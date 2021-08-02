World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:18 a.m. ET, August 2, 2021
26 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 6 min ago

Laurel Hubbard becomes first ever openly transgender woman to compete at an Olympics

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting event on August 2.
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting event on August 2. Seth Wenig/AP

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first-ever openly transgender woman to compete in the 125-year history of the modern Olympics when she took part in the women’s super-heavyweight +87kg category on Monday in Japan.

Hubbard failed in all three of her attempts in the snatch, ending her bid for a medal. She was up against nine other athletes in the competition, with China’s world record holder, Li Wenwen, the favorite to win gold.

Hubbard competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before coming out in 2013.

Some background: She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued new guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.

Her inclusion at the Games has been divisive.

Hubbard’s supporters have welcomed the decision as a way to help inspire other transgender athletes, while critics have questioned the fairness of transgender athletes competing against women.

In 2018, Australia’s weightlifting federation sought to block her from competing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, but organizers rejected the move.

Meanwhile: Hubbard is the first transgender woman to compete in the Games, but she is the second transgender athlete. Hubbard's entry in the history books comes alongside Canadian footballer Quinn, who is the first trans and non-binary athlete to compete in the Olympics. Quinn is also the first trans athlete who is guaranteed a medal at Tokyo 2020 after Canada's semifinal win over the US on Monday.

1 hr 34 min ago

South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan wins gymnastics men's vault gold

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final on August 2.
South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final on August 2. Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan has won the gold medal in gymnastics men's vault, earning the country's second ever gold in this event after Yang Hak-seon won at the 2012 London Games.

Denis Ablyazin of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver to become the second gymnast to win three medals in the men's vault.

Bronze went to Armenian Artur Davtyan, who won Armenia's first Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics.

41 min ago

Belarus Olympian Kristina Timanovskaya received a humanitarian visa from Poland, her husband entered Ukraine

From Denis Lapin in Kiev, Hannah Ritchie in London and Sharon Braithwaite 

Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus is pictured running in the women's 100m competition on Friday, July 30.
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus is pictured running in the women's 100m competition on Friday, July 30. Martin Meissner/AP

The husband of Belarus Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has entered Ukraine, Ukranian interior ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told CNN Monday. 

Shevchenko could not confirm when or how Timanovskaya’s husband, Arseni Zdanevich, entered Ukraine. 

Some background: Timanovskaya was set to compete in the women's 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but said representatives of the Belarus national team tried to forcibly send her back to her home country after she criticized its national sporting authorities for entering her into the 4x400m relay without her consent.

Meanwhile, she has now received a humanitarian visa from Poland, Polish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter Monday. Timanovskaya was filmed entering the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, hours after she refused to board a flight out of Japan. 

“Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. [Poland] always stands for Solidarity,” Przydacz tweeted.

US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher tweeted in support of the Olympian, thanking Japanese and Polish authorities for helping Timanovskaya.

1 hr 55 min ago

Openly trans athlete Quinn guaranteed a medal at Tokyo 2020

From CNN's Becky Thompson

Canada's midfielder Quinn, left, is marked by the United States forward Lynn Williams during the women's semi-final soccer match on August 2.
Canada's midfielder Quinn, left, is marked by the United States forward Lynn Williams during the women's semi-final soccer match on August 2. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's semifinal win over the US in the women's soccer competition means midfielder Quinn has become the first openly trans and non-binary athlete guaranteed to win a medal at an Olympic Games.

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand is currently competing in the women's +87kg weightlifting category. She could become the first transgender woman to officially medal.

Canada, who beat the USA 1-0 in Monday's semifinal, will face either Australia or Sweden in the final on Friday.

2 hr 4 min ago

Great Britain wins first team eventing gold medal in 49 years

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Oliver Townend of Great Britain competes during the eventing jumping team final and individual qualifier on August 2.
Oliver Townend of Great Britain competes during the eventing jumping team final and individual qualifier on August 2. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Great Britain's Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen won gold in the eventing team competition on Monday, which is also the country's first gold in the discipline in 49 years.

Townend, Collett and McEwen emulate the gold last won by Great Britain at the 1972 Games in Munich.

Great Britain’s eventing title takes their total gold medal tally at the Tokyo Games to 11.

Australia secured the silver medal, improving on their third place in Rio 2016, and defending champion France claimed the bronze medal.

8 min ago

US gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in women's floor exercise

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

The US' Jade Carey competes during the women's floor exercise final on Monday.
The US' Jade Carey competes during the women's floor exercise final on Monday. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women's floor exercise with a score of 14.366 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 21-year-old said she dedicated the medal to her father and that it was a "dream come true."

"Everything I have ever worked for paid off tonight," she told reporters after the event. "I have worked so hard my whole life for exactly this moment."

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari took the silver, her first Olympic medal in her fourth appearance at a Games.

Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Japan's Mai Murakami tied for the bronze.

Murakami won Japan's first-ever medal at this event.

2 hr 51 min ago

The US women's soccer team misses out on gold after semifinal loss

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Canada's Jessie Fleming scores a penalty during the women's semifinal match against the United States on Monday.
Canada's Jessie Fleming scores a penalty during the women's semifinal match against the United States on Monday. Martin Mejia/AP

In a major upset, the US Women's National Team lost to Canada in the Olympic semifinal on Monday in Japan, ending their bid for the gold medal.

Jessie Fleming’s penalty gave Canada a 1-0 win over the world champions.

The US women were trying to become the first reigning World Cup champion to win Olympic gold but will now play in the bronze medal match.

The United States' Carli Lloyd reacts after being defeated 1-0 by Canada.
The United States' Carli Lloyd reacts after being defeated 1-0 by Canada. Fernando Vergara/AP

Canada will play the winner of Australia vs. Sweden for the gold medal on Friday.

3 hr 28 min ago

China's brilliant Olympic day continues with gold and silver in gymnastics men's rings

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

You Hao, left, and Liu Yang of Team China display their medals following the men's rings competition on August 2.
You Hao, left, and Liu Yang of Team China display their medals following the men's rings competition on August 2. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

China continued its excellent Olympic Monday as gymnasts Liu Yang and You Hao won gold and silver in the men's rings event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Liu finished with a score of 15.500, ahead of You's 15.300.

It was China's fourth 1-2 finish in a men's artistic gymnastics event, after the men's vault and men's floor exercise in 1984 and the men's rings in 2008.

This is China's third Olympic gold medal in this event -- Li Ning in 1984 and Chen Yibing in 2008 both won the rings.

Bronze went to defending champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece.

3 hr 59 min ago

Australian cyclist's handlebars break off bike mid-race

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

Australia's Alexander Porter reacts after crashing during the men's track cycling team pursuit qualifying event in Izu, Japan, on Monday.
Australia's Alexander Porter reacts after crashing during the men's track cycling team pursuit qualifying event in Izu, Japan, on Monday. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

Australian cyclist Alexander Porter got a nasty shock during qualifying in the men's team pursuit.

While riding at the back of the four-man group, Porter's handlebars collapsed under his hands, leading him to fall face first into the track at high speed.

Fortunately, the 25-year-old appeared to avoid serious injury and was checked over immediately by medical staff, but he was left with visible graze marks on his nose.

Australia will have the chance to start their run again and try to qualify for the medal races.