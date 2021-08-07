Brazil defeats Spain to clinch gold in thrilling men's football final

Malcom of Team Brazil celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal during the men's gold medal match between Brazil and Spain on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 7, in Yokohama, Japan. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Defending champions Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second consecutive gold medal in men’s football.

The goal from Team Brazil's Malcom, with under 10 minutes left in the second extra time period, put the Brazilians ahead to seal the win for the Rio 2016 champions.

Brazil became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back men’s titles at the Olympics. Argentina was the last to accomplish the feat in 2004 and 2008.

Spain won the silver medal, while Mexico defeated Japan to win the bronze.