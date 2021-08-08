Team USA takes gold in women's volleyball to win Tokyo 2020's overall medal tally

The US women's volleyball team beat Brazil 3-0 on Sunday, winning Team USA its 39th gold medal in Tokyo -- enough to clinch the top spot on the medal table for the Americans.

It is the first-ever gold medal in women's volleyball for Team USA.

China had led the gold medal table for several days leading into the final day of Olympic competition Sunday, but the US closed the gap in recent days. Wins on Sunday in Tokyo in women's volleyball, women's basketball and cycling gave the Americans the top prize.