Germany’s cycling director suspended by UCI over racist remarks made at Tokyo 2020 Games

Patrick Moster is pictured at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, in October 2017. Maurizio Gambarini/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Germany’s cycling director Patrick Moster has been suspended until the end of the year over reported racist remarks he made during the men’s individual time trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to world governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

On July 28, Moster was heard shouting at his rider Nikias Arndt: "Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on,” Reuters reported.

The following day, the UCI had decided to provisionally suspend Moster as his remarks were “discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency.”

The UCI released another statement Friday, saying Moster has acknowledged his remarks and agreed with the suspension, during which he is banned from participating in any competition authorized by the UCI, a Continental Confederation or a member National Federation, until December 31.

Germany's cycling federation has removed him from international competitions for an indefinite period.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling," the UCI's statement read Friday.