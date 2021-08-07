World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By John Sinnott, Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 7:21 a.m. ET, August 7, 2021
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 28 min ago

Chinese divers win gold and silver in men’s 10m platform as Tom Daley takes bronze

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Cao Yuan competes in the 10 meter platform final.
Cao Yuan competes in the 10 meter platform final. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

China’s Cao Yuan won gold in the men’s 10-meter platform diving, securing victory with a total score of 582.35.

The Chinese diver is now the first athlete to win Olympic gold medals in three different diving events -- he previously won the 10m synchronized in London 2012 and 3-meter springboard in Rio 2016.

Cao narrowly edged fellow Chinese diver Yang Jian, who took silver with a score of 580.40. China now holds the most Olympic medals in this event.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley, who took gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform earlier in these Games, earned bronze with a score of 548.25.

Daley becomes the first British athlete to win at least four Olympic medals in diving and the second British athlete to win multiple medals in diving at a single Olympics.

China now has 84 medals -- including 38 golds -- at the Tokyo Games.

3 hr 42 min ago

Pervasive language keeps sexism in Olympic sport at play

From CNN's Kara Fox

There may well be a record number of female athletes participating at Tokyo 2020 but gender inequality still very much exists at the Games.

Academics studying the intersection of gender and sport highlight the fact that commentators continue to use the word "girls" to describe elite female athletes, regardless of their age, while they would rarely refer to male athletes as "boys."

Janet Fink, an expert in the marketing of female athletes and women's sport, believes such language has an impact on how people perceive female athletes, but that it is unclear how that language impacts how female athletes view themselves.

"I mean, if you just flipped it, and you thought about a commentator talking about (a male athlete as a) boy ... it's comical," Fink told CNN.

Such issues highlighted at the Olympics are seen throughout the majority of sports reporting and there are now calls to flip the narrative.

Read more about it HERE.

4 hr 21 min ago

Norwegian duo delight in "unreal" gold medal

From CNN's George Ramsay

Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol, left, and teammate Christian Sørum celebrate winning a beach volleyball gold medal on Saturday.
Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol, left, and teammate Christian Sørum celebrate winning a beach volleyball gold medal on Saturday. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Norwegian duo Anders Mol and Christian Sørum won the country's first medal in men's beach volleyball on Saturday, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee's Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 21-17, 21-18 to win gold.

The win gives Norway its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and its sixth medal overall.

“It feels unreal, we have been working so hard for so long and this has been our dream for so many years," said Mol.

"To be the youngest Olympic champions (in beach volleyball), this is really a dream come true. I don’t think we’ve realised what we have done, right now it's surreal.”

Sørum is 25, while Mol turned 24 in July.

"Three years ago, I took a screenshot of the Olympic Gold medal from Rio and I have put it on my phone and watched that medal every day since," aded Sørum.

"To stand here with a gold medal, to get it with Anders and the team, it’s just amazing.”

The No. 1 ranked men's team in the world, Mol and Sørum spoke to CNN ahead of the Olympics about their rise through the ranks. You can read more from them here.

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan took home bronze, winning the country's first Olympic medal in the event.

4 hr 40 min ago

The Tokyo Games has shown how to keep the pandemic at bay, an Olympics health adviser says

From Jake Kwon in Seoul, South Korea

The Olympics in Tokyo demonstrate how the Covid-19 pandemic can be managed, says a medical adviser to the Games' organizers.

The former director of Global Health for Public Health England, Dr. Brian McCloskey said he feels that organizers' efforts to keep the event safe were "very successful."

“We have shown that it’s possible to keep the pandemic at bay and that is a very important lesson from Tokyo to the rest of the world," said McCloskey, who chairs an independent expert panel advising Olympic organizers on Covid-19 countermeasures, at a briefing in Tokyo on Saturday.

McCloskey said the data gathered in the past few weeks will be shared so other organizations and governments can learn from what took place in Tokyo.

Concerns still abound

Though the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have, by and large, gone about as well as could be hoped for a major sporting competition held in the middle of a pandemic, the situation throughout the Japanese capital is getting worse, with new cases surging to record levels and doctors warning of a medical system that risks being overwhelmed.

Olympic organizers and Japan's leaders, including Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, have previously said they do not believe the Olympics have contributed to the surge in cases.

However some medical professionals and public health experts disagree. They see people gathering outside venues like Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and worry that a corresponding, post-Games spike in Covid-19 cases is coming.

