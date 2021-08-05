World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1142 GMT (1942 HKT) August 5, 2021
1 hr 54 min ago

“I was a little nervous": 14-year-old diving sensation Quan Hongchan on gold medal performance

From CNN's Ben Morse and Gawon Bae

China's Quan Hongchan competes in the women's 10m platform diving final event on August 5.
China's Quan Hongchan competes in the women's 10m platform diving final event on August 5. Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

The concerns of most 14-year-old's typically stretch from school to social encounters.

Not for Quan Hongchan though.

The 14-year-old diving sensation -- China's youngest athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -- won a stunning gold medal in the women’s 10 meter platform diving on Thursday.

Afterwards, she admitted the nerves of the occasion affected her slightly.

“I was a little nervous, but not very, just a little bit,” she told reporters.

She produced two perfect-10 dives in a dominant display. Quan becomes the second-youngest woman ever to win gold in the event after her compatriot Fu Mingxia took the title at the 1992 Barcelona Games at the age of just 13.

Although when asked about what she thinks when people calls her a "diving prodigy," Quan said she didn't agree with that label.

“I don’t think I’m a prodigy. I’m not very bright. I don’t do well in my studies. You ask me all these questions and there’s only a blank in my mind.”

She saw off compatriot Chen Yuxi to finish first and the win extends China’s dominance in women’s diving.

The Asian nation has now claimed gold in all women’s diving events at four successive Games -- Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The last time a non-Chinese woman won an Olympic diving event was when Australia’s Chantelle Newbery secured women’s 10 meter platform gold at the 2004 Games in Athens.

And although she's not getting ahead of herself about competing at Paris 2024, Quan already has an idea about how she wants to celebrate.

 “I want to eat a lot of delicious things tonight! I feel like eating latiao (a popular Chinese spicy snack) the most."

2 hr 45 min ago

Tokyo sees another record day of Covid-19 infections, adding more than 5,000 new cases

From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo

Pedestrians cross a street in the Akihabara district of Tokyo on August 4, as a coronavirus state of emergency remains in place until August 31.
Pedestrians cross a street in the Akihabara district of Tokyo on August 4, as a coronavirus state of emergency remains in place until August 31. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Tokyo reported 5,042 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest-ever daily increase since the pandemic began.

This is the capital's second consecutive day of a record increase, topping Wednesday's figure of 4,058 new cases.

At least 358 cases have been linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, which is in its 13th day of official competition.

The Tokyo metropolitan area is currently under a state of emergency, in effect until August 31.

2 hr 43 min ago

Nelly Korda narrowly misses out on golf history, storms into four-shot lead

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Nelly Korda of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the women's golf event on Thursday.
Nelly Korda of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the women's golf event on Thursday. Andy Wong/AP

World No.1 golfer Nelly Korda shot a blistering 9-under-par 62 in the second round to lead the women’s golf tournament by four shots on Thursday, narrowly missing out on a historic single-round score of 59.

The reigning Women's PGA champion carded nine birdies and an eagle through 17 holes.

A birdie on the 18th and final hole would have seen Korda tie Annika Sorenstam’s record round of 59, which the Swede posted 20 years ago in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 23-year-old, though, missed her fairway shot and paid a visit to the bunker before ending her round with a double bogey six.

“It was definitely one of the best (rounds), yes, but golf humbles you -- I got a nice little double (bogey) on 18,” Korda said in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.

“When people ask me if I prepare more or put more meaning to majors or Olympics or whatever, I say 'no' because I go into any type of event with the same demeanor and the same goal,” added Korda.

She leads the competition on 13-under-par, four ahead of Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen and India’s Aditi Ashok.

The 60 players in the women’s golf tournament have been warned by officials that the competition could be reduced from 72 to 54 holes due to the weather forecast.

A developing tropical system near Okinawa, Japan, is likely to impact the Games over the weekend.

“I'm going to have the mindset that it's going to be a 72-hole golf tournament and whatever happens, happens,” said Korda.

3 hr 11 min ago

Hugues Fabrice Zango ready for "great party" in Burkina Faso after winning country's first ever Olympic medal

Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango competes in the triple jump final on Thursday, August 5.
Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango competes in the triple jump final on Thursday, August 5. Matsuo K/AFLO/Shutterstock

Hugues Fabrice Zango made history on Thursday by clinching Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal -- and his success came on the same day the country celebrates its independence day, no less.

His distance of 17.47 meters was enough to secure bronze in the men's triple jump, behind Portgual's Pedro Pichardo in gold and China's Zhu Yaming in silver.

"I'm pretty happy for Burkina Faso because today is the independence day of my country, and I got the first medal for my country," he said.

"This is really good and it's historic for me and for my country.

"It's not the medal I wanted, but it's good for Burkina Faso and it's historic. Burkina Faso is really happy. Everybody is happy.

"I think they will throw a great party when I go back."

Despite making history for his country, Zango wasn't entirely pleased with the result.

The 28-year-old had been in brilliant form coming into the Games -- setting the indoor world record earlier this year -- and had his eyes set on the top prize.

