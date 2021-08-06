World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal, Ben Morse, Ben Church and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:20 a.m. ET, August 6, 2021
1 hr 57 min ago

Germany’s cycling director suspended by UCI over racist remarks made at Tokyo 2020 Games

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

Patrick Moster is pictured at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, in October 2017.
Patrick Moster is pictured at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, in October 2017.  Maurizio Gambarini/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Germany’s cycling director Patrick Moster has been suspended until the end of the year over reported racist remarks he made during the men’s individual time trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to world governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

On July 28, Moster was heard shouting at his rider Nikias Arndt: "Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on,” Reuters reported.

The following day, the UCI had decided to provisionally suspend Moster as his remarks were “discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency.”

The UCI released another statement Friday, saying Moster has acknowledged his remarks and agreed with the suspension, during which he is banned from participating in any competition authorized by the UCI, a Continental Confederation or a member National Federation, until December 31.

Germany's cycling federation has removed him from international competitions for an indefinite period.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling," the UCI's statement read Friday.

2 hr 11 min ago

Belarus National Olympic Committee says coaches stripped of IOC accreditation will return to Minsk

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Anna Chernova

Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya addresses a press conference on August 5, in Warsaw, Poland.
Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya addresses a press conference on August 5, in Warsaw, Poland. Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images

Two members of the Belarusian athletics team who tried to forcibly send sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya home on Monday will return to Minsk, the Belarus National Olympic Committee said Friday. 

Timanovskaya was due to compete in the women's 200 meters on Monday but defected to Poland after alleging that representatives of the Belarus national team tried to send her back home against her will.

Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak had their Tokyo 2020 accreditations removed on Friday and were asked to leave the Olympic Village, following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) disciplinary hearing on the incident. 

“In the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes from Belarus who are still in Tokyo and as a provisional measure, the IOC canceled and removed last night the accreditations of the two coaches,” the IOC said in a tweet on Friday.

Responding to the IOC decision, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus said the two coaches would soon return home to Minsk, where they “reserve the right to appeal this decision.”

“At the moment, the investigation is still in process ... in the near future the coaches will return to Minsk. However, they reserve the right to appeal this decision,” the NOC statement said. 

“We are ... in close cooperation with the IOC to clarify all the circumstances of this decision. The NOC of Belarus fully defends and will continue to defend the interests of all Belarusian athletes and coaches from any forms of discrimination,” it continued. 

2 hr 49 min ago

Crashes galore in women's Madison race as Team Great Britain wins impressive gold

From CNN's Ben Morse

Italy's Elisa Balsamo, right, reacts after a crash in the women's track cycling Madison final on August 6.
Italy's Elisa Balsamo, right, reacts after a crash in the women's track cycling Madison final on August 6. Odd Andersen/AFP /Getty Images

Keeping up with the action in the women's Madison cycling race in the Izu Velodrome was a tough task for viewers. The handovers and the sheer number of cyclists on the track over the 120 laps made for gripping viewing.

With huge groups of riders converging at points, it inevitably led to some big crashes between riders.

Ireland's Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley were a victim of one of the races' crashes, failing to finish after a coming together with a rider from Italy.

An even bigger crash took place just a few laps later, taking down a rider from Belgium, Poland, Hong Kong and the Netherlands. The Netherlands received a warning for an ill-adjudged handover.

But there was still one more crash to come -- a changeover between the Belgians went wrong and it ended up with an Australian rider sent sprawling.

Amid all the chaos, Team Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald were able to dominate and claim an impressive gold.

The pair finished on 78 points, while Denmark finished in the silver medal position on 35 points. It was a bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee with 26 points.

As a result, Kenny became the first British woman to win five Olympic gold medals.

2 hr 49 min ago

12-year-old Olympian Kokona Hiraki wants more people to try skateboarding

From CNN's Amanda Sealy and Selina Wang

Kokona Hiraki of Team Japan competes during the first run of the women's skateboarding park finals on August 4.
Kokona Hiraki of Team Japan competes during the first run of the women's skateboarding park finals on August 4. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As one of the youngest medalists in Olympic history, 12-year-old Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki took the silver medal in a sport she started when she was just five.

Competing at the Games, Hiraki said she didn’t feel the pressure during competition.

“I wasn't nervous at all and enjoyed the Olympics,” she told CNN’s Selina Wang. “It’s fun just to ride on a skateboard.”

Standing side-by-side on the podium with bronze medalist Sky Brown and gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi, Hiraki said she just wanted that moment to encourage people to try the sport she loves.

“Skateboarding is something difficult but enjoyable. I want people to try it,” she said.

As for what she wants to do next, she says she first wants to see her grandparents, but then she’s got bigger ambitions.

“I want to be the coolest skater in the world. Also, I want to participate in the Paris Olympics.”

