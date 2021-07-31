Caeleb Dressel wins another gold in the men's 50 meter freestyle

Men's 100m Butterfly: Caeleb Dressel, United States
Women's 200m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
Women's 800m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay: Great Britain
Tennis
Women's Singles: Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
Trampoline Gymnastics
Men's: Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus
Triathlon
Mixed Relay: Great Britain
Weightlifting
Men's 81 kg: Lyu Xiaojun, China
Men's 96 kg: Fares El-Bakh, Qatar
11 hr 15 min ago
Japan sees highest daily increase in new Covid-19 infections
From CNN’s Arthur Syin and Hannah Ritchie
Japan recorded its highest daily increase in new Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began, reporting 12,341 new cases on Saturday, according to the country’s public broadcaster NHK.
Ten out of Japan's 47 prefectures recorded their highest new daily cases, NHK reported.
The Japanese capital city of Tokyo saw a record high 4,058 new cases Saturday, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data.
The number of coronavirus cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has risen to 241 -- up 21 from the previous day -- according to Games organizers.
This comes as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday extended the state of emergency for the Tokyo Metropolitan area and Okinawa amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Tokyo and Okinawa were under a state of emergency until August 22, but Suga has now extended it until August 31.
Suga also expanded a state of emergency to four other prefectures -- Saitama, Chiba, Osaka and Kanagawa -- in effect until August 31.
11 hr 12 min ago
Fares El-Bakh wins Qatar's first ever Olympic gold medal
Qatar’s Fares El-Bakhfinished with an Olympic record 402kg to capture the men’s 96kg weightlifting gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The gold medal is the first-ever in Qatar’s history.
El-Bakh put up 177kg in the snatch, and then set an Olympic record in the clean and jerk with a weight of 225kg. Overall, the Qatari finished with a combined score of 402kg to set his second Olympic record of the night.
Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sánchez of Venezuela finished in second (387kg) to earn the silver and Anton Pliesnoi of Georgia took home the bronze.
11 hr 28 min ago
USA men's basketball team thumps Czech Republic to move into quarterfinals
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
The Team USA men's basketball team powered into the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a convincing 119-84 rout of the Czech Republic on Saturday.
Superstar Kevin Durant led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists and in the process became the US' all-time leading scorer in the Olympics.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum added 27 points for the Americans, while the Czechs were led by 17 points from Blake Schilb.
The win confirmed Team USA would finish at least second in their group, assuring them a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals.
11 hr 41 min ago
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah says she is grateful to "get back on the track" following injuries
From CNN's Fernando Alfonso in Atlanta
Elaine Thompson-Herah reflected on her gold medal victory in Tokyo today in the women's 100 meter, saying, "I knew I had it in me, but obviously, I've had my ups and downs with injuries."
“I've been injured so much. I'm grateful I could get back on the track, and get back out on the track this year to retain the title," Thompson-Herah said following her win. "Now, I have one more to go."
Thompson-Herah said she looks forward to competing in the 200 meter and 4x100m relay.
Earlier today: Thompson-Herah defended her women's 100-meter title in Olympic record time of 10.61, breaking Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old mark set in Seoul.
Completing an all-Jamaican podium, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second to claim silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson finished third in 10.76 -- a personal best -- to earn the bronze.
“I can’t just imagine if we didn’t have the pandemic what would be happening in Jamaica, just speaking about the legacy that we have back home, all the athletes, young and old, you are all inspired by something that happened tonight, we were just really excited that we were able to come and to have a wonderful show tonight," Thompson-Herah said following the medal sweep.
Thompson-Herah is the fourth athlete to win two Olympic gold medals in the women's 100 meter after Wyomia Tyus in 1964 and 1968 for the US, Gail Devers in 1992 and 1996 for the US and Fraser-Pryce in 2008 and 2012 for Jamaica.
This is the sixth straight Olympic Games that the gold medal-winning time was faster than in previous Games.
11 hr 28 min ago
Poland wins inaugural mixed 4x400 meter relay
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
Poland won the gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400 meter relay in a thrilling race on Saturday.
Made up of two men and two women, the new race has become an immediate favorite with fans at Tokyo 2020.
And Poland had to produce a remarkable late comeback in the final, with the Dominican Republic leading after both 800 meters and 1,200 meters.
However, a brilliant last lap from Poland shot them into the lead and earned them the first ever gold in the discipline with a new Olympic record of 3:09.87.
The silver went to the Dominican Republic and the bronze to the US.
11 hr 27 min ago
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah defends 100 meter crown with new Olympic record
From CNN's Fernando Alfonso in Atlanta
Jamaica swept the top three spots in the women's 100 meter final tonight in Tokyo.
Elaine Thompson-Herah defended her 2016 Olympic 100 meter title with a time of 10.61, a new Olympic record.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took home silver with 10.74 and Shericka Jackson won bronze with 10.76.
Among those celebrating their win was fellow countryman and Olympic legend Usain Bolt:
12 hr 23 min ago
British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from 200m with hamstring injury
From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie and Amanda Davies in London
British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith said she has withdrawn from the 200 meter race at the Tokyo Olympics due to a hamstring injury.
She made the announcement in an emotional interview to the BBC on Saturday moments after failing to qualify for the women's 100m final.
Asher-Smith, the current 200m world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games and has spent weeks trying to recover.
"I've spent four weeks trying to run again ... It’s the Olympics, but there will be another one,” she told the BBC.
“I apologize for my tears, I can’t help it,” she added, before briefly breaking down on camera.
Asher-Smith was a leading contender for an Olympic medal in the 100m sprint in Tokyo but failed to advance through her semifinal round with a time of 11.05 seconds.