With the specter of Usain Bolt gone, the men's 100m final is wide open

After Jamaica completed a clean sweep in the women’s 100m final on Saturday, it’s now time for the men’s edition. If it can deliver even half the drama that the women’s race did -- when Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds -- then we’re in for a treat.
With less than two-tenths of a second separating all of the qualifying times from the men’s semifinals, this one is too close to call. China’s Su Bingtian was the fastest in 9.83 -- a new Asian record -- but only 0.01 seconds separated him and USA’s Ronnie Baker and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs.
Bingtian became the first Chinese man to reach the men’s 100m final.
Trayvon Bromell, who won the US Olympic Trials in June, failed to qualify.
This will be the starting line-up at 8:50am ET:
Su Bingtian (China)
Ronnie Baker (USA)
Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy)
Akani Simbine (South Africa)
Fred Kerley (USA)
Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain)
Andre De Grasse (Canada)
Enoch Adegoke (Nigeria)
Usain Bolt has loomed large over this event for the past three Games. Who will be the next Olympic champion now that the Jamaican has hung up his spikes?