3 hr 58 min ago

Julio La Cruz continues Cuba's boxing dominance at Tokyo 2020

From CNN's Matias Grez

Cuba's Julio La Cruz reacts after beating Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the men's heavyweight final on Friday.
Cuba's Julio La Cruz reacts after beating Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the men's heavyweight final on Friday. Themba Hadebe/AP

Julio La Cruz defeated the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the men's heavyweight final on Friday to cement Cuba's boxing dominance at Tokyo 2020.

La Cruz put in a commanding performance to beat the reigning world champion on a unanimous 5-0 decision to earn Cuba's third boxing gold medal -- and fourth overall -- of these Games.

Cuba now leads the Tokyo boxing medal table ahead of the ROC, which has six medals overall but just one gold.

“There was a lot of attention on the fight as [Gadzhimagomedov] is the current world champion, but my team and trainers gave me a lot of confidence that I could win the fight, and they were right," La Cruz told reporters.

They said that I had to believe in myself.”

“I’ve got two (Olympic) Games gold medals now, but Paris (2024) is only three years away. I’ll go the next Olympics and try to win a third gold medal for my country,” he added.

Cuba has one more chance to add another gold medal to its tally when Andy Cruz takes on American boxer Keyshawn Davis in the men's light category final on Sunday.

4 hr 4 min ago

Tokyo reports another 4,500 Covid-19 cases

From Arthur Syin in Tokyo 

People cross a street in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Friday.
People cross a street in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Friday. Kantaro Komiya/AP

Tokyo reported 4,515 Covid-19 cases on Friday, following a record day of more than 5,000 cases on Thursday, which was its highest-ever daily increase since the pandemic began.

Japan reported 15,249 cases nationwide on Thursday.

Nearly 41.5 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, roughly 32% of Japan's population, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, at least 387 cases have been linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, and in a press conference on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he did not believe the Olympics was the cause of the rise in infections.

“The flow of people in Tokyo’s downtown has not increased compared to the time before the opening of the Olympics," Suga said. "I don’t think Olympics has led to the increase of infection."

Tokyo metropolitan area is currently under a state of emergency, in effect until August 31.

4 hr 27 min ago

Germany’s Lea Friedrich sets new Olympic record in women’s sprint

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich reacts after setting a new Olympic Record in the women's track cycling sprint qualifying event on August 6.
Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich reacts after setting a new Olympic Record in the women's track cycling sprint qualifying event on August 6. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Germany’s Lea Friedrich was the top qualifier in the women’s sprint cycling competition on Friday -- setting a new Olympic record in the process.

The 21-year-old, who has already won silver at the Games as part of the women’s team sprint, set a blistering time of 10.310 seconds.

Kelsey Mitchell of Canada and Friedrich’s compatriot Emma Hinze completed the top three qualifiers.

The top 24 riders secured places in the round of 32.

5 hr 17 min ago

USA’s Nelly Korda leads after 3 rounds of women's golf tournament

From CNN's Jill Martin and Ben Morse

American golfer Nelly Korda plays her shot on August 6.
American golfer Nelly Korda plays her shot on August 6. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

American Nelly Korda, ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s golf, will enter the final round of the women's golf tournament at the Olympics with a three-shot lead at 15-under par.

Korda, after shooting a 9-under-par 62 in Thursday’s second round, shot a 2-under 69 on Friday.

The 23-year-old won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major title back in June.

India’s Aditi Ashok is in second at 12-under after shooting a 3-under 68 in round three. There’s a four-way tie for third place at 10-under par with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Australia’s Hannah Green, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Mone Inami of Japan.

Korda, who says she is proud of the "fight" she's displayed over the first 54-holes at Tokyo's Kasumigaseki Country Club, admitted she has found herself at times dreaming of winning that gold medal.

"Oh yeah, yeah. I feel like everyone does it, for sure," she told reporters after her third round.

"That is when you take a step back and (tell yourself): 'You know, there's still 18 holes, there's still a lot that can happen.' I mean, today, I wasn't hitting it well, and just because I was making these par putts (she maintained a lead), but tomorrow could be different."

She added: 

"I try to remind myself, even though I think about it, I quickly shake my head and I'm like, 'no, no, we are not there yet, we still have a long way to go'." 

The final round has been moved up to start at 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday due to inclement weather -- an hour earlier than it was previously scheduled.

5 hr 18 min ago

IOC says 90 percent of Japanese people have watched parts of the Olympic Games

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said nine out of 10 people have tuned in to watch parts of Tokyo 2020 in the host country. 

"Overall, I would also like to thank very much of the people of Tokyo and Japan," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a press conference Friday. 

Bach thanked the Japanese and Tokyo governments, Tokyo 2020, and Japanese athletes for the "success of the Olympic Games."

"This, we can conclude from how the Japanese people are supporting and embracing these Olympic Games and there again, this is not a feeling ... because as of today, nine out of 10 Japanese people have watched at least parts of the Olympics Games to date," Bach said.