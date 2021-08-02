Sifan Hassan fell during her 1,500 meter heat — and still managed to finished first

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan began her bid for an unprecedented distance triple crown on Monday, and it got off to a wild start.
With a lap to go in Hassan's 1,500 meter heat, the runner in front of her tripped and fell. Hassan then fell over her, and it looked like her attempt to make history was in peril.
But Hassan was able to quickly get back up and start running. Then she turned on the jets.
As the heat drew to its close, she had surpassed most of the field. By the final leg, she was, somehow, back in contention.
In the final steps, Hassan surged ahead and managed to win the heat in a photo finish. She ran the 1500 meters — just under a mile — in 4:05.17, despite falling midway through.
Hassan will go for her first gold medal tonight in Tokyo in the women's 5,000 meter final.