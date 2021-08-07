Brazil defeats Spain to clinch gold in thrilling men's football final
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Defending champions Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second consecutive gold medal in men’s football.
The goal from Team Brazil's Malcom, with under 10 minutes left in the second extra time period, put the Brazilians ahead to seal the win for the Rio 2016 champions.
Brazil became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back men’s titles at the Olympics. Argentina was the last to accomplish the feat in 2004 and 2008.
Spain won the silver medal, while Mexico defeated Japan to win the bronze.
2 hr 17 min ago
USA cruises to gold in men's 4x400m relay
The United States men’s track and field anchor Rai Benjamin led the way, blowing past the field to clinch the gold medal in the 4x400m relay.
Michael Cherry started the relay for the Americans and kept toward the front before handing it to Michael Norman, who was able to open the lead. Norman then handed it off to Bryce Deadmon, who maintained in front before passing the baton to Benjamin, who cruised to the finish line for the comfortable win in a time of 2:55.70.
The medal is the first for the US men’s team on the track.
Netherlands finished in second for the silver medal, and Botswana came in third for the bronze.
2 hr 31 min ago
Jessica Springsteen wins silver medal after "wild" equestrian team jumping final
Talk about "born to jump." Jessica Springsteen — the daughter of American rock star Bruce — helped her team nab silver in the team jumping final at Equestrian Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Springsteen said she called her family after medaling alongside her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.
“I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything," she said. “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”
Sweden won gold in the jump-off, and Springsteen said the experience was "wild."
"You definitely start to get the jitters," she said. "But it was also super exciting. My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”
2 hr 4 min ago
ROC's Abdulrashid Sadulaev wins gold in men's wrestling 97kg freestyle
Russian Olympic Committee's Abdulrashid Sadulaev beat USA's Kyle Frederick Snyder on Saturday to win the gold medal in the men's wrestling 97kg freestyle event.
Nicknamed "The Russian Tank," this is the second Olympic gold for the 25-year-old. He also won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Snyder became a double Olympic medalist as well by winning the silver medal, and Italy's Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano won bronze.
3 hr 17 min ago
Japan beats US to win first-ever gold medal in baseball
Japan won its first ever Olympic gold medal in baseball after shutting out the United States 2-0 at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Saturday.
Japan is the first host nation to win gold in baseball at the Olympic Games and the second host to medal in the sport. US won bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
The US claimed its fourth Olympic baseball medal after winning silver.
This was the first Olympic gold medal game between the two nations.
Dominican Republic took bronze after defeating South Korea 10-6.
1 hr 21 min ago
India wins first Olympic gold medal in men’s javelin
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Sana Noor Haq
India took home its first gold medal for the Tokyo 2020 Games, after Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday.
Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, both from the Czech Republic, won the silver and bronze medals.
Chopra won the event with a throw of 87.58m.
"In athletics, it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country," the 23-year-old Chopra told reporters. "In the qualification round, I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final. I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy," he added.
India has now taken home seven medals in total at Tokyo 2020: one gold, two silver and four bronze.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of India's opposition Indian National Congress party, congratulated Chopra on his victory.
1 hr 18 min ago
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
Team USA's Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold, becoming the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history, after the United States won gold in the women’s 400m sprint relay Saturday.
Felix overtook sprint legend Carl Lewis' haul of 10 medals. She remains one short of Finland's Paavo Nurmi all-time track and field record of 12 medals.
The US team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu stormed away to the win, with Poland taking home the silver with a national record and Jamaica securing the bronze.
"The first was a very, very long time ago [in Athens 2004] when everything was new," the 35-year-old Felix told reporters. "And this one everything is different but in a good way. I am so pleased it was running with these amazing women."
Clarification: This post has been updated to reflect that Felix is the most decorated US track and field athlete.
3 hr 36 min ago
Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for hitting horse
From CNN's Gawon Bae, Hannah Ritchie and Ben Church
Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner has been disqualified from Tokyo 2020 for hitting a horse, the Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM) said in a statement on Saturday.
The incident occurred as Raisner was trying to assist German modern pentathlete Annika Schleu on Friday, ahead of her show jumping round in the women's event.
Schleu was seen visibly struggling to control Saint Boy, the horse she had been randomly assigned to jump with.
Athletes only have 20 minutes to bond with their horse before competing.
Raisner could be heard on TV telling Schleu to hit the horse to get Saint Boy to behave. Raisner was then seen hitting the horse once above his back leg.
"The UIPM Executive Board has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the UIPM said.
"The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women's Modern Pentathlon competition."
ROC's Svetlana Romashina captures seventh career gold medal after artistic swimming team win
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Svetlana Romashina claime her seventh Olympic gold medal after the Russian Olympic Committee won the women's artistic swimming team free routine with a total score of 196.0979 points.
The 31-year-old becomes the seventh woman to win at least seven gold medals in a summer sport at the Olympic Games.
Romashina is also the fourth athlete to win at least seven Olympic gold medals without ever claiming silver or bronze, after track and field athletes Usain Bolt of Jamaica (eight) and the USA's Ray Ewry (eight) and swimmer Caeleb Dressel (seven).
China finished with 193.5310 to take silver and Ukraine had 190.3018 to claim bronze.