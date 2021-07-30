Japanese Prime Minister extends state of emergency for Tokyo amid Olympic Games 

Those four prefectures – Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka – are currently under less restrictive, quasi-emergency measures, according to NHK.
Tokyo and Okinawa are already under states of emergency.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “The government is dealing with the situation with a strong sense of urgency,” and that he has called a meeting of experts for Friday to discuss the state of emergency, according to NHK.
There have been at least 225 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 games, according to organizers.
2 hr 55 min ago
China lands record-extending gold in mixed doubles badminton
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
China secured a record-extending fourth Olympic title in the mixed doubles badminton event and its first gold since London 2012 on Friday.
Second seeds Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping won the all-Chinese affair, defeating top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong.
Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe claimed the bronze for Japan, and in doing so, became just the second pair to claim an Olympic medal in this event on home soil, after China’s Habin He and Yang Yu achieved this feat at the Beijing Games in 2008.
3 hr 12 min ago
Karsten Warholm's toughest opponent so far at Tokyo 2020: Boredom
From CNN's Matias Grez
Track and field athletes had to wait longer than most to begin competing at Tokyo 2020.
But the athletics finally got underway on Friday, and one track star was particularly relieved to be able to start racing again.
400 meter hurdle world record holder Karsten Warholm, who is the overwhelming favorite to take gold in Tokyo, strolled through his opening race. But the Norwegian was just happy to get back into a familiar routine.
It was nice to get out on the track again,” he said. “I’ve been here for two weeks already. I’m starting to get bored, so it was very nice to get around.”
Warholm ran nearly two seconds slower than the world record he set in July, but has already thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals.
Maybe someone else will do it [break the record],” said Warholm. “I’ve done my job.”
3 hr 8 min ago
Judo superstar Teddy Riner's quest for historic gold comes to an end
From CNN's Matias Grez
French judoka Teddy Riner had his hopes of a historic third-straight Olympic gold medal ended by world No. 1 Tamerlan Bashaev.
The best that the champion from London and Rio can hope for now is a bronze through the repechage.
Riner, a 10-time world champion, had been hoping to emulate Japanese judo legend Tadahiro Nomura, who won golds at three consecutive Games.
Last year, the 32-year-old suffered a shock loss to Japan’s Kokoro Kageura to end his staggering 10-year, 154-match winning streak.
Rafael Silva of Brazil will be Riner's first opponent in the repechage.
4 hr 12 min ago
Japanese gold medalists face Chinese nationalist wrath
From CNN's Ben Wescott and Nectar Gan
Some of the Japanese athletes who defeated Team China at the Tokyo Olympics have been subject to a storm of abuse on their personal social media accounts from Chinese nationalists.
On Wednesday, Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men's all-around gymnastics final, edging out China's Xiao Ruoteng by 0.4 points. At just 19 years old, Hashimoto is the world's youngest gymnast to ever claim that medal.
As Japan celebrated his victory, some in China questioned the fairness of the result and accused the judges of favoritism toward host Japan by inflating Hashimoto's score on the vault.
The anger, first set off on Chinese social media, soon spilled over to platforms typically censored by China's Great Firewall and not accessible in China. Chinese trolls circumvented censorship and descended on Hashimoto's Instagram account, inundating his feed with angry comments and tagging him in insulting posts.
Many called him Japan's "national humiliation," others accused him of stealing China's gold medal. Some even tagged him in photos of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Hashimoto later changed his privacy settings on Instagram, banning himself from being tagged, but angry comments have kept pouring under his posts.
Following the controversy, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) issued a statement Thursday explaining Hashimoto's vault score, including a detailed list of the imperfections.
"The FIG can assess that the 14.7 score obtained by Hashimoto on this apparatus is correct in regards to the Code of Points, and so is the final ranking," the statement concluded.
The nationalist rage against Hashimoto followed attacks on Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, the Japanese table tennis duo who narrowly defeated the Chinese team to win the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles Monday.
The attacks are an extreme expression of the rising tide of ultra-nationalism sweeping through Chinese social media in recent years, which has silenced many liberal and moderate voices. Some Chinese netizens have tried to call for an end to the online abuse, but they were also attacked.
China currently leads the overall medal table with 17 golds, followed by Japan — the hosts have claimed 15 golds so far. The US is third with 14 golds.
5 hr 35 min ago
US BMX racer Connor Fields "is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation" after crash
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
Former Olympic champion Connor Fields "is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation" after crashing in the third round of the men's BMX racing semifinal in Tokyo, according to USA Cycling BMX, citing the team doctor.
"We will share additional updates as they become available," USA Cycling added.
Fields was taken away in an ambulance Friday after the crash and didnot race in the men’s cycling BMX racing final.
Fields won gold in the event at Rio 2016.
6 hr 16 min ago
Simone Biles says she still has the "twisties" and it's affecting all of her individual events
From CNN's Jill Martin
In a series of Instagram stories, Simone Biles posted videos of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answered questions about having the "twisties" — the mental block that can cause gymnasts to lose control of their bodies midair.
Biles said her latest bout of the twisties started the morning after the preliminary competition in Tokyo. While she said it has affected her before, it was only ever during floor and vault events, rather than bars and beam.
"But this time it’s literally on every event. Which sucks… really bad," she said.
Biles posted two videos of herself — which have since been taken down — of her on the uneven bars, showing her struggle with dismounts.
In the first video, Biles said she was supposed to do one and a half more twists on her dismount. Instead, the video shows her landing on her back on the mat.
A second video shows another dismount, in which she said she still needed to complete another half twist — and she falls to the mat in apparent frustration.
The videos were taken on Friday morning during practice, she said.
"It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync," she said in another post.
Biles said getting rid of the twisties “varies with time” and in the past they've lasted for about two or more weeks.
Biles, who withdrew during the team final and then pulled out ahead of Thursday’s all-around final, is still scheduled to compete in the four individual events of vault, bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.
During her vault during the team final, Biles said she had “no idea” how she landed on her feet, “because if you look at the pictures and my eyes, you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air.”