From journalist Lauren Lau in Hong Kong and CNN's Rebecca Wright and Tom Booth in Tokyo

Sky Brown of Great Britain hugs Sakura Yosozumi of Japan during the skateboarding park finals on Wednesday. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Olympics may feature some of the world's fiercest competitors, but the spirit of humility and sportsmanship has been a hallmark of Tokyo 2020.

Here are some of the best moments from the games

Hugs at Ariake Skate Park: It was all love between the world's top female skateboarders when they competed for the first-ever gold medal in park skateboarding.

All the participants hugged each other each time they finished a run in the final, a heartwarming show of solidarity.

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold and her teammate Kokona Hiraki claimed silver. Sky Brown of Great Britain took bronze.

Misugu Okamoto of Japan is carried by Poppy Olsen of Australia, left, and Bryce Wettstein of the United States, right, after Okamoto fell and failed to get a bronze medal in the park skateboarding finals on Wednesday. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jumpers share gold: The final of the men's high jump might just go down as Tokyo 2020's best feel-good moment.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar were neck and neck as the event drew to a close. Each executed the first six jumps up to 2.37 meters (7 feet 8 inches), but neither could clear the bar at 2.39 meters.

The duo were offered the chance for a tie-breaker. Barshim asked if they could each have golds. When the official said yes, Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms for a huge hug, and the crowd roared in celebration.

Joint gold medalists Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar celebrate on the podium together on August 2. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Graceful in defeat: After Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat defending Olympic champion Chen Long of China to win gold in men's singles badminton, he embraced his opponent and shed tears of joy.

By beating Chen, the gold medalist at Rio 2016, Axelsen became the first player from outside of Asia to win the event in more than 20 years.

The mutual respect was on display when the two traded jerseys.

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, left, speaks with Chen Long of China after their badminton singles final on August 2. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Celebrating swimming history: Tatjana Schoenmaker made history, and it seemed like everyone wanted to celebrate. After the South African swimmer set an Olympic record to win gold in the 200 meters breaststroke, she burst into tears of joy.

Competitors from the lane next to her, American swimmers Annie Lazor and Lilly King, who won silver and bronze in the event, joined in for a group hug to celebrate Schoenmaker's remarkable win.