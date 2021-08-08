World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Ben Church, John Sinnott and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 4:39 a.m. ET, August 8, 2021
2 hr 27 min ago

Team USA takes gold in women's volleyball to win Tokyo 2020's overall medal tally

The US women's volleyball team beat Brazil 3-0 on Sunday, winning Team USA its 39th gold medal in Tokyo -- enough to clinch the top spot on the medal table for the Americans.

It is the first-ever gold medal in women's volleyball for Team USA.

China had led the gold medal table for several days leading into the final day of Olympic competition Sunday, but the US closed the gap in recent days. Wins on Sunday in Tokyo in women's volleyball, women's basketball and cycling gave the Americans the top prize.

United States' Jordyn Poulter, right, sets the ball during a gold medal volleyball match against Brazil on Sunday.
2 hr 42 min ago

Cuba's Andy Cruz beats American Keyshawn David for men's lightweight gold

Cuban boxer Andy Cruz beat the USA's Keyshawn Davis for the men's lightweight gold with a 4-1 decision.

Had Davis, won, the US would have taken the lead in the gold medal race.

The US and China are tied atop the medal table with 38 golds apiece. China's final chance at gold will see boxer Li Qian take on Great Britain's Lauren Price in the championship bout for women's middleweight.

The US women's volleyball team and heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. each have a shot at gold

The Americans, with more silver medals, hold the tie-breaker.

2 hr 52 min ago

Irish boxer Kellie Anne Harrington wins women's lightweight boxing gold

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Irish boxer Kellie Anne Harrington, right, punches Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira during their lightweight gold medal match on Sunday.
Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington won the women’s lightweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira, who will go home with silver. 

Harrington gives Ireland its second gold medal and fourth total medal of these Olympics.

Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee and Finland’s Mira Marjut Johanna Potkonen claimed bronze in the weight class.

3 hr 47 min ago

The race for the top spot on the medal table is coming down to the wire

A gold medal during a medal ceremony on August 7.
The race for the top spot in the gold medal table is coming down to the final day of the Olympics.

After leading for several days, China is now tied with the United States. Each has 38 golds, and there are mere hours to go until the closing ceremony.

The US will have three more opportunities to add to its haul. The American women's volleyball team is playing Brazil in the gold medal match, while boxers Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. will fight in the gold medal bouts in the men's lightweight and mens' super heavyweight divisions, respectively.

China has one more shot at a gold medal, when boxer Li Qian takes on Great Britain's Lauren Price in the championship bout for women's middleweight.

3 hr 58 min ago

Bulgaria wins gold medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Team Bulgaria celebrates after winning the gold in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around on Sunday.
Bulgaria has won the women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around, the country's first gold medal in the event.

Bulgaria has three gold medals in these Olympics and six total medals.

The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly missed out on the top prize, scoring 44.500 to Bulgaria's 44.550. Italy took bronze with a score of 42.850.

4 hr 4 min ago

US ties China in gold medal table with Jennifer Valente's cycling win

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

American Jennifer Valente celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's omnium cycling competition on Sunday.
American Jennifer Valente won gold in the women's omnium cycling competition, giving the United States its 38th gold medal of Tokyo 2020 to tie China atop the gold medal table.

Japan’s Yumi Kajihara took silver, and Kirsten Wild of Netherlands won bronze

The US has now won 110 medals, and has a chance for another gold when the American women's volleyball team takes on Brazil.

4 hr 4 min ago

Team USA women's basketball wins seventh gold medal in a row to tie record

The United States' Brittney Griner, right, defends Japan's Maki Takada during the gold-medal basketball game on Sunday, August 8.
The United States defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the American women their seventh consecutive gold medal. Only Team USA's men's basketball team had achieved the feat before, winning gold in every Olympics from 1936 in Berlin to 1968 in Mexico City.

It is the fifth gold in a row for stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The win gives the US 37 gold medals at these Olympics and 109 total medals.

France won the bronze medal game against Serbia on Saturday.

4 hr 35 min ago

Jason Kenny wins historic seventh gold for Great Britain

From CNN's Jacob Lev 

Jason Kenny of Great Britain has won gold in the men's keirin cycling final to become the first British athlete to win seven gold medals. He has nine total medals in his career.

Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia won silver and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won bronze.

Kenny's win gives Great Britain its 21st gold medal and its 64th overall medal of these Olympics.

Great Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates winning the gold medal during the keirin final on Sunday.
4 hr 41 min ago

The competitions left on the final day of the Olympics

There are still several exciting events before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finish with Sunday night's closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Here's some of what's on tap (all times local):

  • Boxing: The first of four medal fights begins at 2 p.m.
  • Handball: The Russian Olympic Committee takes on France in the women's gold medal match at 3 p.m.
  • Volleyball: Team USA takes on Brazil in the women's gold medal match
  • Water Polo: Greece and Serbia play for men's the gold at 4:30 p.m.

Medal tally: China leads all countries with 38 gold medals. The United States is in second with 37 and Japan third with 27. The US has the most total medals, with 109, followed by China with 87 and the Russian Olympic Committee with 70.