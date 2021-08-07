Eliud Kipchoge set a world record during the 45th BMW Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany on September 16, 2018. Soeren Stache/picture alliance/Getty Images

The men's marathon is perhaps the headline event on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The pre-race favorite is 2016 champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, a man who some say has redefined the realms of human potential over 26.2 miles.

Having set the world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge went on to run the first ever marathon in under two hours in Vienna in 2019. That feat, part of the INEOS 1:59 challenge, isn't recognized as an official record due to the use of a race car and pacemakers, alongside other performance-enhancing technology.

Kipchoge, one of Kenya’s six gold medalists in 2016, has been hailed for his determined, dedicated mindset when it comes to marathon running.

One filmmaker who spent time with the 36-year-old even likened his lifestyle to that of an ascetic monk. You can read more about that here.

A win in Sapporo on Sunday would cement Kipchoge’s legacy as the greatest marathon runner of all time, but he will have to overcome hot weather and a field that includes the reigning marathon world champion Lelisa Desisa and last year’s London Marathon winner Shura Kitata.