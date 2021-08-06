Allyson Felix is now the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the bronze medal in the 400m on August 6. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

With a bronze medal win in the 400 meter race, Allyson Felix has become the most decorated female track and field Olympian.

Felix has 10 medals across 5 Olympic games, matching Carl Lewis' US record.

She ran a 49.46, her second-fastest time ever. That was 0.05 seconds faster than the time she ran to win silver in Rio 2016.

The road to Tokyo has not been easy. Felix is an Olympic veteran used to pristine training conditions, but the last year has been very different. She trained on empty soccer fields and beaches.

Felix’s two-year-old daughter Camryn has also made a few appearances on the track as the Olympian has juggled motherhood and training.

“Having a young daughter at home, that’s a whole new world,” she told CNN previously. “It’s given me a different motivation.”