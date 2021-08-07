World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By John Sinnott, Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 0937 GMT (1737 HKT) August 7, 2021
14 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

USA wins third-straight women’s water polo gold

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Ashleigh Johnson celebrates the United States' win over Spain in the water polo final.
Ashleigh Johnson celebrates the United States' win over Spain in the water polo final. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The United States won gold in women’s water polo for the third-straight Olympics after routing Spain 14-5 behind Madeline Musselman’s hat-trick on Saturday. 

Here are the impressive stats accompanying that victory:

  • The win for the Americans is the largest margin of victory in the history of water polo gold medal matches.
  • The US is the only nation to have medaled in each of the last six editions of the women’s tournament at the Olympics (three golds, two silvers and a bronze).
  • Margaret Steffens and Melissa Seidemann become the first women to win three Olympic gold medals in water polo.

"I have the chills right now. I don't think it's fully sunk in yet. I'm just proud of this moment," said Steffens.

Second-placed Spain, meanwhile, is the second nation to lose multiple finals in women’s water polo tournament after the US in 2000 and 2008.

Hungary claimed bronze by beating the Russian Olympic Committee 11-9.

45 min ago

The fastest marathon runner of all time is looking to cement his legacy at the Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge set a world record during the 45th BMW Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany on September 16, 2018.
Eliud Kipchoge set a world record during the 45th BMW Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany on September 16, 2018. Soeren Stache/picture alliance/Getty Images

The men's marathon is perhaps the headline event on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The pre-race favorite is 2016 champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, a man who some say has redefined the realms of human potential over 26.2 miles.

Having set the world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge went on to run the first ever marathon in under two hours in Vienna in 2019. That feat, part of the INEOS 1:59 challenge, isn't recognized as an official record due to the use of a race car and pacemakers, alongside other performance-enhancing technology.

Kipchoge, one of Kenya’s six gold medalists in 2016, has been hailed for his determined, dedicated mindset when it comes to marathon running.

One filmmaker who spent time with the 36-year-old even likened his lifestyle to that of an ascetic monk. You can read more about that here.

A win in Sapporo on Sunday would cement Kipchoge’s legacy as the greatest marathon runner of all time, but he will have to overcome hot weather and a field that includes the reigning marathon world champion Lelisa Desisa and last year’s London Marathon winner Shura Kitata.

43 min ago

Chinese divers win gold and silver in men’s 10m platform as Tom Daley takes bronze

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Cao Yuan competes in the 10 meter platform final.
Cao Yuan competes in the 10 meter platform final. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

China’s Cao Yuan won gold in the men’s 10-meter platform diving, securing victory with a total score of 582.35.

The Chinese diver is now the first athlete to win Olympic gold medals in three different diving events -- he previously won the 10m synchronized in London 2012 and 3-meter springboard in Rio 2016.

Cao narrowly edged fellow Chinese diver Yang Jian, who took silver with a score of 580.40. China now holds the most Olympic medals in this event.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley, who took gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform earlier in these Games, earned bronze with a score of 548.25.

Daley becomes the first British athlete to win at least four Olympic medals in diving and the second British athlete to win multiple medals in diving at a single Olympics.

China now has 84 medals -- including 38 golds -- at the Tokyo Games.

1 hr 58 min ago

Pervasive language keeps sexism in Olympic sport at play

From CNN's Kara Fox

There may well be a record number of female athletes participating at Tokyo 2020 but gender inequality still very much exists at the Games.

Academics studying the intersection of gender and sport highlight the fact that commentators continue to use the word "girls" to describe elite female athletes, regardless of their age, while they would rarely refer to male athletes as "boys."

Janet Fink, an expert in the marketing of female athletes and women's sport, believes such language has an impact on how people perceive female athletes, but that it is unclear how that language impacts how female athletes view themselves.

"I mean, if you just flipped it, and you thought about a commentator talking about (a male athlete as a) boy ... it's comical," Fink told CNN.

Such issues highlighted at the Olympics are seen throughout the majority of sports reporting and there are now calls to flip the narrative.

Read more about it HERE.

2 hr 36 min ago

Norwegian duo delight in "unreal" gold medal

From CNN's George Ramsay

Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol, left, and teammate Christian Sørum celebrate winning a beach volleyball gold medal on Saturday.
Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol, left, and teammate Christian Sørum celebrate winning a beach volleyball gold medal on Saturday. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Norwegian duo Anders Mol and Christian Sørum won the country's first medal in men's beach volleyball on Saturday, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee's Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 21-17, 21-18 to win gold.

The win gives Norway its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and its sixth medal overall.

“It feels unreal, we have been working so hard for so long and this has been our dream for so many years," said Mol.

