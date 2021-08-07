Allyson Felix becomes most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
Team USA's Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold, becoming the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history, after the United States won gold in the women’s 400m sprint relay Saturday.
Poland claimed the silver medal as Jamaica took bronze.
Clarification: This post has been updated to reflect that Felix is the most decorated US track and field athlete.
22 min ago
Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for hitting horse
From CNN's Gawon Bae, Hannah Ritchie and Ben Church
Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner has been disqualified from Tokyo 2020 for hitting a horse, the Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM) said in a statement on Saturday.
The incident occurred as Raisner was trying to assist German modern pentathlete Annika Schleu on Friday, ahead of her show jumping round in the women's event.
Schleu was seen visibly struggling to control Saint Boy, the horse she had been randomly assigned to jump with.
Athletes only have 20 minutes to bond with their horse before competing.
Raisner could be heard on TV telling Schleu to hit the horse to get Saint Boy to behave. Raisner was then seen hitting the horse once above his back leg.
"The UIPM Executive Board has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the UIPM said.
"The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women's Modern Pentathlon competition."
ROC's Svetlana Romashina captures seventh career gold medal after artistic swimming team win
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Svetlana Romashina claime her seventh Olympic gold medal after the Russian Olympic Committee won the women's artistic swimming team free routine with a total score of 196.0979 points.
The 31-year-old becomes the seventh woman to win at least seven gold medals in a summer sport at the Olympic Games.
Romashina is also the fourth athlete to win at least seven Olympic gold medals without ever claiming silver or bronze, after track and field athletes Usain Bolt of Jamaica (eight) and the USA's Ray Ewry (eight) and swimmer Caeleb Dressel (seven).
China finished with 193.5310 to take silver and Ukraine had 190.3018 to claim bronze.
4 min ago
Tokyo reports more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases
From Arthur Syin in Tokyo and Hannah Ritchie in London
Tokyo reported 4,566 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
It’s the fourth day in a row that Tokyo has reported over 4,000 new daily infections.
The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Japan surpassed the 1 million mark on Friday, with cases now totaling 1,002,287.
Tokyo 2020 reported 22 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Olympic Games Saturday, increasing the total number of cases from the Games up to 409 since July 1.
The Tokyo metropolitan area is currently under a state of emergency, which will stay in place until August 31.
1 min ago
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes gold in men's 1500m, setting a new Olympic record
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the gold medal in the men’s 1500m on Saturday, setting Olympic and European records with a time of 3.28.32.
Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya won silver and Josh Kerr of Great Britain took home bronze.
Ingebrigtsen’s victory marks the first time a European has won gold in the event since Spain’s Fermin Cacho in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Cheruiyot had been leading the race and was the pace setter for most of the event, with Ingebrigtsen trailing close behind.
The 20-year-old Norwegian overtook Cheruiyot during the final lap to claim gold and set the new Olympic record.
1 hr 29 min ago
These are the Olympic events you won't want to miss today
From CNN's Alyssa Kraus
Medals will be awarded in basketball, football and more on Saturday.
Here are some events to check out. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time.
Basketball: The final games in both men's and women's basketball will be held on Saturday. The gold medal match for women's basketball is at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you're interested in the men's gold medal match, the US men's team's game will be replayed on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. after originally airing on Friday.
Rhythmic Gymnastics: At 10 p.m. ET, eight countries — each with five gymnasts — will compete in the group all-around final.
Football: The final football match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics started Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. In the men's gold medal match, Brazil and Spain face off from International Stadium Yokohama.
Track and Field: The final events in track and field will be held throughout the day on Saturday. Medals will be awarded in the men's and women's 4x400m relays, women's high jump, men's 1500m, women's 10,000m and men's javelin. Medals are set to be awarded at the men's marathon at 6 p.m. ET.
Volleyball: Several key matches in both men's and women's volleyball are taking place on Saturday. The men's gold medal match starts at 8:15 a.m. ET. The women's bronze medal match will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, with the women's gold medal match being held the following day.
Sifan Hassan wins second distance gold at Tokyo 2020
From CNN's Ben Church
Sifan Hassan won the women's 10,000 meters on Saturday to complete a golden double on the track at Tokyo 2020.
Hassan took home her first gold medal of the Games on Monday when she came first in the 5000m event, and went on to claim her second medal in the 1500m on Friday when she won bronze.
Despite her packed schedule, the Dutch runner was able to race clear of Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who finished second and third respectively.
The three women were well ahead of the rest of the field but Gidey, who led the initial breakaway group, struggled to stay with Hassan, who waited for the perfect moment to launch her sprint finish and win in a time of 29:55.33.
Hassan had come into Tokyo 2020 dreaming of winning an unprecedented Olympic treble but she still made history by winning medals in all three events.
No one in Olympic history has completed a medley of medals across both the middle and long-distance events in a single Games before.
Hassan, who was born in Ethiopia, fled to the Netherlands in 2008 as a refugee and has lived there since she was a teenager.
She has raced a total of 24,500 meters in just eight days this Olympics.
2 hr 25 min ago
Meet Japan's Olympic pin obsessives
From CNN's Megan C. Hills
Shlomi Tsafrir has over 100,000 pieces of Olympic memorabilia in his shop. Collecting and selling them is his full-time job -- one which sees him scouring overseas auction houses and even designing pins for Olympic delegations.
"Almost every drawer, every cupboard you open in this house, something Olympic will pop up," Tsafrir said. "Even though I cannot speak English, I can communicate through pins. Each pin has a story.
However, Tsafrir is one of the many pin traders left disappointed this year as the pandemic has damaged his chances of making sales and collecting new designs.
With virtually all spectators banned, there are few opportunities to make in-person trades.
Read more about the world of Olympic memorabilia HERE.
3 hr 34 min ago
How Abdi Abdirahman’s journey to Olympic competition echoes the world’s trek to the Games
From CNN's Eryn Mathewson
At 44, Abdi Abdirahman is the oldest American runner to make an Olympic marathon. And like many athletes competing at Tokyo 2020, his journey to the Games hasn’t been easy.
The Team USA runner has escaped a civil war, thrived in a country he wasn’t born in, and managed to qualify for his fifth Olympics -- while also navigating a global pandemic.
But he’ll tell you that it was all worth it.
“It's been a difficult time … I'm just going to go out there and give it my best. I'm just going to worry about what I can control,” Abdirahman previously told CNN.
Scheduled for the last day of the Games on August 8, the 26.2-mile course runs through Sapporo -- a city that sits about 500 miles north of Tokyo, near the tip of Japan. It was chosen to host the marathon over Tokyo because its temperatures are slightly cooler than than the capital.
Just a few months earlier, Abdirahman spoke of potentially going for a sixth Olympics in 2024. But as Tokyo approaches, his tone has changed a little.
“It’s been a great ride. Everything good has to come to an end at some point.”
No matter where Abdirahman places in Sapporo, he’s already accomplished something few people ever will. Read more about it HERE.