduling of matches at Tokyo 2020.
Both players have said it would be preferable to start the matches later in the evening when conditions have cooled down.
During his singles match against Fabio Fognini, Medvedev told the umpire: "I'm a fighter, I will finish the match, but I can die.
"If I die, is the ITF going to take (sic) responsible?"
1 hr 48 min ago
Refugee Team cyclist Masomah Ali Zada says she represents "the rights of women in Afghanistan"
From CNN's Matias Grez
Masomah Ali Zada competed in the first time trial of her career on Wednesday -- and it came on the biggest stage of all.
The 25-year-old finished almost 14 minutes behind gold medal winner Annemiek van Vleuten, but Ali Zada knows her participation at Tokyo 2020 is bigger than medals.
Born in Afghanistan, Ali Zada and her family eventually found asylum in France in 2017 after she began receiving threats for cycling competitively.
“It was so, so good," she said. "My first time trial, my first Olympic Games. As a first experience, I’m so happy with it because I worked for it, and I tried to use all the sacrifice from several months. I don’t have any regrets.”
According to her profile on the Olympics website, Ali Zada was pushed off her bike, taunted and abused while out cycling in Afghanistan.
Her struggles were revealed in the documentary 'Les Petit Reines de Kaboul' -- 'The Little Queens of Kabul' -- and prompted French lawyer Patrick Communal to help move Ali Zada out of Afghanistan.
“I’m so happy to represent the Refugee Olympic Team because I will send a message of hope and peace for 82 million people who are obliged to leave their country because of different reasons," she said after the race.
And also I’m here to represent the rights of women in Afghanistan and for all countries like Afghanistan, where people think that women don’t have rights. So I’m here for two objectives -- the rights of women and also for the refugees.
Ali Zada says representing women's rights in Afghanistan and the Refugee Olympic team are both "important to me in my heart and my head."
“It’s my responsibility to try to work for the rights of women in Afghanistan and also for all the countries where people think that women don’t have rights, and also to send a message of hope and peace for all the refugees around the world," she adds.
When I started cycling, some people in Afghanistan did not agree with it because it’s a new thing for the people to see a girl who rides a bike.
“Even here, in the hotel with the other cyclists, they look at me strangely. I think they’ve never seen a girl with a scarf on a bicycle. But in Afghanistan, I’m sure if they see regularly a woman on a bike, they will accept it.”
Ali Zada says her father is one of her main sources of inspiration and says he sent her a message on the morning of the race.
"When I was in Afghanistan, he was the only one who always supported me," she recalls.
“Even when I wanted to stop, he pushed me: ‘No, you have to continue, you cannot stop it, you have to continue until the end.’
So he sent me a message this morning and said: ‘Do your best.’ I hope that he will be happy.”
2 hr 56 min ago
The British men's rugby team joins a string of athletes taking the knee in protest before play
From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Tom Booth
Great Britain's men's rugby team took the knee in protest before their Olympic match against Argentina.
Many athletes have been taking the knee at the Olympics, including multiple women's soccer teams. Though the gesture is not against the rules, it has set a tone.
It's been almost five years since former NFL player Colin Kaepernick knelt pre-game during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality. Since then -- and especially following George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020 -- athletes around the world have made the gesture in solidarity with the social justice movement and against the oppression of people of color.
Currently, the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 prohibits athletes from protesting at Olympic sites. In July, the governing body added an amendment to the rule, allowing athletes to express their views in mixed zones, press conferences and during interviews, as well as prior to the start of competition.
However, more than 150 athletes, sports organizations, human rights and social justice experts have signed an open letter calling on the IOC to allow athletes the "fundamental human right" to protest, including at the podium.
"We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice," the letter read, "and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion."
2 hr 34 min ago
Fiji defeats New Zealand to defend Rugby Sevens Olympic title
From CNN's Matias Grez
When Fiji clinched the Rugby Sevens gold medal at Rio 2016 — the first Olympic medal the country had won in its history — prime minister Frank Bainimarama announced a new public holiday.
The small island nation, with a population of just 900,000, now has another reason to celebrate after the 'Flying Fijians' successfully defended their Olympic crown, beating New Zealand 27-12 in Wednesday's gold medal match.
There were powerful scenes after the final whistle, as the squad got down on one knee to pray in a huddle, with some of the team moved to tears.