Kenya's Jepchirchir and Kosgei take home gold and silver in women's marathon

Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir has won gold in the women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 2:27:20. Countrywoman Brigid Kosgei earned the silver medal.
Kenya increased its Tokyo haul to eight total medals, with Jepchirchir winning the nation’s third gold.
"It feels good. I’m so, so happy because we win as Kenya. First and second. I thank my God so much. I’m happy for my family. I’m happy for my country, Kenya," Jepchirchir said following her win.
American Molly Seidel secured a surprise third place finish to claim the bronze medal, finishing less than 30 seconds behind Jepchirchir. Seidel, who television commentators said was running just her third marathon ever, secured the United States’ 99th medal of these Olympics. Seidel’s first-ever marathon came at the US Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta in 2020.
The start of the race had been moved forward one hour out of concern for the athletes’ safety due to forecasted high temperatures in Sapporo.