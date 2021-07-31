Caeleb Dressel wins another gold in the men's 50 meter freestyle

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel celebrates after winning the gold medal in a men's 50 meter freestyle on Sunday. (David Goldman/AP)

It's all coming up gold for Caeleb Dressel.

The American swimming star set an Olympic record to win the men's 50 meter freestyle race Sunday morning in Tokyo. He swam the race in 21.07 seconds to win his fourth gold medal of Tokyo 2020.

Dressel is just the third man to ever win the 50 meter freestyle and 100 meter freestyle at the same Olympics.

He was followed by France's Florent Manaudou, who finished in 21.55 and Brazil's Bruno Fratus, who came in at 21.57. Manaudou won gold in the event at Rio 2016.

Four more medal races will be held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre Sunday morning.