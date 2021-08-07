The United States won gold in women’s water polo for the third-straight Olympics after routing Spain 14-5 behind Madeline Musselman’s hat-trick on Saturday.
Here are the impressive stats accompanying that victory:
- The win for the Americans is the largest margin of victory in the history of water polo gold medal matches.
- The US is the only nation to have medaled in each of the last six editions of the women’s tournament at the Olympics (three golds, two silvers and a bronze).
- Margaret Steffens and Melissa Seidemann become the first women to win three Olympic gold medals in water polo.
"I have the chills right now. I don't think it's fully sunk in yet. I'm just proud of this moment," said Steffens.
Second-placed Spain, meanwhile, is the second nation to lose multiple finals in women’s water polo tournament after the US in 2000 and 2008.
Hungary claimed bronze by beating the Russian Olympic Committee 11-9.