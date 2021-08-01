A historic final day of swimming in Tokyo

Australian swimmer Emma McKeon dives into the pool at the start of the 50-meter freestyle final on August 1. She won her third gold in Tokyo and set an Olympic record time of 23.81 seconds. (Annegret Hilse/Reuters)

Olympic swimming wrapped Sunday with five thrilling races, all of which were dominated by either the United States or Australia. Here's how it went down:

Dressel dominates from start: American Caeleb Dressel set the tone early for Team USA, winning the men's 50 meter freestyle race to net his fourth gold medal of Tokyo 2020 — and it wouldn't be his last. France's Florent Manaudou, who won the event in Rio in 2016, came second.

McKeon adds to her haul: Next up was the women's 50 meter freestyle, which Australian star Emma McKeon won by setting an Olympic record. She had previously won the 100 meter freestyle and, by this point, had earned six medals in Tokyo. She'd win one more by the end of the morning.

Finke's fantastic finish: American Bobby Finke capped his dominant performance in long-distance events by winning the men's 1500 meter freestyle, just days after taking gold in the men's 800 meter freestyle. Finke's win Sunday and swimming superstar Katie Ledecky's victories in the women's races gave the Americans a clean sweep of the long distances.

Another Aussie record: Australia set an Olympic record to win the women's 4x100 meter medley relay — and give McKeon her second gold medal of the day. She ended Tokyo 2020 with seven medals overall, including three golds.

Before her, Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya was the only woman to have previously won seven medals at a single Olympics, according to NBC.

Closing with history: The Americans closed out Tokyo 2020's swimming competitions by winning gold and setting a world record in the men's 4x100 meter medley relay. Caeleb Dressel swam butterfly in the race and, with the win, will leave the Japanese capital with five gold medals.