Allyson Felix is now the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history
With a bronze medal win in the 400 meter race, Allyson Felix has become the most decorated female track and field Olympian.
Felix has 10 medals across 5 Olympic games, matching Carl Lewis' US record.
She ran a 49.46, her second-fastest time ever. That was 0.05 seconds faster than the time she ran to win silver in Rio 2016.
The road to Tokyo has not been easy. Felix is an Olympic veteran used to pristine training conditions, but the last year has been very different. She trained on empty soccer fields and beaches.
Felix’s two-year-old daughter Camryn has also made a few appearances on the track as the Olympian has juggled motherhood and training.
“Having a young daughter at home, that’s a whole new world,” she told CNN previously. “It’s given me a different motivation.”
40 min ago
Faith Kipyegon retains women's 1,500 meters title with Olympic record run
By CNN's Ben Morse in London
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya retained her women's 1,500 meters Olympic title with a blistering Olympic record run on Friday.
The Kenyan runner finished with a time of 3:53.11, a wide margin ahead of Team GB's Laura Muir in second.
Sifan Hassan took bronze for the Netherlands.
Kipyegon, who won gold in the 1500m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also won gold in the event at the 2017 World Championships.
Hassan won the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Games, making her the first Dutchwoman with an Olympic medal in a long-distance event.
59 min ago
World record holder Joshua Cheptegei wins 5,000 meter gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei came from behind to win gold in the men’s 5,000 meter on Friday.
The world record holder became the first ever athlete to win the race having finished runner up in the 10,000 meter event.
The 24-year-old secured the silver medal position in the 10,000 meter event last Friday, finishing runner up to Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega.
Great Britain’s Mo Farah had been the defending champion in both the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter events but failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed captured the silver medal with American Paul Chelimo snatched bronze ahead of Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli.
58 min ago
Shaunae Miller-Uibo retains gold in women's 400m as Allyson Felix gets 10th Olympic medal
By CNN's Ben Morse in London
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bermuda retained the women's 400 meter title in impressive fashion, as Team USA's Allyson Felix won bronze -- the 10th Olympic medal of her career.
With those ten medals, Felix passes Jamaican Merlene Ottey-Page for the most career Olympic medals by a female track athlete.
Silver went to Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic.
Coming into the final, the starting eight were as impressive as we've seen, with Felix -- an Olympic legend -- and reigning champion Miller-Uibo headlining the group.
After an even first 200 meters, Miller-Uibo turned on the style.
An extremely strong back half of the race propelled her far in front of Paulino in second, allowing her to cruise over the line with a time of 48.36.
Paulino set a national record of 49.20, while Felix finished with a time of 49.46.
1 hr 7 min ago
Greece pulls off major upset over Hungary to make first-ever water polo final
By CNN's Homero De la Fuente in Atlanta
It was a battle of David vs. Goliath as underdog Greece did the unlikely and beat nine-time gold-medal winner Hungary in the semifinal match of the men's water polo.
The Greeks, who are ranked second in the world, came into the match with four wins and one draw so far at the Olympics, with one of those coming against Hungary in the Group A preliminary matches.
Hungary, who won three-straight medals between 2000 and 2008, had a chance for revenge but never led in the semifinal, eventually losing 6-9.
Greece are now guaranteed their first-ever medal in water polo. It faces Serbia in the gold medal match on Sunday.
"History has been written,” said Greece's Konstantinos Genidounias. "The only thing that remains to be seen is if it's going to be in gold letters or silver letters.”
1 hr 20 min ago
Japan's Ryo Kiyuna becomes first gold medalist in the men's kata event
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
Japan's Ryo Kiyuna etched his name into Olympic history on Friday, becoming the first gold medalist in the men's kata event.
Three-time world champion Kiyuna beat Spaniard Damian Quintero in the final, finishing first with a score of 28.72 to Quintero's 27.66 at the Nippon Budokan.
It was a rematch of the men’s gold medal kata event at the 2018 world championships in Madrid -- which the Japanese also won.
Karate is making its debut at the Summer Games in Tokyo this year.
Kiyuna is the only karateka to have won a men's kata medal in each of the past four world championships.
He was in an appreciative mood after becoming the sport's first Olympic gold medalist.
"I appreciate standing on this stage at the Olympics," he told reporters after.
"There are so many people who have been working so hard with Covid-19, and I appreciate that I can stand here even in this situation."
Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu and Team USA's Ariel Torres won bronze medals.
1 hr 36 min ago
The Netherlands powers to fourth Olympic women’s hockey gold with victory over Argentina
From CNN's Aleks Klosok in London
The Netherlands became the first country to win four Olympic titles in the women’s hockey event after a dominant 3-1 victory over Argentina in Friday’s final.
The world No.1 team, who were denied a third successive gold medal by Great Britain at Rio 2016, scored three goals in the space of six minutes in the second quarter before Argentina pulled a goal back.
The score remained at 3-1 in the third and fourth quarters before the Dutch players burst into celebration at the final whistle.
Friday’s gold medal for the Netherlands extends a remarkable streak with the team now finishing on the podium at each of its past 25 major tournaments -- Olympic Games, World Cups and European championships.
The last time they failed to do so was a sixth-place finish at the 1994 World Cup.
Argentina claimed silver -- their fifth Olympic medal in women's hockey -- adding to its silvers won at Sydney 2000 and London 2012, and bronze medals won at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.
Earlier on Friday, Great Britain defeated India 4-3 to win the bronze medal.
2 hr 25 min ago
Women’s marathon to start one hour earlier than planned due to high temperatures
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
The women’s Olympic marathon race will start one hour earlier than initially planned due to “expected high temperatures,” Tokyo 2020 organizers announced on Friday.
The event in Sapporo will now begin at 6 a.m. (local time) on Saturday.
“Athletes’ health and well-being are the organizers’ top priorities. Having taken advice from World Athletics' medical team and reviewed all other considerations, World Athletics (WA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee had a series of discussions today and confirmed the schedule change,” a Tokyo 2020 statement read.
“All team officials will be asked to inform their athletes of the conditions so they are able to pace themselves during the race,” the statement concluded.
The men’s marathon race is currently scheduled to start at 7 a.m. (local) on Sunday.
1 hr 48 min ago
Early modern pentathlon leader reduced to tears after disqualification as horse refuses to cooperate
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
Annika Schleu's horse was definitely not a 'Saint Boy.'
It all started so well for the German athlete.
After the opening two rounds of the modern pentathlon -- the 200m freestyle swimming and fencing -- the 31-year-old led the standings and had strong hopes of a medal.
However, her hopes were extinguished during the riding event as her horse, Saint Boy, refused to cooperate with her wishes.
Horses are assigned to athletes in a draw in modern pentathlon.
Despite her attempts to get him to try to jump, the horse was having none of it, with Schleu reduced to tears on the back of Saint Boy.
“I talked to the (owner of her horse) and she said just gallop in and let him go," Schleu said afterwards. "I tried but he did not want to go. I just started crying.
“I did not expect to make him go and that was the reason I was crying.
"I felt the horse lacked confidence. But I tried my best.”
It resulted in elimination for the German with just the laser run -- the staggered-start race-to-the-finish event that combines laser shooting and running -- to go.
And despite starting the final event fifth, 15 seconds behind leader Uliana Batashova, Team GB's Kate French claimed a brilliant gold, finishing over 15 seconds clear of second-placed Laura Asadauskaitė of Lithuania.
French was accurate with her shooting and quick with her running to take the first gold medal of her career, setting a new overall Olympic record of 1,385 points along the way.