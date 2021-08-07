Chinese divers win gold and silver in men’s 10m platform as Tom Daley takes bronze

Cao Yuan competes in the 10 meter platform final. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

China’s Cao Yuan won gold in the men’s 10-meter platform diving, securing victory with a total score of 582.35.

The Chinese diver is now the first athlete to win Olympic gold medals in three different diving events -- he previously won the 10m synchronized in London 2012 and 3-meter springboard in Rio 2016.

Cao narrowly edged fellow Chinese diver Yang Jian, who took silver with a score of 580.40. China now holds the most Olympic medals in this event.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley, who took gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform earlier in these Games, earned bronze with a score of 548.25.

Daley becomes the first British athlete to win at least four Olympic medals in diving and the second British athlete to win multiple medals in diving at a single Olympics.

China now has 84 medals -- including 38 golds -- at the Tokyo Games.