"To be the youngest Olympic champions (in beach volleyball), this is really a dream come true. I don’t think we’ve realised what we have done, right now it's surreal.”

Sørum is 25, while Mol turned 24 in July.

"Three years ago, I took a screenshot of the Olympic Gold medal from Rio and I have put it on my phone and watched that medal every day since," aded Sørum.

"To stand here with a gold medal, to get it with Anders and the team, it’s just amazing.”

The No. 1 ranked men's team in the world, Mol and Sørum spoke to CNN ahead of the Olympics about their rise through the ranks. You can read more from them here.

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan took home bronze, winning the country's first Olympic medal in the event.

2 hr 56 min ago

The Tokyo Games has shown how to keep the pandemic at bay, an Olympics health adviser says

From Jake Kwon in Seoul, South Korea

The Olympics in Tokyo demonstrate how the Covid-19 pandemic can be managed, says a medical adviser to the Games' organizers.

The former director of Global Health for Public Health England, Dr. Brian McCloskey said he feels that organizers' efforts to keep the event safe were "very successful."

“We have shown that it’s possible to keep the pandemic at bay and that is a very important lesson from Tokyo to the rest of the world," said McCloskey, who chairs an independent expert panel advising Olympic organizers on Covid-19 countermeasures, at a briefing in Tokyo on Saturday.

McCloskey said the data gathered in the past few weeks will be shared so other organizations and governments can learn from what took place in Tokyo.

Concerns still abound

Though the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have, by and large, gone about as well as could be hoped for a major sporting competition held in the middle of a pandemic, the situation throughout the Japanese capital is getting worse, with new cases surging to record levels and doctors warning of a medical system that risks being overwhelmed.

Olympic organizers and Japan's leaders, including Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, have previously said they do not believe the Olympics have contributed to the surge in cases.

However some medical professionals and public health experts disagree. They see people gathering outside venues like Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and worry that a corresponding, post-Games spike in Covid-19 cases is coming.

2 hr 37 min ago

Australia has reprimanded some field hockey players for leaving the Olympic Village to buy beer

Ian Chesterman, chef de mission of the Australian Olympic committee, speaks to the media on August 2.
Ian Chesterman, chef de mission of the Australian Olympic committee, speaks to the media on August 2. (James Chance/Getty Images)

Five members of Australia's field hockey team have been punished for leaving the Olympic Village early Thursday to buy beer, a violation of the strict protocols put in place to prevent Covid-19 from infecting athletes and other people involved with the Games.

Ian Chesterman, the chef de mission for Australia's Olympic delegation, told reporters a group of three athletes left the village at 3 a.m. in search of beer and went to a local convenience store. They were out of the village for about 20 minutes, he said.

Another group left at 6 a.m. but returned without purchasing anything.

"We have reprimanded them. We have isolated them in their rooms and I think they're going home," Chesterman said. "They know that they have let their own teammates down, we're here talking about this and I think from our point of view there will be no further action taken."

The field hockey players are not the first Australian representatives to make headlines for bad behavior during the Games. Other Olympians were criticized for "excessive alcohol consumption" and "loud and disruptive" behavior on their flight home.

3 hr 52 min ago

Mone Inami takes silver after winning women's golf playoff with Lydia Ko

Japan's Mone Inami plays her shot from the sixth tee during the women's golf final round on Saturday.
Japan's Mone Inami plays her shot from the sixth tee during the women's golf final round on Saturday. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Japan’s Mone Inami has won the silver medal in women's golf after beating New Zealand's Lydia Ko in a one-hole playoff.

Both Inami and Ko had finished the tournament 16-under, one shot behind gold medal winner Nelly Korda.

Inami's silver gives the Olympics host its 52nd medal of the Tokyo Games. Japan has had its most successful Summer Games ever this year, winning a record 24 gold medals.

4 hr 15 min ago

JaVale McGee is now an Olympic gold medalist, just like his mom

JaVale McGee dunks in Team USA's Olympic semifinal match against Australia on August 5.
JaVale McGee dunks in Team USA's Olympic semifinal match against Australia on August 5. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It's all gold for the McGee family.

With Team USA's men's basketball victory against France in Saturday's final, backup center JaVale McGee will now, just like his mother Pamela, have a gold medal on his resume.

Pamela McGee won gold at the 1984 Olympics. She was a college basketball star at USC and later played professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here's what JaVale said about the family's success after the win:

“It’s an amazing feeling man. I got a gold medal, my mother’s got a gold medal. You can’t really explain it, just knowing you’re the best in the world," McGee said after Team USA's victory.
“If that don’t add to the resume, I don’t know what will. It’s a family resume. That’s what it’s all about, in the end, is family.”