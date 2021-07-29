USA's Sunisa Lee wins gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final

USA's Sunisa Lee competes on balance beam during the all-around final on July 29. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee of Team USA has won the gold medal in women's individual all-around gymnastics final.

The 18-year-old is the fifth American woman in a row to win the event and is the first ever Hmong-American Olympic gymnast.

USA's Simone Biles — who had been favored to win the event — dropped out to focus on her mental health.

Lee scored 57.433 points to edge out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won the silver.

Andrade, who becomes Brazil's first ever women's gymnastics medalist, scored 57.298.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova finished with the bronze.

Lee’s stunning victory was sealed with Biles watching and celebrating in the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Team USA has now won the women's all-around at each of the past five Olympic Games, since Simona Amanar’s victory for Romania at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Thursday’s victory also sees Team USA draw level with the Soviet Union with a record six wins in the event – the Soviet Union winning the event six times between 1952 and 1988.