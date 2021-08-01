Simone Biles drops out of individual floor competition
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor competition, USA Gymnastics said on Twitter.
Biles, arguably the world's greatest gymnast, has pulled back from Olympic competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old explained in a series of Instagram posts that she has the "twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair.
USA Gymnastics said yesterday that Biles would be withdrawing from two other individual disciplines, vault and uneven bars.
She will make a decision about the final event, beam, "later this week."
The women's vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women's floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.
2 hr 26 min ago
Japanese fans flock to the Olympic Rings in Tokyo despite Covid state of emergency
From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo
People swarmed Olympic monuments in Tokyo to snap selfies on Saturday, despite the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the Japanese capital.
Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to the pandemic, and the metropolitan government reported on Saturday that they had identified a new single-day record of more than 4,000 cases.
But that spike in infections has not dampened the mood for many Olympic fans around the new National Stadium, especially among eager fans lining up by the Olympic Rings monument to take pictures.
“I’ve been watching the Olympic competitions on TV from home because the events in Tokyo can’t have spectators. But I wanted to get a feel for the Olympic spirit, so came here (to the Olympic Rings),” one Tokyo resident told CNN. “My friends were also posting photos on Instagram of themselves by the Olympic rings, so I wanted to take some too.”
Going into the Games, polls showed the Japanese public largely opposed holding the Olympics in the middle of the pandemic. But some Tokyo residents told CNN Japan’s recent gold rush at the Games had shifted their opinions around the Olympics.
“At first, I wondered how Japan would pull off the Olympics, but once they started, Japan started winning lots of gold medals,” another resident said. “It made me feel like Japan was going head-to-head with other nations and doing well. It made me want to cheer on my country.”
5 hr 10 min ago
How much are Olympic medals worth?
From CNN's Jack Guy
Olympians taking part in Tokyo 2020 are competing for a chance to write a page in the history books — and hopefully bring home a medal.
If you do win a medal — be it gold, silver or bronze — they're pretty much priceless.
Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who won a bronze in heptathlon at Athens 2004 and another for the 4 x 400-meter relay at Beijing 2008, told CNN Sport that her medals are a reminder of how her hard work and effort paid off.
"I would never sell my medals," Sotherton told CNN Sport on Friday. "They mean a lot."
Sotherton said she keeps her medals accessible rather than putting them up in a frame.
"I think it's nice to sometimes put them on," she added.
The design of the medals changes for each games, and this time around they are the work of Junichi Kawanishi.
Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals are 85 millimeters in diameter and range in thickness from 7.7 mm to 12.1 mm.
The gold medal is in fact made from gold-plated pure silver, with around 6 grams of gold out of a total weight of 556 grams.
The silver medal is made from pure silver and weighs around 550 grams, while the bronze medal weighs approximately 450 grams and is in fact made from 95% copper and 5% zinc.
At today's prices that means the gold medal would be worth around $800 if you melted it down, while the silver would be worth about $450 and the bronze around $5.
Earlier this month a winner's medal from the 1896 Athens Olympics sold for $180,000 at auction, Cuban shooter Leuris Pupo's gold medal from the London 2012 Olympics fetched $73,200, and his compatriot Iván Pedroso's long jump gold medal from Sydney 2000 went for $71,335. All three were sold by Boston-based RR Auction.
For years, female athletes have had their clothing policed. Now, they're fighting back
From CNN's Amy Woodyatt
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are well underway after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic — and while the Games are only a year behind, you might be forgiven for thinking professional sport is stuck in a far more severe time warp.
In the month building up to the world's most anticipated sporting event, female athletes have drawn attention to numerous incidents they say left them feeling shamed or sexualized.
"It's just wrong -- we're not living in the 18th century, we're living in 2021," Breen said in an interview via video chat. "For me personally, I want to be as light as possible so I can jump out, run faster."
In a statement posted to Twitter, Breen questioned whether a male competitor would be similarly criticized. The female official's comment, "really shocks me and makes me really cross," Breen wrote. "I just thought, that needs to change."
Breen told CNN she planned to make an official complaint. The incident not only angered her, it was also concerning, she said, as behavior like that could put women and girls off sport.
"For a girl with low confidence or low self esteem, it may make them feel rubbish."
A confusing double standard: Experiences like Breen's are nothing new for female athletes, who regularly find themselves rebuked for wearing too little — or too much — clothing.
Just this month, Norway's women's beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,766) for "improper clothing" after players opted to wear shorts instead of bikini briefs during a European championship game in Bulgaria.
According to International Handball Federation (IHF) regulations, female athletes must wear bikini bottoms with a maximum side width of 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), a "close fit" and "cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg" — though the dress code allows male athletes to wear shorts that are "not too baggy" and 10 centimeters above the kneecap.
"We have no idea why those rules are as they are," said Julie Aspelund Berg, a defender with Norway's beach handball team, during a phone call. "Why can't we just wear shorts (when) we can manage the job just as good as in bikinis?"