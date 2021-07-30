World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Helen Regan, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:26 a.m. ET, July 30, 2021
18 Posts
1 hr 45 min ago

Japanese Prime Minister extends state of emergency for Tokyo amid Olympic Games 

From CNN's Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on July 30.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on July 30. The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended the state of emergency for the Tokyo Metropolitan area and Okinawa on Friday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.  

Tokyo and Okinawa were under a state of emergency until August 22, but Suga has now extended it until August 31.

Suga also expanded a state of emergency to four other prefectures - Saitama, Chiba, Osaka and Kanagawa - in effect until August 31.

“Infection is expanding with unprecedented speed in the Tokyo Metropolitan and Osaka area, and the more infectious delta variant is replacing rapidly," Suga said Friday.

"If the increase of infection does not stop, the severe symptoms cases will increase and the medical system may possibly be further under strain."

Suga also imposed a quasi-state of emergency for Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka. 

This comes as Tokyo has seen record numbers of new Covid-19 cases this week, topping more than 3,000 new cases for the third day in a row. 

Japan also topped 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time on Thursday. All this as Tokyo 2020 continues with its seventh day of official competition. 

Suga had previously said that “the government is dealing with the situation with a strong sense of urgency."

2 hr 21 min ago

South Korea’s An San makes history with third archery gold medal at Tokyo 2020

From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul

South Korea’s An San competes in the women’s individual archery event on Friday, July 30.
South Korea's An San competes in the women's individual archery event on Friday, July 30. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

South Korea’s An San won the gold medal in the women’s individual archery event on Friday, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

An shot 10-points in a shoot-off, while Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)’s Elena Osipova shot 8-points, to win a tight match 6-5.

An has won gold medals in all three archery events she has participated in at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old set a new Olympic record at the Games last Friday with a score of 680 in the individual ranking to beat the previous record set at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Italy’s Lucilla Boari won the bronze.

1 hr 38 min ago

Tokyo adds another 3,300 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo

Pedestrian cross a street in Tokyo on Friday, July 30.
Pedestrian cross a street in Tokyo on Friday, July 30. Kantaro Komiya/AP

Tokyo reported 3,300 new Covid-19 cases Friday, after three consecutive days of record numbers.

Friday was not a record jump for the capital but cases continue to rise, causing concern for Japan and its central government as the Olympic Games are in full swing.

The Japanese government plans to extend Covid-19 states of emergency to four prefectures, including three surrounding Tokyo, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Those four prefectures – Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka – are currently under less restrictive, quasi-emergency measures, according to NHK.

Tokyo and Okinawa are already under states of emergency. 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “The government is dealing with the situation with a strong sense of urgency,” and that he has called a meeting of experts for Friday to discuss the state of emergency, according to NHK.

There have been at least 225 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 games, according to organizers.

2 hr 55 min ago

China lands record-extending gold in mixed doubles badminton

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

China’s Wang Yi Lyu, left, and Huang Dong Ping compete in mixed doubles badminton on July 30.
China's Wang Yi Lyu, left, and Huang Dong Ping compete in mixed doubles badminton on July 30. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

China secured a record-extending fourth Olympic title in the mixed doubles badminton event and its first gold since London 2012 on Friday.

Second seeds Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping won the all-Chinese affair, defeating top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong.

Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe claimed the bronze for Japan, and in doing so, became just the second pair to claim an Olympic medal in this event on home soil, after China’s Habin He and Yang Yu achieved this feat at the Beijing Games in 2008.

3 hr 12 min ago

Karsten Warholm's toughest opponent so far at Tokyo 2020: Boredom

From CNN's Matias Grez

Norway’s Karsten Warholm competes in the 400m hurdles heats on Friday, July 30.
Norway's Karsten Warholm competes in the 400m hurdles heats on Friday, July 30. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Track and field athletes had to wait longer than most to begin competing at Tokyo 2020.

But the athletics finally got underway on Friday, and one track star was particularly relieved to be able to start racing again.

400 meter hurdle world record holder Karsten Warholm, who is the overwhelming favorite to take gold in Tokyo, strolled through his opening race. But the Norwegian was just happy to get back into a familiar routine.

It was nice to get out on the track again,” he said. “I’ve been here for two weeks already. I’m starting to get bored, so it was very nice to get around.”

Warholm ran nearly two seconds slower than the world record he set in July, but has already thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals.

Maybe someone else will do it [break the record],” said Warholm. “I’ve done my job.”
3 hr 8 min ago

Judo superstar Teddy Riner's quest for historic gold comes to an end

From CNN's Matias Grez

France's Teddy Riner competes against Russian Tamerlan Bashaev in the judo +100-kilograms quarterfinal on July 30.
France's Teddy Riner competes against Russian Tamerlan Bashaev in the judo +100-kilograms quarterfinal on July 30. JB Autissier/Panoramic/Reuters

French judoka Teddy Riner had his hopes of a historic third-straight Olympic gold medal ended by world No. 1 Tamerlan Bashaev.