4 hr 21 min ago

Australia has reprimanded some field hockey players for leaving the Olympic Village to buy beer

Ian Chesterman, chef de mission of the Australian Olympic committee, speaks to the media on August 2.
Ian Chesterman, chef de mission of the Australian Olympic committee, speaks to the media on August 2. (James Chance/Getty Images)

Five members of Australia's field hockey team have been punished for leaving the Olympic Village early Thursday to buy beer, a violation of the strict protocols put in place to prevent Covid-19 from infecting athletes and other people involved with the Games.

Ian Chesterman, the chef de mission for Australia's Olympic delegation, told reporters a group of three athletes left the village at 3 a.m. in search of beer and went to a local convenience store. They were out of the village for about 20 minutes, he said.

Another group left at 6 a.m. but returned without purchasing anything.

"We have reprimanded them. We have isolated them in their rooms and I think they're going home," Chesterman said. "They know that they have let their own teammates down, we're here talking about this and I think from our point of view there will be no further action taken."

The field hockey players are not the first Australian representatives to make headlines for bad behavior during the Games. Other Olympians were criticized for "excessive alcohol consumption" and "loud and disruptive" behavior on their flight home.

5 hr 36 min ago

Mone Inami takes silver after winning women's golf playoff with Lydia Ko

Japan's Mone Inami plays her shot from the sixth tee during the women's golf final round on Saturday.
Japan's Mone Inami plays her shot from the sixth tee during the women's golf final round on Saturday. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Japan’s Mone Inami has won the silver medal in women's golf after beating New Zealand's Lydia Ko in a one-hole playoff.

Both Inami and Ko had finished the tournament 16-under, one shot behind gold medal winner Nelly Korda.

Inami's silver gives the Olympics host its 52nd medal of the Tokyo Games. Japan has had its most successful Summer Games ever this year, winning a record 24 gold medals.

5 hr 59 min ago

JaVale McGee is now an Olympic gold medalist, just like his mom

JaVale McGee dunks in Team USA's Olympic semifinal match against Australia on August 5.
JaVale McGee dunks in Team USA's Olympic semifinal match against Australia on August 5. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It's all gold for the McGee family.

With Team USA's men's basketball victory against France in Saturday's final, backup center JaVale McGee will now, just like his mother Pamela, have a gold medal on his resume.

Pamela McGee won gold at the 1984 Olympics. She was a college basketball star at USC and later played professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here's what JaVale said about the family's success after the win:

“It’s an amazing feeling man. I got a gold medal, my mother’s got a gold medal. You can’t really explain it, just knowing you’re the best in the world," McGee said after Team USA's victory.
“If that don’t add to the resume, I don’t know what will. It’s a family resume. That’s what it’s all about, in the end, is family.”
6 hr 21 min ago

American golfer Nelly Korda wins gold

From CNN's Jill Martin

Nelly Korda watches her tee shot during the women's golf final round on August 7.
Nelly Korda watches her tee shot during the women's golf final round on August 7. (Andy Wong/AP)

Nelly Korda is an Olympic champion.

The world's top-ranked female golfer took home the gold medal in the Olympic women's competition, winning Team USA its 33rd gold medal.

Korda, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major title in June, finished 17-under for the tournament.

Both golds in golfing were won by Americans. Xander Schauffele won the men's gold earlier in Tokyo.

Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko both finished 16-under. They will go to a playoff to determine who wins silver and bronze.

6 hr 48 min ago

Team USA wins gold in men's basketball for the fourth Olympics in a row and the 100th American medal in Tokyo

From CNN's Jill Martin

United States' Kevin Durant and France's Moustapha Fall battle in the men's basketball final on August 7.
United States' Kevin Durant and France's Moustapha Fall battle in the men's basketball final on August 7. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Team USA avenged its early Olympic loss to France by beating the French men's basketball team for the gold medal on Saturday and the 100th American medal of Tokyo 2020.

Kevin Durant of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets led the way for the US, scoring 29 points. This is his third Olympic gold medal, tying him with American Carmelo Anthony for the record in the men’s tournament. The Americans have now won men's basketball gold in every Olympics since Beijing 2008.

The US men’s basketball team lost once during these Olympics, against France in the Americans’ first pool game. Team USA didn’t lose again.

The US men's team has clinched a medal in every Olympic basketball tournament it has competed: 16 golds, one silver and one bronze. 

France has now won three Olympic silver medals in men's basketball, having also lost to the US in the 1948 and 2000 finals.

The bronze medal game between Slovenia and Australia will be played later Saturday.