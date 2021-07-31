Team USA wins the final swimming race of Tokyo 2020 by setting a world record

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple celebrate their victory in the men's 4x100 meter medley relay on Sunday. (Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports)

The Americans closed out Tokyo 2020's swimming competitions by winning gold and setting a world record in the men's 4x100 meter medley relay.

Team USA finished the race in 3:26.78, 0.73 seconds ahead of second-place Great Britain. Italy took home the bronze with a time of 3:29.17. The Americans have won this race in all 15 Olympics they've raced it.

The win gives Caeleb Dressel, who swam butterfly in the race, his fifth gold medal of these Olympics.

Ryan Murphy earned his third medal of the Games swimming backstroke to start the race for the US, while Andrew Michael won his first-ever Olympic medal swimming breaststroke.

The anchor was Zach Apple, who won his second gold of these Games swimming freestyle.

Team USA won three of the five swimming events held Sunday morning, while Australia won the other two.