The best that the champion from London and Rio can hope for now is a bronze through the repechage.

Riner, a 10-time world champion, had been hoping to emulate Japanese judo legend Tadahiro Nomura, who won golds at three consecutive Games.

Last year, the 32-year-old suffered a shock loss to Japan’s Kokoro Kageura to end his staggering 10-year, 154-match winning streak.

Rafael Silva of Brazil will be Riner's first opponent in the repechage.

4 hr 12 min ago

Japanese gold medalists face Chinese nationalist wrath

From CNN's Ben Wescott and Nectar Gan

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics final on July 28.
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics final on July 28. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Some of the Japanese athletes who defeated Team China at the Tokyo Olympics have been subject to a storm of abuse on their personal social media accounts from Chinese nationalists.

On Wednesday, Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men's all-around gymnastics final, edging out China's Xiao Ruoteng by 0.4 points. At just 19 years old, Hashimoto is the world's youngest gymnast to ever claim that medal.

As Japan celebrated his victory, some in China questioned the fairness of the result and accused the judges of favoritism toward host Japan by inflating Hashimoto's score on the vault.

The anger, first set off on Chinese social media, soon spilled over to platforms typically censored by China's Great Firewall and not accessible in China. Chinese trolls circumvented censorship and descended on Hashimoto's Instagram account, inundating his feed with angry comments and tagging him in insulting posts.

Many called him Japan's "national humiliation," others accused him of stealing China's gold medal. Some even tagged him in photos of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Hashimoto later changed his privacy settings on Instagram, banning himself from being tagged, but angry comments have kept pouring under his posts.

Following the controversy, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) issued a statement Thursday explaining Hashimoto's vault score, including a detailed list of the imperfections.

"The FIG can assess that the 14.7 score obtained by Hashimoto on this apparatus is correct in regards to the Code of Points, and so is the final ranking," the statement concluded.

The nationalist rage against Hashimoto followed attacks on Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, the Japanese table tennis duo who narrowly defeated the Chinese team to win the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles Monday.

The attacks are an extreme expression of the rising tide of ultra-nationalism sweeping through Chinese social media in recent years, which has silenced many liberal and moderate voices. Some Chinese netizens have tried to call for an end to the online abuse, but they were also attacked.

China currently leads the overall medal table with 17 golds, followed by Japan — the hosts have claimed 15 golds so far. The US is third with 14 golds.

5 hr 35 min ago

US BMX racer Connor Fields "is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation" after crash

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention on Friday.
Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention on Friday. Matthew Childs/Reuters

Former Olympic champion Connor Fields "is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation" after crashing in the third round of the men's BMX racing semifinal in Tokyo, according to USA Cycling BMX, citing the team doctor.

"We will share additional updates as they become available," USA Cycling added.

Fields was taken away in an ambulance Friday after the crash and did not race in the men’s cycling BMX racing final.

Fields won gold in the event at Rio 2016.

6 hr 16 min ago

Simone Biles says she still has the "twisties" and it's affecting all of her individual events

From CNN's Jill Martin

US gymnast Simone Biles wears her warm-up gear after she pulled out of the team all-around competition on Tuesday, July 27.
US gymnast Simone Biles wears her warm-up gear after she pulled out of the team all-around competition on Tuesday, July 27. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

In a series of Instagram stories, Simone Biles posted videos of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answered questions about having the "twisties" — the mental block that can cause gymnasts to lose control of their bodies midair.

Biles said her latest bout of the twisties started the morning after the preliminary competition in Tokyo. While she said it has affected her before, it was only ever during floor and vault events, rather than bars and beam.

"But this time it’s literally on every event. Which sucks… really bad," she said.

Biles posted two videos of herself — which have since been taken down — of her on the uneven bars, showing her struggle with dismounts.

In the first video, Biles said she was supposed to do one and a half more twists on her dismount. Instead, the video shows her landing on her back on the mat.

A second video shows another dismount, in which she said she still needed to complete another half twist — and she falls to the mat in apparent frustration.

The videos were taken on Friday morning during practice, she said.

"It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync," she said in another post.

Biles said getting rid of the twisties “varies with time” and in the past they've lasted for about two or more weeks.

USA gymnast Simone Biles walks off the floor during the women's gymnastics team final on July 27.
USA gymnast Simone Biles walks off the floor during the women's gymnastics team final on July 27. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Biles, who withdrew during the team final and then pulled out ahead of Thursday’s all-around final, is still scheduled to compete in the four individual events of vault, bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday. 

During her vault during the team final, Biles said she had “no idea” how she landed on her feet, “because if you look at the pictures and my eyes, you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air.”