"I'm a bit sad because the performance wasn't there," he said. "I gave all I could give in this competition but I wasn't able to produce my best performance.

"This is the sad side of the competition but I'm more happy than sad for this medal. I don't know what happened at these Olympics because I didn't feel pressure.

"All this season I was able to produce good performances and for the Olympics, I fall, so this is why I'm a bit sad.

"It's a lesson so I'll take time to analyze what happened and try to fix some things for the next challenge."

3 hr 40 min ago

China's Quan Hongchan competes in the women's 10 meter platform final on August 5.
4 hr ago

110 meters hurdles champion Hansle Parchment had to change his "style" to beat favorite Grant Holloway

From CNN's Matias Grez

America's Grant Holloway, left, and Jamaica's Hansle Parchment after the 110 meters hurdles final on Thursday, August 5.
America’s Grant Holloway, left, and Jamaica's Hansle Parchment after the 110 meters hurdles final on Thursday, August 5. (Matthias Hangst/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

America's Grant Holloway had looked completely dominant in the 110 meters hurdles heats and cemented his place as the favorite to take gold in the event with a couple of blistering runs.

In the final, however, Jamaican Hansle Parchment stunned Holloway to claim the Olympic title by just 0.05 seconds.

After the race, the newly-crowned Olympic champion said he'd been keeping an eye on his opponent and knew he needed to make some adjustments to stand any chance of winning.

“It was an amazing race," Parchment said. "I was watching Grant from the first round -- and at home as well during the season -- and I had to make some changes to my style, I knew I had to be closer to him from the start if I wanted to do better than him.”

At just 23, Holloway is eight years Parchment's junior and suggested that nerves on the big occasion may have got the better of him.

"The anxiousness got the better of me maybe, I was a bit sloppy and he had an amazing race plan."

He added:

“Hat goes off to Hansle Parchment for an amazing race," he said. I was watching him in 2017 in high school.
"We have run each round together he had a taste of how I was going to put down my performance."
4 hr 14 min ago

Indian men's hockey team dedicates its bronze to doctors and Covid-19 frontline warriors

Members of India's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Germany on Thursday, August 5.
Members of India’s hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against Germany on Thursday, August 5. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

India's men's hockey team -- the most successful in the history of the Olympics with eight gold medals -- is dedicating its bronze medal to the doctors and frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic, team captain Manpreet Singh said.

Several players in the team acknowledged the tough times they have been through as they trained in the southern city of Bangalore away from their families.

“For the past two years, we have helped each other a lot and we’ve put all of our trust in each other, and we’ve had to work really hard," Mandeep Singh said.

"We’ve stayed away from our families because of Covid, we’ve stayed in a camp in Bangalore, but we had an aim and we’ve fulfilled that aim today.”

With Thursday's historic win, the team ended a 41-year winless run stretching back to Moscow 1980, when they won the last of their golds.

Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh called this victory "a rebirth."

This gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters," he said. "Now, we are giving a reason for them to pick up hockey, play the game and make the country more proud than this.”
5 hr 12 min ago

Japan is asking bars and restaurants not to serve alcohol during the Olympics

From CNN's Blake Essig in Tokyo

Shunsuke Shirakawa closed his bar the first three times the government asked.

When the authorities again requested that Tokyo's restaurant and pub owners shut down during a fourth state of emergency due to the pandemic, Shirakawa refused. He said he questioned why he must sacrifice his livelihood as the government welcomed thousands of visitors for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I don't think it's fair," Shirakawa said. "I opened my bar to protect my life."

However, with cases in Tokyo and the rest of the country skyrocketing, public health experts and doctors are worried that once the Games end, coronavirus cases could overwhelm Japan's health care infrastructure.

Watch:

5 hr 22 min ago

Meet the Tokyo super fan cheering for Olympians

From journalists Aline Sauvegrain Tanabe and Hanako Sasaki in Tokyo

The fan cheers for athletes every morning near the Olympic Village in Tokyo.
The fan cheers for athletes every morning near the Olympic Village in Tokyo. Hanako Sasaki for CNN

The thousands of athletes competing in Tokyo at the Olympics may not have family and friends there to cheer them along, but they do have a dedicated 57-year-old Japanese man's support.

Every morning since the eve of the Games, the office worker gets up, goes to a street corner near the Olympic Village and holds a sign that says: “Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!! So believe in yourself!"

Then, he goes to work.

The man, who declined to give his name, told CNN he decided to cheer on all the athletes because he thought the media coverage of the Games that he saw was too focused on the winners.

"Only few athletes can win the medals," he said. "I just want everyone to relax and do their best."

The man said he's gone out every morning in the hopes of motivating competitors from around the world.

"Some athletes react to my placard with a thumbs-up. I feel connected to them and it makes me really happy," he said.

The man said he thought media coverage of the Games was too focused on the winners.
The man said he thought media coverage of the Games was too focused on the winners. Aline Sauvegrain Tanabe for CNN