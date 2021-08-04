World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:53 p.m. ET, August 4, 2021
16 min ago

Australia's Kieran Woolley knocks over cameraman during skateboard run

Kieran Woolley of Australia crashes into a cameraman during a park skateboarding preliminary round on August 5.
Athletes aren't the only people putting their bodies on the line at this year's Toyko Olympics.

Australia’s Kieran Woolley was spotted accidentally skating into a cameraman during his first qualifying heat in men's park. The cameraman appeared uninjured after Woolley checked on him.

Woolley scored a 82.69 during the heat.

The men's park final is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tokyo time.

Woolley checks on the cameraman after the collision.
1 hr 24 min ago

Germany's Wellbrock and Italy's Paltrinieri join list of athletes to medal in swimming and marathon swimming 

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Germany's Florian Wellbrock and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri pose for photos with their gold and bronze medals for the 10-kilometer swimming event on August 5.
Germany’s Florian Wellbrock and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri have become the second and third athletes in Olympic history to medal in both swimming and marathon swimming at a single Olympic Games.

Wellbrock, a bronze medalist in the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle, won gold in the men’s marathon swimming 10 kilometers event, the Olympics’ longest swim, by upwards of 25 seconds, with a time of 1:48:33.7.

The German swimmer also becomes the first male marathon swimmer to win an Olympic medal as the reigning world champion in the event.

Paltrinieri, a silver medalist in the 800 meter freestyle, took bronze in 1:49:01.1. The Italian swimmer becomes the first Italian man to claim an Olympic medal in marathon swimming.

Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky earned silver in 1:48:59.0.

1 hr 51 min ago

US BMX racer Connor Fields will be released from hospital in Tokyo following brain hemorrhage

From CNN's Jillian Martin

France's Romain Mahieu and the United States' Connor Fields crash during a BMX semifinal heat on July 30.
Olympic US BMX racer Connor Fields, who crashed in the third run of the men’s semifinals on Friday and sustained a brain hemorrhage, will be released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, according to Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Fields has been under the care of the USOPC, USA Cycling and local physicians, according to a release from USA Cycling.

He will return home to Henderson, Nevada, to start his rehabilitation and will be with family and friends, the release said.

2 hr 32 min ago

Olympic marathon events will take place in hot and humid conditions this weekend

From CNN's Taylor Ward

In an attempt to find cooler temperatures, the Olympic marathon events are taking place this weekend in Sapporo, roughly 500 miles (800 kilometers) north of Tokyo. Unfortunately, the high temperatures that are impacting Tokyo are spreading throughout the entire country, even into Hokkaido. 

The women’s marathon takes place Saturday morning while the men race Sunday. This weekend Sapporo will see morning low temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and afternoon highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius (90-93 degrees Fahrenheit). These temperatures are 5-7 degrees Celsius (9-13 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for early August. 

Despite the fact that the races take place in the morning hours, temperatures during both races will likely be between 27-30 degrees Celsius (80-86 degrees Fahrenheit). In addition to the warm temperatures, relative humidity values between 70% and 80% will make it feel even warmer.

2 hr 36 min ago

Heat warnings continue for Tokyo

From CNN's Taylor Ward

American golfer Danielle Kang throws water on her neck to cool off in round 1 of the golf individual stroke play on Wednesday, August 4.
Tokyo reached 34.5 degrees Celsius (94 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday – the hottest day of the Olympics so far and just 0.2 degrees Celsius shy of their hottest day so far this year.

The hottest day so far in Tokyo this year was 34.7 degrees Celsius on July 19. 

Heat warnings remain in place Thursday as the temperature will once again peak around 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity levels making it feel like over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). 

Temperatures are expected to be slightly lower Friday and over the weekend (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) thanks to increasing cloud cover and rain associated with Tropical Depression 14.

3 hr 22 min ago

Simone Biles thanks Japanese gym where she secretly trained to regain her Olympic form

From CNN's David Close

Simone Biles has tweeted thanks to a Japanese gym for allowing her to privately train while she attempted to regain her gold medal form after withdrawing during the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics.

While thanking those at the Juntendo University in a Wednesday tweet, Biles retweeted a story first published in the Wall Street Journal. The report says Biles and her team asked the facility if she could discretely use the gym in an attempt to overcome her struggle with "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that university professor Kazuhiro Aoki got a phone call about 12 hours after Biles removed herself from the team final, asking to use the school’s gym for a "gymnast."

According to the report, during a four-day period, Biles practiced for hours behind locked doors working on moves she previously performed with precision.

Last week: Biles posted a series of videos on her Instagram account showing the four-time Olympic gold medal winner struggling to find her form and crashing into landing pads while practicing dismounts on the uneven bars.

Biles said Wednesday she would “forever be thankful” to Juntendo “for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back.”

The Japanese, she wrote in her tweet, “are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met."

After not competing as originally planned in four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics – the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor – Biles returned on Tuesday to claim the bronze medal in the women's balance beam final. It was her second medal at these Summer Games and her seventh Olympic medal overall.

 

3 hr 28 min ago

Tropical storm to impact Tokyo this weekend

From CNN's Taylor Ward

A developing tropical system near Okinawa, Japan, is likely to impact Tokyo and the Olympics over the weekend. 

The system is currently known as Tropical Depression 14 and is likely to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 to 24 hours. 

The system is expected to peak as a moderate tropical storm and should not become a typhoon (equivalent to a hurricane in the Atlantic basin). Rain and wind are likely to impact the Tokyo area Saturday, especially by the afternoon, and last through early Sunday afternoon.

There is still uncertainty with the degree of the impacts. If the storm makes landfall near, or just west of Tokyo, the rain will be heavier, but the current forecast is for the storm to pass slightly south and east of Tokyo early Sunday. 

The Olympics closing ceremony takes place Sunday at 8 p.m local time (7 a.m. ET).

7 hr 25 min ago

Catch up: Here's what happened at the Olympics on Wednesday

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse lies on the track after winning the 200-meter final on Wednesday, August 4. It's the first Olympic gold for De Grasse, who now has five medals in all.
Another day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is in the books. If you're just reading in now, here are some of the highlights and key storylines from Wednesday's Games:

  • Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold: Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting. The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-popping total of 488kg. Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg, which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.
  • Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final. The 26-year-old also has one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo to his name.
  • Japanese skateboarders took gold and silver in the women's park skateboarding final: Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold and her teammate Kokona Hiraki claimed silver. Sky Brown of Great Britain took bronze.
  • Tokyo adds a record number of new Covid-19 cases Tokyo reported 4,166 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Wednesday's figure tops its previous record from Saturday when the capital reported 4,058 new cases.
  • Timanovskaya leaves Tokyo: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday, just days after she was threatened by team officials for refusing to compete in an event she had never trained for.
12 hr 20 min ago

Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4.
Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting on Wednesday. 

The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-watering total of 488kg.

Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.

The Georgian’s winning total was 47kg more than Iran’s Ali Davoudi, who took silver.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg.

Ever since winning gold in the +105kg division at Rio 2016, Talakhadze has won every title in the men's super heavyweight category at European championships and world championships, collecting 12 European titles and nine world titles.

 