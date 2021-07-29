Slovakian sets an Olympic record, San Marino earns first-ever Olympic medal in women's trap final

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova celebrates winning gold in the women’s trap final on July 29. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was an eventful final event in women's trap shooting.

Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova won the gold medal after hitting 43 of her 50 targets, setting an Olympic record.

Meanwhile, San Marino's Alessandra Perilli won bronze, making it her country's first Olympic medal in history. The country has a population of about 34,000 people.

The silver medal went to Kayle Browning of the USA.

Rehak Stefecekova had previously claimed a silver medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Life became much easier on the range after she had kids, she told reporters after winning the Tokyo gold.

“When you get children, you know what is the most important thing in your life," she said.

"I’m very happy for this medal, but even before the final, I wrote to my husband, ‘I am happy to be in the final, but the gold I already have it.'"